Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Boating Paradise With Sierra Nevada Campgrounds And World-Class Fishing
When it comes to boating and fishing on California lakes, Lake Tahoe is often the first water body to spring to mind. That's because Tahoe, the largest alpine lake on the continent, is generally considered to be the Golden State's most popular lake thanks to its clear water, scenic surroundings, and excellent fishing. However, its possible to enjoy all the same elements in a smaller, less crowded setting at Lake McClure. This 7,000-acre lake in Central California's Sierra Nevada foothills is an ideal setting for boating, paddling, and fishing with campgrounds along its shoreline.
Lake McClure is a reservoir that was first created in the 1920s. In the 1960s the lake was enlarged to its current size. While the lake was impounded in order to provide water and electricity to the Central California area, it subsequently became a popular destination for a variety of water-related activities. Although it is not located within Yosemite, Lake McClure is often associated with the popular national park, as it gets its water from the Merced River, which originates in Yosemite.
While Lake McClure is in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, it is only at an elevation of 867 feet. This relatively low elevation allows the lake to remain open year around. It also means the water is warm enough for swimming comfortably throughout the warm weather seasons. To that end, there are several protected swimming spots in the recreation areas around the lake, as well as additional shore access for swimmers. Lake McClure's sister lake, Lake McSwain, is also home to the largest splash pad waterpark in the country, Splash-N-Dash, which encompasses over 200,000 square feet of water filled with inflatable slides, jump platforms, and more.
Watersports on Lake McClure in California
While Lake McClure offers an array of water-based recreation, fishing ranks as one of the more popular activities. That is due largely to the variety of available species and the excellent angling action throughout the year. The diverse array of fish anglers can target includes three species of trout (brook, brown, and rainbow), two species of bass (largemouth and spotted), bluegill, catfish, crappie, Kokanee salmon, and shad. Anglers routinely catch trophy-size specimens of several species, including largemouth bass and trout. Lake McClure also offers incredible access for fishermen, who can launch boats from multiple locations. Anglers can also fish from shore at numerous locations around the lake, including the Horseshoe Bend and Barrett Cove recreation areas.
Beyond fishing, there are a number of boating activities visitors enjoy on Lake McClure. One is simply sightseeing from the water. With clear blue water, numerous secluded coves, and scenic shorelines, there is plenty to explore while cruising or paddling in the lake. However, others choose something a bit more fast-paced, such as wakeboarding or waterskiing. For those activities, Lake McClure offers plenty of open water throughout the mid-section of the lake. Barrett Cove Marina, inside Barrett Cove Recreation Area on the upper west side of the lake, offers boat, kayak, and paddleboard rentals for visitors who don't bring their own. The marina also has a restaurant, store, boat launch, and slip rentals.
One of the more unique ways to spend time on Lake McClure is house boating. This is a great way for visitors to combine their favorite watersports with overnight accommodations. However, there are some restrictions. Visitors should check the Lake McClure Houseboat Hub for up-to-date information while planning their vacation.
Camping at Lake McClure
While houseboating is popular, visitors will find a generous amount of camping options on land as well. Three recreation areas — McClure Point, Barrett Cove, and Horseshoe Bend — have campgrounds on the lake. Campsites are also available at Bagby Recreation Area along the river just above the lake. The Bagby Campground is located where the Merced River enters the lake. The campground has a boat launch, fish cleaning station, and restroom facilities. There are 29 sites in Bagby Campground, including 19 basic sites for tents and RVs with no hookups and 10 sites that feature water as well as electrical hookups.
Of the campgrounds on the main lake, Barrett Cove is the largest with 200 total sites. These sites range from basic no-hookup sites to full hookup sites with electric, water, and sewer. Most require reservations, although there are a handful of first-come, first-serve basic sites. Barrett Cove Marina is adjacent to the campground. McClure Point Campground has 100 sites but offers the most sites with water views. These sites range from basic to full hookups. Horseshoe Bend Campground is the smallest of the three, with 97 sites also ranging from basic to full hookup.
Lake McClure is about a 1.5-hour drive east of Modesto, the scenic city with an unsung wine scene. Depending on the route one takes from Modesto, it is also possible to visit Don Pedro Reservoir, another artificial lake known for camping and fishing, along the way. The closest commercial airport is Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT), which is about two hours south of the lake. Coming from the airport, visitors will pass through Madera, which is often referred to as the "Heart of California."