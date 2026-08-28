Between Edinburgh And Middlesbrough Is A Quaint Town With Fun Shops, Tasty Eats, And Historic Charm

Every corner of northern England, whether it is a field, a forest, a town, or a city, can fill a dozen books about its history. Taking center stage, the area stretching from the North Sea to the Irish Sea has defined the history of England and Scotland as far back as the Romans, with the latter building the famous Hadrian's Wall in what is now the county of Northumberland. As a quintessential border region shaped by centuries of disputes and warfare, it has more castles than any other region in England. It is within that region, known for its dramatic landscapes and dynamic history, that sits the quaint town of Alnwick.

The town sits comfortably almost exactly halfway between Edinburgh and Middlesbrough, accessible by the historic Great North Road (known as A1) in about an hour and a half by car from either city. Although this enchanting medieval market town and staging post is home to roughly 8,000 people, its importance in Northumberland is marked by the imposing outline of Alnwick Castle, which has cemented its crucial role both in English history and on screen. The site stands witness to nearly a millennium of history and is currently the second-largest inhabited castle in England after the Royal Residence at Windsor Castle.

Aside from its absorbing historic charm, and true to its mercantile nature, Alnwick is brimming with fun shops and tasty eats. You will encounter one of England's largest second-hand bookshops, restaurants in treehouses, and a 300-year-old coaching inn with the elegant name of The White Swan, which holds an interesting connection to the Titanic inside one of its suites. And if you have a taste for the morbid oddity, Alnwick is also home to its very own Poison Garden.