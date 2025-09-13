Between Atlantic City And Long Beach Island Is New Jersey's Bayfront Borough With Boardwalk Nostalgia

The salty breeze, the old sea-seasoned boardwalk, and the nostalgia of the Jersey Shore are tough to beat, especially in Tuckerton, New Jersey. This borough is centrally located between several top beach destinations on the interior of the Little Egg Harbor Bay that runs between the coast and the mainland. Tuckerton is a boater's dream, with access to miles of protected water and homes with their own docks in the Tuckerton Beach neighborhood.

Tuckerton is a far cry from the party scene popularized in the TV show "The Jersey Shore," with a vibe closer to New Jersey's stunning island escape of Avalon. The nearest oceanfront beach is the charming vacation spot Long Beach Island, but Tuckerton itself is technically the end of the road. At least, if you're limited to a car.

Of course if you really want to let loose, Atlantic City is only a 30-minute drive away, as is Atlantic City International Airport (ACY). Then again, Philadelphia and its international airport are just a little more than an hour away (depending on traffic), so you have options for getting to Tuckerton. If you're looking for accommodation, there are vacation rental homes in Tuckerton, though if you want a hotel, you'll have to check nearby Long Beach Island or the casinos at Atlantic City.