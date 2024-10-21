The Coast Of Scotland Is Home To An Award-Winning Railway Line With Breathtaking Landscapes
Although Hogwarts is probably the most famous fictional destination in the Scottish Highlands, it's not the only magical landscape in Great Britain (which is considered the best European destination for ghostly walks and great scares). The West Highland Line is often considered the most scenic railway in the world. You'll pass by some of the most remote parts of the country, including the British Isles' highest mountain peak, Ben Nevis, and the largest lake in Scotland, Loch Lomond. In fact, these trains travel through some landscapes where passenger roads have never been built, giving riders a view of undisturbed natural beauty.
Scotland is home to nearly 5.5 million people and contains the best sightseeing walk in Europe. However, with such a maze of lakes, watery inlets, and craggy mountain slopes, it's not easy to get around. Besides providing epic views and being voted as one of the best rail journeys in Europe by Wanderlust, the 180 miles of train lines within the West Highlands take visitors from the city center of Glasgow to Oban, Fort William, or Mallaig, offering much-needed connectivity for those living in the region.
The West Highland Line's scenic destinations
ScotRail, the country's national rail service, operates the West Highland Line. The route runs from Queen Street in Glasgow to Mallaig on the coast, with routes forking off to Oban and Fort William. From Glasgow to Oban, the scheduled journey takes three hours and 20 minutes and makes seven stops along the western route, including Loch Awe, the longest lake in the Scottish Highlands. The time from Glasgow to Fort William is similar, at three hours and 50 minutes. This route includes more mileage with fewer stops, including a climb to the highest mainline station in Britain, Corrour, at 1,350 feet above sea level. Journeying all the way to Mallaig will take five and a half hours.
While you watch the scenery float by, listen to the West Highland Line Geotourist audio guide, which points out scenic stops along the way and tells you more about every location you pass. Because the entire expanse is so beautiful, some tourists make the journey to Mallaig and back in a 12-hour day trip. The scenery definitely makes the idea tempting, but keep in mind that Scotland is short on daylight hours in the winter, meaning you'll return in the dark. During the longest day of the year on June 21, you'll get more than 18 hours of sun for the perfect view — even in the moody rain.
Hikes and adventures along the West Highland Line
Gorgeous views are not the only great reason to take the Western Highland Line. ScotRail encourages visitors to bring their bicycles, skis, and other outdoor equipment by booking a reservation on the Highland Explorer carriages. You'll be able to take everything you need to hike or bike the trails at your location. You can even make your own way from one station to the next (just be sure not to get caught up in Scotland's best whisky destinations while you trek).
You may choose Ardlui as your first point of exploration. It borders Loch Lomond in the Trossachs National Park, which has free entrance. The park offers a bevy of hiking, biking, and exploring options, including a "water bus" ferry. From the Ardlui station, you can take a ferry service across Loch Lomond and Loch Katrine, but note that the ten different ferry routes are seasonal. Another great stop is at the Bridge of Orchy. At this village, you can meet up with the West Highland Way long-distance footpath and hike a hill-walking circuit with different peaks to accommodate your fitness level. Stay the night at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel, a collection of cottages and traditional buildings. It's just a two-minute walk from the train station.