Canada's Unsung Mountain Park In Western BC Is A Hiking Haven With A Stunning Trail And Alpine Lakes
Located in western British Columbia, Sleeping Beauty Mountain Park covers an area of approximately 735 acres. Established in 2004, the provincial park is best known for its superb but steep hiking trail that rewards those up for the challenge with incredible views. Far from British Columbia's better-known provincial parks to the south, this unsung mountain preserve remains a little-known destination near the town of Terrace, with hikers reporting uncrowded trails and a quiet backcountry experience.
Sleeping Beauty Mountain Park offers day-hiking or backpacking opportunities to small alpine lakes, and scenic views overlooking the nearby town and surrounding area. The park is home to a number of animals and bird species, like grouse, jays, chickadees, and dark-eyed juncos. But keep an eye out for moose, mountain goats, and bears, as well.
The park is a 30-minute drive from downtown Terrace, a small town with a robust offering of outdoor recreation. While there is a regional airport nearby, many prefer a road trip to best enjoy the region's scenic views. Travelers can drive the inland roads through Prince George, British Columbia, making this an epic 850-mile drive from Vancouver. It is also possible to reach Terrace by ferry through Prince Rupert, another popular route.
Alpine hiking and lake views at Sleeping Beauty Mountain Park
Hiking and camping in Sleeping Beauty Mountain Park are both accessed from the same forest road, which is marked with signage coming from Terrace. There are two small parking lots. Depending on road conditions, the first (lower) parking lot, about 0.4 miles from the trailhead, may be a better choice for low-clearance vehicles. If you do choose to go past the first parking lot, finding a good spot to turn around on the narrow road is difficult, and be aware that the road is also used for logging operations, so drive cautiously.
The park describes the hike as moderately difficult with steep sections, while AllTrails rates it as hard. It begins at the upper parking lot on a 0.8-mile section of an old forest road, followed by a maintained and marked 1.6-mile path through dense forest and then alpine meadows. You'll pass through second-growth forest and old-growth hemlock and fir before reaching a quiet subalpine lake and small campsite that makes a natural lunch stop or spot for an overnight stay. An unmarked trail continues beyond the campsite, offering panoramic views of the valley below as the trees thin. Picturesque views of Kitsumkalum Lake can be seen before the final push to the top. The distance one-way from the parking area to the summit is approximately 4.7 miles.
Be prepared with bug spray or a bug net, depending on the season, as some AllTrails reviews mention that flies, mosquitoes, and hornets can be a nuisance. Hiking is not accessible in the winter months. Snow can be found on the trail even until mid-July, so muddy patches can be common unless hiking in the late summer or early fall.
Where to stay, eat, and drink in and around Sleeping Beauty Mountain Park
Backpackers can stay by the lake, at the campsite along the trail, which offers two tent pads, a picnic table, a bear-proof food storage locker, and a pit toilet. The park also allows wilderness camping and asks campers to practice Leave No Trace guidelines. Since the park is close to town, many hikers base themselves in Terrace's range of accommodations, including cabins, bed and breakfasts, luxury lodging, hotels, and tenting and RV campgrounds. Top-rated options on Tripadvisor include Skeena River House Bed and Breakfast for river views and home-cooked breakfast, or one of the many chain options.
After a day on the trail, be sure to linger in Terrace to recharge. Numerous cafes offer specialty coffees and fresh-baked goods or light bites. Cyclists or caffeine enthusiasts can head to The Fix Cafe and Cyclery for top-rated coffee and a full-service bike shop under one roof. With 4.5 stars on Google Maps, Sonbadas Steakhouse serves customer favorites like roast lamb and ribeye. Or sample locally brewed beers at Sherwood Mountain Brewhouse, where a dog-friendly patio is a great place to take in views of the mountains or passing trains.
For travelers looking to explore more of northern British Columbia, Northern Rocky Mountains Park is British Columbia's third-largest provincial park and offers mountain exploration and seclusion, while Boya Lake Provincial Park is known for its aqua-green waters. Both are over 8 hours away, part of the reason why British Columbia is the land of epic road trips.