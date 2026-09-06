Under Two Hours From Philly Is New Jersey's Scenic State Forest With Lake Fun, Camping, And Trails
The city of Philadelphia gets plenty of attention. As one of the largest meropolises on the East Coast, it can feel chaotic. Yes, you'll find American history, fanatic sport experiences, and a world-famous street food scene, but it also pays to look beyond the city to where New Jersey's nearby coastline offers beautiful natural places to explore. Bass River State Forest is under a 1.5-hour drive east of Philly, but the contrast between these two environments is stark.
Gone are the city skyscrapers and riverside districts. A visit to Bass River State Forest is all about nature and how we can interact with it. As New Jersey's first-ever state forest, established in 1905, this protected area is a natural playground where people can camp, get out on the water, and explore the ecologically important Pinelands National Reserve on foot. Visitors will find 6-foot-tall pitch pine trees, dwarf pine plains, and wild deer, among countless other natural beauties. The 67-acre Lake Absegami also provides a tranquil and picturesque setting for activities, including a cedar swamp trail.
"I have been coming here my entire life. The beauty and charm of Lake Absegami never changes," one visitor said in a Google Maps review. Whether you're looking to go camping, boating, hiking, birdwatching, or picnicking, chances are you'll find it in Bass River State Forest.
Things to do in Bass River State Forest
Created in the 1930s, Lake Absegami has been setting the scene for outdoor recreation in the Bass River State Forest for many decades. It provides ample space for campers and day visitors to get out on their boats or paddle around in kayaks or canoes. You can launch your motorized or non-motorized vessel using the boat ramp near the main parking lot. Keep in mind boaters can only launch vessels with electric motors. You can also rent rowboats here during the peak summer season, but it's easier to bring your own gear outside of summer. The tranquil water and surrounding trees create a lovely environment for leisurely paddles. It's also a good spot for fishing, either from a boat or the shore, with a chance to reel in chain pickerel, bluegill, and largemouth bass.
People also enjoy swimming here, thanks to the designated swimming area in the lake. This area was closed for about four years between 2020 and 2024 due to renovations that have added a new food concession, bathrooms, changing rooms, and lifeguard station. Today, you can swim at this designated area but only when lifeguards are on duty (usually between Wednesday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.). The rules around this, and the park's ability to close the swimming area at random times, can frustrate some visitors.
If the lake's closed for swimming in the state forest section, you can swim at the beach in the Lake Absegami Day Use Area. They also have lifeguards on duty and decent space to spread out on the sand. If both these areas are closed, you could opt to visit Lake Marcia, a scenic swimming destination with beach beauty, instead; that's about a three-hour drive from Philly.
Camping and hiking at Bass River State Forest
Day trippers can visit Bass River State Forest from 8 a.m. until dusk. If you want to stay multiple nights, you can book a tent or caravan site in one of two campgrounds. These occupy the lake's southern and northern shoreline. They offer a range of camping options, including lean-to and pet-friendly sites. All 176 tent and trailer sites have fire rings and picnic tables as well as access to showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities. You can also book lakeside shelters with bunk beds, a living room, and an outdoor grill. For more comfort, opt for one of the lakefront cabins with a fireplace, bunks, kitchen, and porch with water views.
Hikers have a choice of eight trails throughout the state forest. The 4.5-mile Orange Loop is one of the most popular according to AllTrails. It starts beside the lake before leading you through the cedar swamps and pine forests, passing memorials for important local groups along the way. For a shorter walk, follow the Yellow "Poppy Allen" Trail, a 3.5-mile loop through dense pine-oak forest that has particularly vibrant foliage during fall. For water views, follow Joe's Trail along Lake Absegami's southern shoreline. This 1.2-mile out-and-back route captures panoramic views of the lake and its encircling forests.
Non-Philly locals can fly into Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which set an unusual Guinness World Record, and then drive the 60 miles to Bass River State Forest. If you don't want to camp, you can stay 10 minutes away in Tuckerton, New Jersey's bayfront borough with boardwalk nostalgia. However you decide to visit, be mindful of the state forest's Carry-In/Carry-Out program and use the provided trash bags to ensure you leave no trace behind.