Between Scarborough And York Is A Once-Thriving Medieval Village That's Now An Abandoned Yorkshire Beauty

Deep in the rural Yorkshire Wolds just 25 miles from Scarborough, the medieval village of Wharram Percy lies abandoned. It was once a flourishing community with a collection of farm buildings, manor houses, and dwellings that were home to around 150 residents, many of whom were farmers or crafters. Today, the settlement is a nationally important archaeological site and a popular tourist destination. Visitors can walk around Wharram Percy and get a feel for life in the Middle Ages, with the ancient church ruins and other building earthworks still visible.

Likely founded in the 9th century, Wharram Percy was thriving by the 1100s, under ownership of the esteemed Percy family. The village was continuously inhabited for 600 years before it was abandoned in the early 1500s. This desertion came about gradually through natural decline, plague, and evictions following the conversion of arable land to pasture as the wool trade became more profitable.

Wharram Percy is one of the largest and best understood deserted medieval villages in England. Thanks to extensive archaeological research in the latter half of the 20th century, the settlement provides rare, detailed insight into ancient society and agricultural practices through the ages. Wharram Percy has become a symbol of medieval village life, and a cultural curiosity for history enthusiasts and tourists. Despite its significance, the site is rarely crowded. According to Britain Express, Wharram Percy sits in a "beautiful, secluded location," which has helped to maintain the abandoned feel. One Tripadvisor review reports that the lack of other visitors adds to the "peace and tranquility of the place."