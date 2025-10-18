The 'Snowmobile Capital Of The World' Is A Wisconsin Northwoods Gem Full Of Year-Round, Lakeside Fun

The best time to visit a destination usually depends on its weather and activities. For the Maldives, it's after the rainy season for a dry and pleasant vacation. For Maine, summer's the best time for sun and coastal breezes. But Eagle River, Wisconsin, offers something exciting in every season — from snow sports and water sports to cozy cabins and outdoor thrills. Known as the "snowmobile capital of the world," this historic little city is a Midwest jewel and a year-round playground.

Located in Vilas County along Highway 70, about 25 miles from Minocqua, billed as "Nature's Original Water Park," Eagle River sits near where the Wisconsin River meets the Chain O' Lakes – exactly as described: 28 interlaced lakes. The area was first home to Old Copper Indians, whose descendants — the Chippewa (Ojibwe), Potawatomi, and Menominee — still live in the region. (The Lac du Flambeau Reservation of Ojibwe is about 40 miles west). In the 1800s, French Canadian fur trappers established trading posts and commerce with Native tribes. One of the original posts was Kee Mi Con – "I have found it" in the Ojibwe language – memorialized at present-day Eagle Waters Resort. As more settlers arrived, logging spurred railroad expansion, development, and community growth. Eagle River was officially established in 1885 and named for the many bald eagles nesting along the river. Health resorts began springing up in the area, attracting tourists with fresh air and clean water. Even notable figures visited, including President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In nearby Sayner, Carl Eliason invented the "motor toboggan" in 1924 — a prototype of the modern snowmobile. In the 1960s, locals launched a snowmobile race to boost the winter economy. The event exploded in popularity, evolving into the World Championship Snowmobile Derby and Hall of Fame, putting Eagle River, Wisconsin, on the global map.