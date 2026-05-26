British Columbia's Lake Park Known For Aqua-Green Waters Has Trails, Camping, And Water Activities
With breathtaking natural beauty that combines rugged coastlines with temperate rainforests and the majestic Canadian Rockies, British Columbia is a prime destination for outdoor fun. While the southern region is home to places like the dreamy Nootka Island, the northern part has hidden gems like Boya Lake Provincial Park. Also known as Tā Ch'ilā Park, this recreational paradise features aqua-green waters as a result of the white marl lakebed. The lake is so clear that you can spot schools of fish swimming, and it'll tempt you to take a dip — and shockingly, you can. Compared to other northern lakes, Boya Lake is perfect for a summer swim. If an invigorating plunge isn't on your agenda, the glittering water will lure you in with kayaking, canoeing, and fishing opportunities.
Spanning approximately 11,360 acres of glacially formed landscapes, Boya Lake Provincial Park was founded in 1965. Situated in the Kaska Dene First Nation traditional territory, the park attracts a wide range of nature lovers. You can follow the interpretive trails to learn about its history and admire the views from various vantage points. Wildlife encounters are common here, with creatures like beavers, moose, mountain goats, and waterfowl inhabiting the area. With vistas so pristine, one can only imagine what camping here feels like — one visitor on Tripadvisor wrote, "Honestly, the camping spots could not have been better."
While the park is open all year, the warmer months provide more activities. Getting to the park, however, is a journey of its own. The closest airport is Whitehorse International Airport (YXY), which is five and a half hours away by car — it offers frequent flights from Vancouver. You might also find flights landing at Dease Lake Airport (YDL), about two hours away, but make sure to sort out your car rental before getting there.
Enjoy camping and meandering the trails at Boya Lake Provincial Park
Some of the most scenic campgrounds in Canada are tucked into parks, islands, and storybook towns, and Boya Lake Provincial Park is no exception. The Boya Lake Campground is open from May through September. There's a total of 44 campsites suitable for both tents and RVs — 10 are reservable sites, while the rest operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Each campsite comes with a fire ring and access to pit toilets, picnic tables, and a playground. Drinking water is only available during the peak season.
There are two easy paths at Boya Lake Provincial Park that anyone can tackle. The Lakeshore Trail is a 1.9-mile out-and-back stroll that starts from the campground and guides you toward the park's northern area. As you're walking, stop by the interpretive signs to read about the place — bring your camera with you, too, to snap photos of the radiant lake against the forest backdrops. You'll come across a beaver dam and panoramas of the clear-blue bay toward the end.
While that path traces the shoreline, the Beaver Lodge Trail takes you into the deep woods until Boya Lake comes into view again. Stretching for 1.8 miles, this out-and-back trail also boasts informative signs about the park. Although rated easy on AllTrails, the trail climbs 236 feet and can take up to an hour to complete. One hiker recommended bringing a bear bell and spray. Regardless, the scenery from the beaver dam lookout is worthwhile.
Take advantage of water-based recreation
Boya Lake covers 1,413 acres of water surface that shimmers with aquamarine hues — and the lake is just as fun as it is beautiful. From boating and paddling to fishing and swimming, you have many reasons to splash around. To set afloat on the water, make your way to the southern edge of the campground to find the boat launch. Maintain the serenity of the lake by using electric and small motors of 9.9 horsepower or less. Better yet, head out for a kayaking or canoeing session. Since Boya Lake has numerous bays and islands, it offers a pick-your-own-path paddling experience. If you don't have your own personal equipment, there are rentals at the park.
Those who have a British Columbia freshwater fishing license can cast a line into the lake — it's recommended to acquire one prior to your trip. With that settled, common catches include lake char, northern suckers, and round whitefish.
With water so bright that "you will think you are in the Caribbean," as one Tripadvisor reviewer described, the lake is ideal for swimming. You'll notice a dock at the day-use area, which provides access to the water. Similar to Canada's only desert, Osoyoos, which has the country's warmest lake, the temperature is comfortable in these gleaming waters. However, it's at your own risk, as there are no lifeguard services at the beach. Aside from these activities, people come here to hunt during the colder seasons. Continue your outdoor adventures by driving south for a couple of hours — you'll arrive at the "Grand Canyon of the North," a majestic Canadian chasm with crystal clear waters and hiking trails in Stikine River Provincial Park.