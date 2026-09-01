North Carolina's Artificial Lake Outside Greensboro Is A Lovely Paradise For Fishing, Boating, And Camping
From the Atlantic Coast to the Appalachian Mountains, North Carolina is a nature lover's dream. In the center of the state, various lake and forest parks offer a convenient and peaceful escape from population-dense areas. Just outside the city of Greensboro, one North Carolina park is home to a 750-acre artificial lake that has become a hub for outdoor recreation. Open year-round, Lake Reidsville Park is a lovely paradise that welcomes state locals and travelers who want to enjoy the fresh air in all seasons.
Lake Reidsville is a popular destination for water recreation. Visitors can boat or paddle on its calm waters by using their own equipment or grabbing one of the affordable rentals within the park. Be aware that swimming is prohibited in the lake because it is the city's water source. Fishing is allowed from boats, banks, docks, and piers and the park has several forest and lakeside trails for hiking, mountain biking, and birdwatching. Lake Reidsville Park also has a playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, horseshoes, a soccer field, and disc golf for endless outdoor fun.
Located on the outskirts of the city of Reidsville, Lake Reidsville Park is an ideal stop for those road tripping through the north central part of the state. Out-of-state travelers can fly into Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, just half an hour from the park. The pet-friendly campsites at the park's modern and convenient campground are ideal for overnight stays. There are also lodging options along Highway 29 for those who do not wish to camp. Make sure to plan your trip around seasonal events and activities, like duck hunting and summer concerts.
Boating, fishing, and birding at Lake Reidsville
Boating and paddling are among some of the most popular activities on Lake Reidsville. Visitors are free to launch their own boats and paddleboards onto the lake for scenic water recreation. "Good place to take your family, if you have a boat [it] is a good place to relax on a weekend," a Google reviewer said. Canoe and kayak rentals are available in the park from April to October for only $10 for two hours, making it easier for travelers without their own equipment to enjoy being on the water.
Lake Reidsville is home to an abundance of bass, catfish, bream, crappie, bluegill, and other local fish species that attract anglers. The park even hosts monthly fishing tournaments for experienced anglers in the area who want to show off their skills. These tournaments are typically held on the weekend and include bass fishing and night catfishing events that can be entered either individually or as a team. All anglers are required to have a North Carolina fishing license to fish at the park.
Located along the North Carolina Birding Trail, Lake Reidsville Park is a must-see for birders. Over 130 species have already been logged and confirmed in eBird, with some of the most sighted including common grackles, ring-billed gulls, tree swallows, European starlings, cedar waxwings, mallard ducks, chipping sparrows, and Canadian geese. Duck hunters flock to the park during hunting season, but it should be noted that reservations and fees are required. "The lake views are outstanding & much wildlife here to enjoy," a Google user shared. Birdwatchers traveling in the Tar Heel State can also visit Sylvan Heights Bird Park, with the world's largest collection of rare and endangered waterfowl.
Hike and camp in the forest along Lake Reidsville
There are three main hiking trails with lake and woodland views in Lake Reidsville Park. The longest hike in the park is the Lake Reidsville Yellow Trail, an out-and-back 3.6-mile path through hardwoods that is great for birders and anglers. "Beautiful lakeside trail. Intertwined with the disc golf course. A few benches and places to sit and fish along the way," a hiker shared on AllTrails. The Lake Reidsville Green Trail is a 1.1-mile loop that supports birding and mountain biking through the forest. Beware that this trail can sometimes be overgrown. For those with limited time, the shortest hike in the park is the 0.5-mile Lake Reidsville Red Trail that loops through the forest. Travelers looking for more of a challenge can check out North Carolina's five best traveler-recommended weekend backpacking trips for a scenic outdoor escape.
Those looking to spend more time in the park can choose from several camping options for overnight stays. The park has 46 wooded campsites and 28 sites for RV and trailer hookups. There is also a campground store, showers, restrooms, water, and electricity. Camping reservations can be made by calling the park in advance. During your stay, make sure to check out the rest of Reidsville, a retirement haven brimming with boutique shops and local flavors.