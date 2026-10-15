Just Over An Hour From Manchester Is England's 'Capital Of The Peak' With Shops And Stunning Views

England's Peak District lies in the heart of the country. Extending across five counties, this iconic region includes the Peak District National Park, and it is a ruggedly beautiful area with moorlands and mountains. Along with impressive natural vistas, the Peak District also has a number of towns and villages away from tourist crowds, like Chapel-en-le-Frith. Locals often just call it "Chapel," and it's been known as the "Capital of the Peak" since it was a regional center for governance hundreds of years ago. Around 10,000 people live there now, and this historic town has some cute shops along the High Street, unique festivals, and beautiful expanses of nature to explore.

Chapel is about an hour and 15 minutes by car or 45 to 55 minutes by train from downtown Manchester, which makes it a fun day trip from the city. You can also stay overnight to get an early start exploring the nearby Peak District National Park. If you're arriving at Manchester Airport (MAN), the train journey takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes. Coming up from London on public transportation takes about 3 to 3.5 hours.

This town got its start in 1225 when foresters in the Royal Forest of the Peak were given permission to build a chapel. The surrounding forest was used for hunting by royalty, and the town's name means "chapel in the forest." The original chapel stood on the site of what is now St. Thomas Becket Church, which has undergone several expansions and renovations over the years. Even if you aren't religious, it's still worth a visit to see its historic architecture.