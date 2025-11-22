10 Destinations Where The British Royal Family Enjoys Going On Vacation
The British Royals have always been a source of intense interest for people around the globe. While other countries still have their monarchs, none ignite quite as much speculation, gossip, adoration, and disdain as the House of Windsor. Their constant presence in the public eye stems from the British Empire's immense global impact, which once controlled over a quarter of the world's landmass. But behind the ceremony and scrutiny, the royals are also travelers, and their vacations reveal a more human side.
From private Caribbean hideaways to rugged Highland estates, the family's favorite destinations show where they go to unwind, reset, and, in many cases, escape the public eye. These are the places where they trade crowns for sunhats and formal duties for family time. The vacation budgets of the Royal family stretch further than most, and some of their go-to spots are steeped in centuries of royal history, but the core appeal is similar to what many of us seek: peace, privacy, and beauty.
From King Charles' fascination with Romania to the late Queen Elizabeth II's love for Scotland, here are ten destinations where the British Royal Family enjoys vacationing, and where visitors can experience a little royal magic of their own.
Mustique, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
A Caribbean country like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines might seem like a simple go-to getaway for a royal family with no financial constraints. In fact, there's no shortage of beautiful tropical islands where celebrities vacation. But Mustique is no ordinary island. The privately owned paradise was a barely inhabited island until 1958, when the British socialite Colin Tennant (later Lord Glenconner) purchased it with an eye to farming. When that didn't pan out, he opted to develop it into an ultra-private getaway for his close friends.
Over time, the island's reputation grew, along with its infrastructure, and it is now a shareholder-owned haven for the wealthy. When VIPs are on the island, the sky above is a no-fly zone, and there are strict rules in place to prevent anyone from venturing to Mustique without prior approval. With its emphasis on privacy, it's no wonder the royals love it so much. Princess Margaret, the late Queen Elizabeth II's rebellious sister, was one of the first to receive land on Mustique (as a wedding gift, no less) and had a house named Les Jolies Eaux built on it. She spent a lot of time on the island, known for its decadent parties far from the prying eyes of the paparazzi, and eventually passed the house to her son, David, who sold it.
As of late 2025, you can book a stay in the house for the paltry sum of between $33,000 and $48,500 per week. It comes with a private chef, butler, and other helpers, as well as the opportunity to explore the island in total luxury. Prince William and Kate have continued the connection, staying on Mustique multiple times, albeit in a different villa owned by a friend.
Balmoral Castle, Scotland
Balmoral Castle is, by a considerable margin, the royal family's best-known retreat. Originally built in the mid-1800s at the request of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, the castle and surrounding grounds have been a spiritual home for the royal family ever since. Located in the Highlands of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the home has provided a quiet escape for multiple monarchs and, as an extension, has become a political venue, with multiple prime ministers making visits to the castle on official errands.
It's a stunning location, steeped in history and tradition, with almost every monarch taking up residence at the castle for extended periods of time during the summer. Queen Elizabeth II adored the castle, spending as much of her time in the grounds as possible, gardening, relaxing, and taking long walks around the estate. One particularly funny story that emerged after her passing involved two American tourists who bumped into her while hiking. The two hikers, clueless as to who she was, made small talk and even asked if she'd met the queen.
The grounds have always been open to the public for a fee, and King Charles III, renowned for his love of the outdoors, has implemented renovations to the grounds, introduced rewilding efforts, and even opened the house itself for tours for the first time in its history. It may even be possible to get married at the estate in the near future. The surrounding area is delightful, too, with the nearby mountain village of Braemar a dreamy destination in its own right.
Transylvania, Romania
Transylvania is a unique entry on the list, owing solely to King Charles III's deep affection for the Romanian region. He first visited Romania in November 1998, just a few months after the death of Princess Diana. He's spoken openly since then about a growing love for the country, in particular its preserved nature, culture, and people. He's visited almost every year since, and it was even his first trip abroad after his coronation.
He's more than just a visitor, though, as the king has invested in multiple charities in the country. Charles also owns multiple traditional properties in several quiet villages in the hopes of preserving the local culture, and it's possible to stay in some of them. He used to be the official patron of the Mihai Eminescu Trust, a charity focused on preserving and restoring local cultural heritage, helping to keep Transylvanian crafts alive. While it's technically not surprising (almost all the royal families in Europe are related in some way), Charles has a fair claim to being Vlad the Impaler's great-grandson 16 times removed. Never heard of Vlad? He was the infamous Romanian ruler famed for leaving a battlefield with thousands of his enemies impaled on spikes.
You'll definitely know the character Vlad inspired, though: the vampire Count Dracula. As well as checking out Bran Castle (now known as Dracula's Castle, although this is misleading), visitors to Transylvania can stay in some of the same traditional Saxon houses restored under Charles's projects, many of which now open as guesthouses. The region's mix of medieval towns, mountain scenery, and pastoral calm offers a glimpse of the rural Europe that first captivated the king. Vsri, one of many scenic Romanian villages Charles loves, boasts one of the oldest fortified churches in Transylvania and is worth a visit.
Klosters, Switzerland
Switzerland isn't short of beautiful places, yet Klosters, the stunning mountain town in the eastern canton of Graubünden, has been drawing the British royals in their droves. Travelers today can ski the same pristine slopes and stay in the same chalets favored by the Windsors. The resort blends luxury and authenticity, with scenic runs, cozy après-ski lounges, and easy access to neighboring Davos for a livelier scene.
King Charles III was a frequent visitor to Kloster for over 45 years, sharing visits there with his late wife, Princess Dianna, his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and several trips with friends. It wasn't always smooth skiing for him, though. On one occasion in 1988, Charles found himself in the path of an avalanche, which claimed the life of a close friend and forced him to dig another out of the snow, saving her life.
Klosters also marked a big moment in William's life. It was the first time he and Kate Middleton were photographed in public, effectively announcing their relationship to the world. While the now-married pair have continued to ski in other resorts around the world, including the French Alps, Charles appears to have hung up his skis for good, reportedly telling an engineer during a factory visit that he felt his time on the slopes was over.
Corfu, Greece
The royal family's connection to Greece comes from the late Prince Phillip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband of over 73 years. Most of Europe's royal families have been historically linked through centuries of intermarrying for political gain, and Phillip — a distant cousin of Elizabeth through Queen Victoria — was born directly into the Greek and Danish royal families on the island of Corfu. As part of a complex, strung-out conflict involving the Greek people, its government, the Turks, and the royal family, Phillip's family was banished from the country and fled with an infant Phillip in a fruit box.
Phillip only returned a handful of times and never on an official state visit, but his family has vacationed on Corfu, taking in Greece's greenest island escape and its pristine beaches, as well as the rich culture and outstanding food. Charles and Camilla have visited multiple times, once staying aboard a friend's superyacht near Kerasia, while Prince Edward and his wife enjoyed a more low-key vacation, even being spotted dining daily at the same local taverna.
For travelers, Corfu offers the best of Greece's Ionian charm. Its pastel Venetian architecture, olive groves, and crystalline coves are spectacular, and visitors can tour the Achilleion Palace, explore the UNESCO-listed Old Town, and stay at elegant resorts like the Rothschild Villa or the Ikos Dassia, all surrounded by the same views once enjoyed by the royals.
Mallorca, Spain
Mallorca may not be a well-known name for Americans, but it's been an immensely popular sunny destination for Brits for decades, comparable in popularity to Cancun or Cabo. In fact, it's so busy, it's one of nine European beaches you may want to skip. While then-Prince Charles took Princess Diana and his two sons on regular visits in the '80s, it was a little different from his subjects' vacations — and a little more controversial.
On most of his visits, the family was staying with their royal Spanish counterparts. Each trip was an unofficial visit, where they stayed at the Spanish king and queen's summer palace. Sadly, the trips, while idyllic from the outside, became representative of the rifts in the pair's marriage. Charles spent his time on the island practicing watercolor painting in its more beautiful areas, while Diana preferred hitting the beach and enjoying a more traditional sunny getaway.
Today, Mallorca is one of Europe's most accessible Mediterranean paradises. Visitors can explore the cobblestone streets of Palma, hike the Tramuntana Mountains, or relax at beach clubs in Cala Mayor and Port d'Andratx, while many old fincas have been converted into boutique hotels.
Botswana, Africa
For Prince Harry, Botswana isn't just a favorite vacation spot. He first visited after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, finding solace in the country's vast wilderness. Over the years, he's supported local charities and founded the NGO Sentebale to assist children affected by HIV. It's also where he took Meghan Markle early in their relationship, camping under the stars in the Okavango Delta. Harry once summed up his feelings towards Botswana, saying, "This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world" (via E News).
For the rest of us, Botswana is one of the best places to travel in 2025, and it should be no surprise. The country's draw is obvious: immense skies, pristine landscapes, and an emphasis on conservation. Nearly 40% of Botswana's land is protected, making it one of Africa's premier safari destinations.
Visitors can follow in royal footsteps by staying at luxury lodges like Xugana Island or Sanctuary Baines' Camp, gliding through the delta by mokoro canoe, and spotting elephants in Chobe National Park. It's a place that feels royal not because of who visits, but because of how untouched it remains.
The Bahamas
Few places evoke the same blend of royal elegance and tropical ease as The Bahamas. The nation spent over 300 years as a British colony, only gaining its full independence in 1973. The archipelago has long been a draw for Britain's elite, and the royals are no exception. Prince William and Kate Middleton visited in 2022 during their Caribbean tour, staying at The Cove on Paradise Island, one of the region's most exclusive resorts. Their visit was part of an official engagement, but like many royal tours, it blended business and pleasure, with them taking official meetings by day and enjoying warm ocean breezes by night.
Their trip followed in the footsteps of previous royal getaways. The then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana visited the islands in 1982, and during the trip, they stayed on the tiny island of Windermere, where you'll find upscale private holiday homes. Amusingly, the couple traveled under the names "Mr and Mrs Hardy". Unfortunately for them, the aliases didn't hold up for long, and the press still managed to grab dozens of pictures of the couple on the beach.
Today, visitors can enjoy the same easy luxury, albeit with a less exciting airport welcome. From the pink-sand beaches of Harbour Island to the resorts of Nassau and the Exumas' private-island rentals, The Bahamas remains one of the Caribbean's most effortlessly regal destinations; no title required. Just be wary when the cruise ships arrive.
The Maldives
If there's one place that captures the idea of royal seclusion, it's the Maldives. Even the average person feels like royalty on one of its countless overwater luxury resorts. The nation's scattering of private atolls in the Indian Ocean offers the kind of luxury that's practically purpose-built for people who want to disappear, and few couples have made better use of that than the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince William and Kate flew there in 2014 for a rare, child-free holiday. Reports at the time described the couple staying in an overwater villa at the Cheval Blanc Randheli resort, a favorite among A-listers and billionaires with room rates that soar into five figures per night. The trip followed an especially busy period of royal duties and public appearances, giving them a chance to unwind before an official tour of Australia and New Zealand.
While William and Kate were the first to enjoy the tourist side of the Maldives, it was their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who went there first. While it was a state visit, she was the first foreign sovereign to visit the country. The destination's draw for the Windsors is the same as it is for anyone with the means: absolute privacy. With entire islands reserved for a handful of villas, it's one of the few places on Earth where even a future king and queen can take a breath without being watched.
Sandringham Estate, Norfolk
Not every royal retreat requires a private island or exotic landscape. For over 150 years, one of the royal family's most sentimental holiday destinations has been much closer to home. Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, has been the backdrop of countless family gatherings, Christmases, and quiet escapes since Queen Victoria purchased it for her son, the future King Edward VII, in 1862.
Unlike the grandeur of Buckingham Palace or the formality of Windsor Castle, Sandringham is a working estate and a genuine country retreat. Queen Elizabeth II was particularly fond of it, spending every winter there until her death in 2022, and some of her yearly Christmas messages were filmed there. While the estate is open to the public, it's an immensely private place where the family spends Christmas, attends church at St. Mary Magdalene, and greets the public in scenes that have become fixtures of British television.
King Charles III has taken a similar liking to Sandringham. He's introduced sustainable farming initiatives and opened more of the estate to the public. You can stay overnight in the Gardens House or The Folly for a true experience. King Charles III typically spends time there each year, walking the grounds and enjoying a level of normalcy that's hard to come by anywhere else. Sandringham will likely remain a beloved part of the royal family's plans for generations to come.
Methodology
We sourced these destinations via a range of publications and verified travel outlets that track the royal family's movements. These included Condé Nast Traveler, the BBC, and major British newspapers, along with official tourism boards and archival coverage.
We attempted to identify places with confirmed royal connections that also appeal to travelers. Each destination balances historical anecdotes with modern travel insight, offering readers a glimpse into both the Windsor family's habits and the best ways to follow in their footsteps.