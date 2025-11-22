10 Destinations Where The British Royal Family Enjoys Going On Vacation

The British Royals have always been a source of intense interest for people around the globe. While other countries still have their monarchs, none ignite quite as much speculation, gossip, adoration, and disdain as the House of Windsor. Their constant presence in the public eye stems from the British Empire's immense global impact, which once controlled over a quarter of the world's landmass. But behind the ceremony and scrutiny, the royals are also travelers, and their vacations reveal a more human side.

From private Caribbean hideaways to rugged Highland estates, the family's favorite destinations show where they go to unwind, reset, and, in many cases, escape the public eye. These are the places where they trade crowns for sunhats and formal duties for family time. The vacation budgets of the Royal family stretch further than most, and some of their go-to spots are steeped in centuries of royal history, but the core appeal is similar to what many of us seek: peace, privacy, and beauty.

From King Charles' fascination with Romania to the late Queen Elizabeth II's love for Scotland, here are ten destinations where the British Royal Family enjoys vacationing, and where visitors can experience a little royal magic of their own.