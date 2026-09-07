Canada's Unsung Mountain Park In Western BC Is A Hiking Haven With A Stunning Trail And Alpine Lakes

Hiking and camping in Sleeping Beauty Mountain Park are both accessed from the same forest road, which is marked with signage coming from Terrace. There are two small parking lots. Depending on road conditions, the first (lower) parking lot, about 0.4 miles from the trailhead, may be a better choice for low-clearance vehicles. If you do choose to go past the first parking lot, finding a good spot to turn around on the narrow road is difficult, and be aware that the road is also used for logging operations, so drive cautiously.

The park describes the hike as moderately difficult with steep sections, while AllTrails rates it as hard. It begins at the upper parking lot on a 0.8-mile section of an old forest road, followed by a maintained and marked 1.6-mile path through dense forest and then alpine meadows. You'll pass through second-growth forest and old-growth hemlock and fir before reaching a quiet subalpine lake and small campsite that makes a natural lunch stop or spot for an overnight stay. An unmarked trail continues beyond the campsite, offering panoramic views of the valley below as the trees thin. Picturesque views of Kitsumkalum Lake can be seen before the final push to the top. The distance one-way from the parking area to the summit is approximately 4.7 miles.

Be prepared with bug spray or a bug net, depending on the season, as some AllTrails reviews mention that flies, mosquitoes, and hornets can be a nuisance. Hiking is not accessible in the winter months. Snow can be found on the trail even until mid-July, so muddy patches can be common unless hiking in the late summer or early fall.