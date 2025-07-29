Sandwiched Between San Jose And Yosemite Is California's Scenic City With Unique Museums And An Unsung Wine Scene

What happens when you combine impressive museums with wine, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones? You get legendary filmmaker George Lucas' hometown, Modesto, tucked in the Central Valley of the Golden State. This unassuming destination has that quintessential small-town charm that's completely different from the tourist attractions located on California's coast. If you've ever been on a road trip in the region, you've definitely passed by its arch and historic downtown. Modesto is all kinds of iconic, minus the flashiness that comes with the title. It was the inspiration behind the cult classic "American Graffiti" — get acquainted with the city on the silver screen before hitting the road to Stanislaus County.

The name "Modesto" honors San Francisco banker, investor, and director of the Central Pacific Railroad, William Chapman Ralston. Thanks to his efforts to bring the railroad to the area, it experienced exponential growth. As a result, people proposed it be named "Ralston." While he appreciated the gesture, Ralston was against being glorified — thus, it bore the legacy of his modesty.

An hour-and-a-half drive from San Jose will bring you to Modesto, while Sacramento is a few minutes closer. Fresno, an underrated Central Valley city with quirky attractions, is also an hour and a half away. Modesto isn't exactly the gateway to Yosemite since it's a two-hour journey — but it's totally worth rewarding yourself with wine for a couple of days after completing the soul-satisfying Half Dome hike in the national park. You're spoiled for choice when it comes to hotels. Some of the top picks include the three-star SpringHill Suites Modesto, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Best Western Palm Court Inn, and Spark by Hilton. Days Inn by Wyndham Modesto is ideal for those traveling with families, as it's within walking distance of Sky Zone Trampoline Park.