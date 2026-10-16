Between Skegness And Cromer Is A Charming Coastal Town With Fresh Seafood, Beaches, And Scenic Cliffs
Dramatic cliffs, a 19th-century shipwreck on the beach, and the salty smell of fish and chips — what more could you want from a trip to the seaside? These delights are only a fraction of what awaits travelers who decide to leave the big city behind and make their way to Hunstanton, which clings to the Norfolk coastline about three hours north of London. Known to its residents as "Hunston," or better yet "Sunny Hunny," this little seaside town has long been a holiday destination enjoyed by Britons from all walks of life. Dip your toes in the sand, explore the rugged coastal cliffs, and nosh on fresh seafood while in town.
Before Victorian-era beachgoers descended upon the seafront promenade of present-day Hunstanton, it was nothing more than a rustic farming village known as Old Hunstanton, dating back to the Anglo-Saxon period. While sun-seekers frolick along the wide, sandy shoreline of Old Hunstanton Beach, history fiends can head up to the rugged cliffs to see ruins from the town's early days. Silhouetted against the horizon are the 13th-century remnants of St. Edmund's Chapel, a great spot to pose for photos. From there, a narrow dirt footpath leads from the grassy fields atop the cliffs down to the more built-up beachfront in "new" Hunstanton.
After exploring the town's butterscotch-toned shorelines, retreat to one of the many rustic local eateries for a tasty meal. Travelers in Skegness are just under two hours from Hunstanton by car, while day-trippers over to the east in Cromer are only a little over an hour's drive away. Those who wish to extend their stay in town will find a wide variety of accommodations to choose from, including the family-friendly Searles Leisure Resort and the Victorian-era Ellinbrook Guest House, which is highly-rated on Google.
Explore beaches and scenic cliffs in Hunstanton
Upon arriving in town, eager beachgoers should head straight for Old Hunstanton Beach. Tufts of grass dot the gently sloping sand dunes, and when the tides goes out, the beach stretches for miles. The receding waters also reveal clusters of mossy boulders and tide pools. "Can be rocky and [with] sharp shells, so beach shoes are a must here," says a previous visitor on Google. The beach faces west, so visitors can also enjoy spectacular sunsets here.
Looming dramatically behind Old Hunstanton Beach are picturesque cliffs, described as "surreal" by a past visitor. Swaths of creamy white chalk are sandwiched against rusty red carstone and topped with a dash of grassy green meadows. Each layer took shape many millions of years ago, and beachcombers with a keen eye might even chance upon a fossil amidst the fallen chunks of chalk. Keep walking until you spot the remains of the Sheraton, a 1907 wooden trawler that now lies smashed on the rocks amidst the colorful cliffs.
Families with kids in tow should spend the day at South Beach, complete with thrilling carnival rides overlooking the waterfront. Travelers craving peace and quiet can continue strolling down the length of the beach, which offers plenty of space for lounging at low tide. The shoreline here is a mix of caramel-colored sand and pebbles. A paved promenade spans the length of the beach, with steps leading down to sand. It's the perfect place to stroll or sit down and enjoy the sound of crashing waves. For more outdoor adventures, drive less than an hour down the coast to Blakeney, an English village with beaches, ocean beauty, and wildlife.
Indulge in Hunstanton's fresh seafood
Once the day's seaside adventures wind down, head into town for a tasty meal. Highly-rated on Google is Elliot's Fish & Chips, a waterfront food truck that offers a plant-based menu alongside classics like battered cod with fries. "To visit a place like this with numerous [vegan] options is a real treat," reads one review. Other dishes on the menu include wholetail scampi, fishcakes, and battered sausage, all served with a side of fries and optional toppings like curry sauce and mushy peas. "The food was fresh, hot, and cooked perfectly," writes another visitor on Tripadvisor. Grab a picnic table next to the food truck to chow down surrounded by coastal views.
For seafood dishes served in a cozy dining room, head to the Chives Wine Bar & Brasserie, also highly-rated on Google. Start with appetizers like seared scallops and tempura prawns, followed by mains such as fried plaice with green beans, dressed crab with a house salad, or salmon cakes. Desserts include panna cotta and cheesecake, and guest can also sample an array of red and white wines. "Always best to book in advance," a previous customer writes.
Those craving Mediterranean flavors can head to Sofia's, a tapas restaurant with a "buzzy, relaxed atmosphere," according to a diner's review. Seafood dishes include fish of the day, prawns with chili, and squid with garlic aioli, which can be paired with wines, cocktails, or even a cup of tea. After your visit to Hunstanton, continue to explore the coastline with a trip around the Norfolk Coast National Landscape for more beaches, ocean views, and quaint villages. History buffs can also embark on an hour-long bus ride to Sandringham Estate, one of the British royal family's many vacation spots.