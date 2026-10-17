Tucked Next To Birmingham Is A River Town With Victorian Streets, Railway History, And A Nearby Safari Park

Exploring England's lush, rolling Midlands reveals the fascinating overlap of the Industrial Revolution and Victorian architecture. The region is anchored by vibrant Birmingham, a former industrial powerhouse still bedecked with buildings, homes, and infrastructure built during the reign of Queen Victoria. In the shadow of this bustling hub lies the town of Kidderminster, a riverside enclave whose Victorian streets and railway legacy pay homage to a thriving industrial past. For a change of pace, a wildlife-filled safari park on the edge of town lures visitors with marvelous creatures. Kidderminster is just a 45-minute drive from Birmingham Airport (BHX), a fairly quick trip if you're in the region.

Nestled on the River Stour in Worcestershire, Kidderminster came to prominence as a carpet-manufacturing town in the 1700s, with its celebrated carpets showcased at Queen Victoria's 1851 Great Exhibition. Today, the 25-mile Stour is a tranquil fishing spot and a scenic waterway you can admire while strolling the Staffordshire and Worcestershire Canal towpaths. A visit to Kidderminster's Museum of Carpet traces the Stour's once vital role in shipping out finished carpets and bringing in manufacturing supplies. Travel even further back into the town's past with a visit to the Elizabethan manor Harvington Hall and the 13th–century Hartlebury Castle.

The Stour is a tributary of Britain's longest river, the 220-mile Severn, alongside which run Severn Valley Railway's heritage steam trains. Hop aboard for a nostalgic ride at the restored Kidderminster Town station, which is inspired by Edwardian and Victorian architectural styles. The latter is also particularly visible around town in notable buildings like the Town Hall. Once you've explored Kidderminster's 19th-century streets, head out to the family-friendly West Midlands Safari Park to see incredible animals and hop on thrill rides.