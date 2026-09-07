Wisconsin's Largest State Forest Is An Outdoor Paradise With 900 Lakes Straddling 3 Counties
It's no secret that Wisconsin is a great destination for lakeside recreation. The state lies along two of the Great Lakes and also hosts numerous lakeside retreats, like the Apostle Islands or Geneva Lake. Yet, even within this lake-rich state lies a network of hundreds of relatively underrated lakes — remote and hidden within a massive forest, far from the bustling cities. Head to the northeastern corner of the state to explore the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest (NHAL) — a remote, lake-rich hidden gem.
The NHAL was established in 1925 to protect the headwaters of the Wisconsin, Manitowish, and Flambeau Rivers. It covers 236,000 acres across Vilas, Oneida, and Iron counties, making it Wisconsin's largest state forest (via the Minocqua Area Visitors Bureau). Despite being bordered by several Northwoods settlements — like Boulder Junction, Minocqua, and Woodruff — the forest seems far removed from development, although there are some rural state roads running through. Over 90% of the area is dense woods blanketing rolling hills, sinewy rivers, and the forest's characteristic glacial kettle lakes, making for a serene experience far from the noise of human habitation, and larger cities like Milwaukee and Minneapolis are over 4 hours away by road.
Stunning landscapes and outdoor recreation are the name of the game at the NHAL. It isn't unusual for hikers to move through dense, seemingly unending woods only for the trees to suddenly part, providing jaw-dropping views of crystal-clear lakes. In summer, campers can make their way to the more developed, oft-used campsites by the most popular lakes, or set sail on a kayak for remote, boat-in campsites with nary a soul in sight. Come winter, the forest settles under a thick, snowy blanket, making it one of Wisconsin's best destinations for snowshoeing, skiing, and snowmobile rides.
Lakeside recreation in the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest
With over 900 lakes and 146 boat landings to choose from, the NHAL is one of the best lakeside recreation destinations within Wisconsin. It has the highest concentration of lakes in the state, with paddling, lakeside camping, fishing, and swimming among the most common reasons to visit.
The NHAL also helpfully names some of its lakes after what they're best known for, so it's easy to find the lake that will provide exactly what you're looking for. For example, visitors looking for crystal-clear, clean water for boating and swimming can head to the aptly named Crystal and Clear Lakes. They sport stunning, sandy beaches that are the perfect jumping-off point for swimming, and also allow a variety of watersports like tubing, kayaking, and waterskiing. The two visitor contact stations — where you can purchase your vehicle admission stickers and trail passes — are also located at these lakes. Clear Lake is most easily accessible from the Northwoods towns of Woodruff and Minocqua, which is also known as "Nature's Original Water Park." Crystal Lake lies closer to Boulder Junction and is one of Wisconsin's cleanest lakes, with lovely, refreshing water. While fishing is allowed on both lakes, the NHAL offers much better options for avid anglers.
Following the NHAL's theme of on-the-nose lake names, some of the best fishing in the forest is found at Trout Lake and Muskellunge Lake. Anglers can find muskellunge, largemouth bass, walleye, panfish, and northern pike at both lakes, while the much larger Trout Lake also offers smallmouth bass and trout. There are reservable campsites at all four of these lakes (plus many others), making it easy to find a good catch without traveling too far from your campsite.
Outdoor activities at the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest
While the lakes are certainly one of the biggest draws of the forest, lakeside activities aren't the only recreation options. Between 79 miles of hiking trails, mountain biking trails, and around 19 miles of UTV/ATV trails, there are activities for every type of outdoor enthusiast. Consider camping in the forest over a few days to really enjoy the variety of recreation it offers. The NHAL has 857 campsites spread across its lakes, including "stopover" primitive campsites, which have a one-night stay limit and require no reservations.
The trails lead people on a scenic route through the forest, which mainly consists of aspen, fir, red and white pines, black spruce, hemlock, and northern hardwoods. The highest-rated trail on Alltrails is the 2.1-mile Star Lake Trail, which loops around Star Lake and the surrounding woods with scenery so beautiful that one reviewer claims it actually made her emotional. If you want a bit more of a challenge, though, you can check out the Fallison Lake Trail, which has similarly high ratings and stunning forest-and-lake views but with slightly steeper inclines over the rolling hills.
Winter brings a whole new level to the forest's outdoor recreation scene. The NHAL has over 400 miles of snowmobile trails and 70 miles of cross-country skiing trails. While the rolling hill terrain may not provide the steep plunges of dedicated ski resorts, it's still a great place to get your blood pumping in colder weather. If you're looking for a winter wonderland adventure, head to Eagle River, known as the "Snowmobile Capital of the World." It borders the southern part of the NHAL and also offers access to the state's famous Chain O' Lakes region.