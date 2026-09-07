Wisconsin's Largest State Forest Is An Outdoor Paradise With 900 Lakes Straddling 3 Counties

It's no secret that Wisconsin is a great destination for lakeside recreation. The state lies along two of the Great Lakes and also hosts numerous lakeside retreats, like the Apostle Islands or Geneva Lake. Yet, even within this lake-rich state lies a network of hundreds of relatively underrated lakes — remote and hidden within a massive forest, far from the bustling cities. Head to the northeastern corner of the state to explore the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest (NHAL) — a remote, lake-rich hidden gem.

The NHAL was established in 1925 to protect the headwaters of the Wisconsin, Manitowish, and Flambeau Rivers. It covers 236,000 acres across Vilas, Oneida, and Iron counties, making it Wisconsin's largest state forest (via the Minocqua Area Visitors Bureau). Despite being bordered by several Northwoods settlements — like Boulder Junction, Minocqua, and Woodruff — the forest seems far removed from development, although there are some rural state roads running through. Over 90% of the area is dense woods blanketing rolling hills, sinewy rivers, and the forest's characteristic glacial kettle lakes, making for a serene experience far from the noise of human habitation, and larger cities like Milwaukee and Minneapolis are over 4 hours away by road.

Stunning landscapes and outdoor recreation are the name of the game at the NHAL. It isn't unusual for hikers to move through dense, seemingly unending woods only for the trees to suddenly part, providing jaw-dropping views of crystal-clear lakes. In summer, campers can make their way to the more developed, oft-used campsites by the most popular lakes, or set sail on a kayak for remote, boat-in campsites with nary a soul in sight. Come winter, the forest settles under a thick, snowy blanket, making it one of Wisconsin's best destinations for snowshoeing, skiing, and snowmobile rides.