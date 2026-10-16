Between Skegness And Cromer Is A Charming Coastal Town With Fresh Seafood, Beaches, And Scenic Cliffs

Dramatic cliffs, a 19th-century shipwreck on the beach, and the salty smell of fish and chips — what more could you want from a trip to the seaside? These delights are only a fraction of what awaits travelers who decide to leave the big city behind and make their way to Hunstanton, which clings to the Norfolk coastline about three hours north of London. Known to its residents as "Hunston," or better yet "Sunny Hunny," this little seaside town has long been a holiday destination enjoyed by Britons from all walks of life. Dip your toes in the sand, explore the rugged coastal cliffs, and nosh on fresh seafood while in town.

Before Victorian-era beachgoers descended upon the seafront promenade of present-day Hunstanton, it was nothing more than a rustic farming village known as Old Hunstanton, dating back to the Anglo-Saxon period. While sun-seekers frolick along the wide, sandy shoreline of Old Hunstanton Beach, history fiends can head up to the rugged cliffs to see ruins from the town's early days. Silhouetted against the horizon are the 13th-century remnants of St. Edmund's Chapel, a great spot to pose for photos. From there, a narrow dirt footpath leads from the grassy fields atop the cliffs down to the more built-up beachfront in "new" Hunstanton.

After exploring the town's butterscotch-toned shorelines, retreat to one of the many rustic local eateries for a tasty meal. Travelers in Skegness are just under two hours from Hunstanton by car, while day-trippers over to the east in Cromer are only a little over an hour's drive away. Those who wish to extend their stay in town will find a wide variety of accommodations to choose from, including the family-friendly Searles Leisure Resort and the Victorian-era Ellinbrook Guest House, which is highly-rated on Google.