Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Boating Paradise With Sierra Nevada Campgrounds And World-Class Fishing

When it comes to boating and fishing on California lakes, Lake Tahoe is often the first water body to spring to mind. That's because Tahoe, the largest alpine lake on the continent, is generally considered to be the Golden State's most popular lake thanks to its clear water, scenic surroundings, and excellent fishing. However, its possible to enjoy all the same elements in a smaller, less crowded setting at Lake McClure. This 7,000-acre lake in Central California's Sierra Nevada foothills is an ideal setting for boating, paddling, and fishing with campgrounds along its shoreline.

Lake McClure is a reservoir that was first created in the 1920s. In the 1960s the lake was enlarged to its current size. While the lake was impounded in order to provide water and electricity to the Central California area, it subsequently became a popular destination for a variety of water-related activities. Although it is not located within Yosemite, Lake McClure is often associated with the popular national park, as it gets its water from the Merced River, which originates in Yosemite.

While Lake McClure is in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, it is only at an elevation of 867 feet. This relatively low elevation allows the lake to remain open year around. It also means the water is warm enough for swimming comfortably throughout the warm weather seasons. To that end, there are several protected swimming spots in the recreation areas around the lake, as well as additional shore access for swimmers. Lake McClure's sister lake, Lake McSwain, is also home to the largest splash pad waterpark in the country, Splash-N-Dash, which encompasses over 200,000 square feet of water filled with inflatable slides, jump platforms, and more.