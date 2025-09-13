Between Atlantic City And Long Beach Island Is New Jersey's Bayfront Borough With Boardwalk Nostalgia
The salty breeze, the old sea-seasoned boardwalk, and the nostalgia of the Jersey Shore are tough to beat, especially in Tuckerton, New Jersey. This borough is centrally located between several top beach destinations on the interior of the Little Egg Harbor Bay that runs between the coast and the mainland. Tuckerton is a boater's dream, with access to miles of protected water and homes with their own docks in the Tuckerton Beach neighborhood.
Tuckerton is a far cry from the party scene popularized in the TV show "The Jersey Shore," with a vibe closer to New Jersey's stunning island escape of Avalon. The nearest oceanfront beach is the charming vacation spot Long Beach Island, but Tuckerton itself is technically the end of the road. At least, if you're limited to a car.
Of course if you really want to let loose, Atlantic City is only a 30-minute drive away, as is Atlantic City International Airport (ACY). Then again, Philadelphia and its international airport are just a little more than an hour away (depending on traffic), so you have options for getting to Tuckerton. If you're looking for accommodation, there are vacation rental homes in Tuckerton, though if you want a hotel, you'll have to check nearby Long Beach Island or the casinos at Atlantic City.
Tuckerton is an old-fashioned family spot
Tuckerton is a breath of fresh air among the fast-paced towns and beaches along the Jersey coastline, and everything starts at the waterfront boardwalks of Tuckerton Seaport. At Kelly's Oyster House, you can taste some delicious oysters and learn about how the oyster trade at Egg Harbor. You can even try clamming at Parson's Clam House. If you want to get some real clams, go to Parsons Seafood, run by fifth-generation clammers. Early in the morning, you can also grab some breakfast at the makers-driven Union Market, or enjoy some tea at the Captain's House, home to Lady Magpie's Teas and Curiosities, which was named one of the best teahouses in New Jersey by Best of NJ. If you want to work off that seafood, go for a hike on the town's 0.8-mile Osborn Island nature trail or the 2.3-mile Freedom Field Blue Trail.
Of course, no Tuckerton trip is complete without driving Great Bay Boulevard to Captain Mike's Marina, where licensed adults can rent kayaks or even boats to better explore Great Bay. The drive takes you through a wildlife management area, ending at the Rutgers University Marine Field Station. Cap off your day with some salads, sandwiches, and seafood at the scenic Dockside Cafe, right on the water. You could also consult the ferry schedule and head to Long Beach Island for more activities.
The long history of Tuckerton Borough
Tuckerton Borough has a long history, having first been settled in 1699. By 1791, it was built up enough to become a Port of Entry to the United States. It was home to possibly the first summer resort in New Jersey, on an island owned by the Tucker family from whom the town got its name. It eventually boasted a lighthouse and lifeguard station, though unfortunately the whole island was eroded and washed away in the 1920s. The Tucker's Island lighthouse has since been recreated at the Seaport.
Go to the Hester Sedge Gun Club to learn about the history of hunting on the bay, and then visit the recreations of two old carving shops and The Baymen's Museum to see how they made duck decoys by hand. If you're a surfer, check out the NJ Surf Museum to learn about the sport and its history on the East Coast. You can also see the recreation of a historic boarding house, the Hotel DeCrab. Then play mini golf at the Seaport's course, where you can have fun while learning some New Jersey trivia.
If you have a boat, Tuckerton is a perfect place to launch off for a trip up Little Egg Harbor to Barnegat Bay. There you can visit the little-known secluded gem of Sedge Island. It's New Jersey's only marine conservation zone and is also home to an old duck hunting lodge, converted to a natural resource center. As an off-the-radar quaint coastal town that features the best of what the Jersey shore has to offer, Tuckerton is a perfect family option for a day or weekend trip.