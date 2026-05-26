British Columbia's Lake Park Known For Aqua-Green Waters Has Trails, Camping, And Water Activities

With breathtaking natural beauty that combines rugged coastlines with temperate rainforests and the majestic Canadian Rockies, British Columbia is a prime destination for outdoor fun. While the southern region is home to places like the dreamy Nootka Island, the northern part has hidden gems like Boya Lake Provincial Park. Also known as Tā Ch'ilā Park, this recreational paradise features aqua-green waters as a result of the white marl lakebed. The lake is so clear that you can spot schools of fish swimming, and it'll tempt you to take a dip — and shockingly, you can. Compared to other northern lakes, Boya Lake is perfect for a summer swim. If an invigorating plunge isn't on your agenda, the glittering water will lure you in with kayaking, canoeing, and fishing opportunities.

Spanning approximately 11,360 acres of glacially formed landscapes, Boya Lake Provincial Park was founded in 1965. Situated in the Kaska Dene First Nation traditional territory, the park attracts a wide range of nature lovers. You can follow the interpretive trails to learn about its history and admire the views from various vantage points. Wildlife encounters are common here, with creatures like beavers, moose, mountain goats, and waterfowl inhabiting the area. With vistas so pristine, one can only imagine what camping here feels like — one visitor on Tripadvisor wrote, "Honestly, the camping spots could not have been better."

While the park is open all year, the warmer months provide more activities. Getting to the park, however, is a journey of its own. The closest airport is Whitehorse International Airport (YXY), which is five and a half hours away by car — it offers frequent flights from Vancouver. You might also find flights landing at Dease Lake Airport (YDL), about two hours away, but make sure to sort out your car rental before getting there.