Just Over An Hour From Manchester Is England's 'Capital Of The Peak' With Shops And Stunning Views
England's Peak District lies in the heart of the country. Extending across five counties, this iconic region includes the Peak District National Park, and it is a ruggedly beautiful area with moorlands and mountains. Along with impressive natural vistas, the Peak District also has a number of towns and villages away from tourist crowds, like Chapel-en-le-Frith. Locals often just call it "Chapel," and it's been known as the "Capital of the Peak" since it was a regional center for governance hundreds of years ago. Around 10,000 people live there now, and this historic town has some cute shops along the High Street, unique festivals, and beautiful expanses of nature to explore.
Chapel is about an hour and 15 minutes by car or 45 to 55 minutes by train from downtown Manchester, which makes it a fun day trip from the city. You can also stay overnight to get an early start exploring the nearby Peak District National Park. If you're arriving at Manchester Airport (MAN), the train journey takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes. Coming up from London on public transportation takes about 3 to 3.5 hours.
This town got its start in 1225 when foresters in the Royal Forest of the Peak were given permission to build a chapel. The surrounding forest was used for hunting by royalty, and the town's name means "chapel in the forest." The original chapel stood on the site of what is now St. Thomas Becket Church, which has undergone several expansions and renovations over the years. Even if you aren't religious, it's still worth a visit to see its historic architecture.
Shopping in Chapel-en-le-Frith
If you walk up and down Chapel-en-le-Frith's Market Street and High Street in the center of town, you'll find a number of small shops and boutiques to check out. If you're a Harry Potter fan, House of Louis Allen is a must-stop. It's a wizarding-themed shop with all things Potter, from Lego kits to robes. Bluebird's Nest is a gift shop in Chapel, stocked with stationery, books, jewelry, and more, with something for just about everyone. The post office is nearby, so you can mail any cards you pick up to loved ones back home.
Itsy Bitsy Boutique is a family-owned shop that opened in 2015 and has since become a locally loved spot for home decor, women's fashion, jewelry, and skincare. One fan on Tripadvisor said, "What a delightful find. So many beautiful things ... Excellent customer service, knowledgeable and friendly staff. Love all my new treasures."
Blythe House Hospice Shop is a classic British charity shop filled with an ever-changing mix of secondhand clothing, antiques, books, knick-knacks, and more. You can feel good about buying whatever you find here that will fit in your suitcase, since proceeds support a local hospice. If you need a break from shopping, you can find cute cafes and pubs around the town center, like Pug and Pudding, where you can get coffee, pastries, and burgers.
Hikes with a view and fun festivals in Chapel-en-le-Frith
With its location in the Peak District, Chapel-en-le-Frith offers great hiking and sweeping views. One locally loved hike is up Eccles Pike, just 1.8 miles from the town center. There's a 1.1-mile loop near the summit, although you'll need to allow for the additional distance if you're walking from town. As hikers on AllTrails noted, it can get muddy, and it's steep on occasion. However, once you're at the top, you get 360-degree views of the countryside, including Manchester to the northwest.
Chapel is just a couple of miles from Peak District National Park, England's first national park. Lord's Seat, the highest point on Rushup Edge, is a popular hiking destination not far from Chapel. It's about a 5-mile loop from the trailhead in Barber Booth up to Lord's Seat. If the weather's clear, you can see out over Chapel. For something even longer, it's about a 9-mile one-way hike from Chapel up into the hills to Edale, where you'll also find the southern starting point of the 268-mile-long Pennine Way.
In terms of when to come to Chapel, you might want to time your visit to one of the town's annual events. On May Day, traditional folk dancers perform at dawn on Eccles Pike. In June, Chapel has an annual carnival with a parade, carnival rides, food, and general merriment. Then in July, there's a week-long well dressing festival, during which wells around Chapel are specially decorated. Well dressing is a long-time tradition in rural England, and it involves creating intricate designs using flowers and other natural materials. For another cute village to explore in the Peak District, Castleton has unique caves and nature walks. It's about a 15-minute drive from Chapel.