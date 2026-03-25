North Carolina's 5 Best Traveler-Recommended Weekend Backpacking Trips For A Scenic Outdoor Escape

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North Carolina boasts over 2,000 miles of hiking trails, with many spectacular destinations you can hike to in a day, from summits in the Great Smoky Mountains to waterfalls in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Sometimes, the best destination isn't a viewpoint at all, but a backcountry campsite. Weekend-length backpacking trips are a great way to really unplug for bit, while still making it back to civilization in plenty of time to clock into work Monday morning.

Due to the state's abundant rainfall, North Carolina's backpacking trails are steeped in beauty. You'll find lush, cool forests, misty mountain meadows, streams for fishing, and lakes for swimming. The wild coastline is famous for its barrier islands, while the mountainous west gives you lots of peaks to climb and vistas to admire. North Carolina is also home to a beautiful section of the Appalachian Trail, the 2,000-plus mile trek that crosses 14 states from Georgia to Maine.

However, weekend backpacking trips have some advantages over longer trips. One is that you only need to carry enough food for two or three days, making for a lighter pack and more enjoyment. Short backpacking trips are better, too, if you're hiking with kids or dogs. They're also ideal if you're planning a romantic getaway with a partner who is new to hiking. Even veteran thru-hikers love weekend trips, which they use to try out new gear (called "shakedowns" in hiker lingo). We've scoured social media, reviews, and backpacking sites to find five weekend destinations that travelers love.