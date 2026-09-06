Under Two Hours From Philly Is New Jersey's Scenic State Forest With Lake Fun, Camping, And Trails

Created in the 1930s, Lake Absegami has been setting the scene for outdoor recreation in the Bass River State Forest for many decades. It provides ample space for campers and day visitors to get out on their boats or paddle around in kayaks or canoes. You can launch your motorized or non-motorized vessel using the boat ramp near the main parking lot. Keep in mind boaters can only launch vessels with electric motors. You can also rent rowboats here during the peak summer season, but it's easier to bring your own gear outside of summer. The tranquil water and surrounding trees create a lovely environment for leisurely paddles. It's also a good spot for fishing, either from a boat or the shore, with a chance to reel in chain pickerel, bluegill, and largemouth bass.

People also enjoy swimming here, thanks to the designated swimming area in the lake. This area was closed for about four years between 2020 and 2024 due to renovations that have added a new food concession, bathrooms, changing rooms, and lifeguard station. Today, you can swim at this designated area but only when lifeguards are on duty (usually between Wednesday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.). The rules around this, and the park's ability to close the swimming area at random times, can frustrate some visitors.

If the lake's closed for swimming in the state forest section, you can swim at the beach in the Lake Absegami Day Use Area. They also have lifeguards on duty and decent space to spread out on the sand. If both these areas are closed, you could opt to visit Lake Marcia, a scenic swimming destination with beach beauty, instead; that's about a three-hour drive from Philly.