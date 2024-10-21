The Coast Of Scotland Is Home To An Award-Winning Railway Line With Breathtaking Landscapes

Although Hogwarts is probably the most famous fictional destination in the Scottish Highlands, it's not the only magical landscape in Great Britain (which is considered the best European destination for ghostly walks and great scares). The West Highland Line is often considered the most scenic railway in the world. You'll pass by some of the most remote parts of the country, including the British Isles' highest mountain peak, Ben Nevis, and the largest lake in Scotland, Loch Lomond. In fact, these trains travel through some landscapes where passenger roads have never been built, giving riders a view of undisturbed natural beauty.

Scotland is home to nearly 5.5 million people and contains the best sightseeing walk in Europe. However, with such a maze of lakes, watery inlets, and craggy mountain slopes, it's not easy to get around. Besides providing epic views and being voted as one of the best rail journeys in Europe by Wanderlust, the 180 miles of train lines within the West Highlands take visitors from the city center of Glasgow to Oban, Fort William, or Mallaig, offering much-needed connectivity for those living in the region.