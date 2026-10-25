Denmark's Largest Artificial Lake Is An Outdoor Paradise For Fishing And Hiking

Denmark might be known for Hans Christian Andersen, Hygge, and Lego, but it's also a country of remarkable natural beauty. One of the best ways to experience that nature may not exactly be natural, but it's still a chance to enjoy Denmark at its finest. Tange Lake (Tange Sø, in Danish) is the country's largest artificial lake, but despite being man-made, it's an outdoor paradise that deserves to be explored. The lake, which is oblong-shaped and looks a bit like a crooked crescent moon, was created in 1920 when the River Gudenå was dammed to generate hydroelectric power for the region.

Denmark has quite a few places that tend to get overlooked, like the beautiful Bornholm Island, which is home to Nordic forests and Northern Europe's largest castle ruins. And like that beautiful island, Tange Lake has many things that make it a special place to visit. Located in the heart of the Jutland Peninsula, it's far from any of Denmark's large cities — the closest is Vejle, which is Denmark's 10th largest city and is nearly 100 kilometers away by car. The Billund Airport, which is just under 25 kilometers from Vejle, is an international airport and offers regular flights to and from Copenhagen, giving you the most convenient way to reach the lake from many international destinations.

Once you're there, you'll find hotels and rooms to rent in two of the towns that surround the lake, Viborg and Silkeborg, so you'll be able to set up a comfortable base camp while you discover the Jutland countryside along with Tange Lake. At the lake, you'll be treated to a beautiful landscape where the calm water reflects images of the surrounding forest, great opportunities for outdoor recreation, and plenty of room for hiking and exploring.