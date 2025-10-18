The 'Snowmobile Capital Of The World' Is A Wisconsin Northwoods Gem Full Of Year-Round, Lakeside Fun
The best time to visit a destination usually depends on its weather and activities. For the Maldives, it's after the rainy season for a dry and pleasant vacation. For Maine, summer's the best time for sun and coastal breezes. But Eagle River, Wisconsin, offers something exciting in every season — from snow sports and water sports to cozy cabins and outdoor thrills. Known as the "snowmobile capital of the world," this historic little city is a Midwest jewel and a year-round playground.
Located in Vilas County along Highway 70, about 25 miles from Minocqua, billed as "Nature's Original Water Park," Eagle River sits near where the Wisconsin River meets the Chain O' Lakes – exactly as described: 28 interlaced lakes. The area was first home to Old Copper Indians, whose descendants — the Chippewa (Ojibwe), Potawatomi, and Menominee — still live in the region. (The Lac du Flambeau Reservation of Ojibwe is about 40 miles west). In the 1800s, French Canadian fur trappers established trading posts and commerce with Native tribes. One of the original posts was Kee Mi Con – "I have found it" in the Ojibwe language – memorialized at present-day Eagle Waters Resort. As more settlers arrived, logging spurred railroad expansion, development, and community growth. Eagle River was officially established in 1885 and named for the many bald eagles nesting along the river. Health resorts began springing up in the area, attracting tourists with fresh air and clean water. Even notable figures visited, including President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
In nearby Sayner, Carl Eliason invented the "motor toboggan" in 1924 — a prototype of the modern snowmobile. In the 1960s, locals launched a snowmobile race to boost the winter economy. The event exploded in popularity, evolving into the World Championship Snowmobile Derby and Hall of Fame, putting Eagle River, Wisconsin, on the global map.
Winter is a great time to get outdoors in Eagle River
There's no doubt winter is a great time to visit Eagle River. The annual World Championship Snowmobile Derby — also called the "Indianapolis 500 of snowmobile racing" – takes place every January at the Eagle River Derby Track, where 40,000 visitors converge on the small city from around the world to watch racers hit speeds of 100 mph. The week also features themed events, along with the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame inside the World Snowmobile Headquarters, where you can see dozens of vintage snowmobile models and learn more about the history of the sport. "This museum is awesome!" says a review on Tripadvisor. "We have seen it grow throughout the years. It certainly is worth the time to visit! Wonderful display of early snowmobiles and so much more!"
The Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Club grooms nearly 100 miles of local trails, racking up awards from SnowGoer magazine for their pristine conditions. You can rent snowmobiles and gear from several vendors in the area, including The Toy Shop, Track Side, 4 Seasons Powersports Rental, and Rock's Rent-All, which also offers local delivery.
Snowmobiles aren't the only snow sports in Eagle River. The city is also known as the "hockey capital of Wisconsin," and not only houses the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in the Eagle River Sports Arena but also hosts the annual Pond Hockey National Championships. The tournament draws more than 250 teams and 2,000 players to Dollar Lake. Vilas County alone boasts 1,318 lakes, lending itself to lots of ice skating and ice fishing. The area's groomed fat-tire bike and multi-use trails are also perfect for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Not a winter sports enthusiast? No problem!
Eagle River offers year-round charm, no snow required. Cozy up at one of the area's classic supper clubs or breweries. The region is famous for its intimate supper clubs, brandy old-fashioneds, prime rib dinners, and the Friday fish fries, a beloved Wisconsin tradition. A few of the best places to experience this tradition in Eagle River include Pitlik's Sand Beach Resort, a nearly 100-year-old institution known for "the ultimate Bloody Mary;" Eddie B.'s White Spruce Inn, the oldest standing building in Eagle River, built in 1843; and Eagle Waters, the former Kee Mi Con trading post where locals once cast presidential ballots for Abraham Lincoln. For local beer, don't miss Tribute Brewing and Riverstone Brewing.
Wisconsin is also the cranberry capital of the U.S. While Eagle River sits about 130 miles north of Wisconsin Rapids — a rural region known for its cranberry bogs and festivals – it celebrates each autumn with its own Cranberry Fest, featuring live performances, vendors, and plenty of cranberry-themed treats. Add in an 18-hole golf course, pirate ship cruises, biking and multi-use trails, the Eagle River Historical Society Museum, a children's museum, great fishing, and guided boat tours with Bill's Guide Service, and you'll find plenty to love in any season.
Stay at Chanticleer Inn, once owned by the original snowmobile race co-founders, a comfortable spot on Voyageur Lake, near Catfish Lake (Yes, they serve a Friday fish fry, too!). Eagle River Inn & Resort is centrally located on Watersmeet Lake and offers direct snowmobile trail access in winter. Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport, 29 miles away, is technically the closest airport to Eagle River, but the nearest major hub is Green Bay, 142 miles southeast. Milwaukee is 248 miles south.