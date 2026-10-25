Denmark's Largest Artificial Lake Is An Outdoor Paradise For Fishing And Hiking
Denmark might be known for Hans Christian Andersen, Hygge, and Lego, but it's also a country of remarkable natural beauty. One of the best ways to experience that nature may not exactly be natural, but it's still a chance to enjoy Denmark at its finest. Tange Lake (Tange Sø, in Danish) is the country's largest artificial lake, but despite being man-made, it's an outdoor paradise that deserves to be explored. The lake, which is oblong-shaped and looks a bit like a crooked crescent moon, was created in 1920 when the River Gudenå was dammed to generate hydroelectric power for the region.
Denmark has quite a few places that tend to get overlooked, like the beautiful Bornholm Island, which is home to Nordic forests and Northern Europe's largest castle ruins. And like that beautiful island, Tange Lake has many things that make it a special place to visit. Located in the heart of the Jutland Peninsula, it's far from any of Denmark's large cities — the closest is Vejle, which is Denmark's 10th largest city and is nearly 100 kilometers away by car. The Billund Airport, which is just under 25 kilometers from Vejle, is an international airport and offers regular flights to and from Copenhagen, giving you the most convenient way to reach the lake from many international destinations.
Once you're there, you'll find hotels and rooms to rent in two of the towns that surround the lake, Viborg and Silkeborg, so you'll be able to set up a comfortable base camp while you discover the Jutland countryside along with Tange Lake. At the lake, you'll be treated to a beautiful landscape where the calm water reflects images of the surrounding forest, great opportunities for outdoor recreation, and plenty of room for hiking and exploring.
Tange Lake is known for great fishing
Ever since the portion of the River Gudenå between the towns of Ans and Bjerringbro was turned into a lake, it's been known as a great fishing spot, home to a pretty wide variety of fish, like perch, pike, zander, roach, brown trout, and eel. Fishing is a popular pastime in Denmark, and visitors are welcome to fish as long as they follow some rules. There are lakes in Denmark where you're allowed to catch and release without a license, but Tange Lake is not one of them. At this beautiful spot, you'll need to apply for a Danskfiskekort (Danish fishing license), and in some circumstances, an agency license as well. Denmark's Fishing season is year-round, but for conservation and breeding purposes, there are size restrictions and closed season zones at certain times.
You can get a license online from the Danish Agricultural and Fisheries Agency, which manages the regulations. Keep in mind that, although you're allowed to fish as a tourist, you can't sell your catch. There are also specific guidelines, along with special permits required, to ship any catches back to the U.S., so if you plan to do some sport fishing and eat your catch, book a vacation rental or find yourself a campsite where you can cook your own fish while it's still fresh.
Children under 12 don't need a fishing license at all, and children between 13 and 16 don't need a license as long as they are with an adult who has one. And if you want to know where you'll find the best spots along the lake for fishing, head to a headland or any area that are heavy with reeds — these spots are great for catching pike.
The landscape of Tange Lake is a trail explorer's dream come true
The Northern European countries that make up Scandinavia are some of the happiest in the world, which puts Denmark near the top of the list if you want to visit a place where the locals enjoy great quality of life. There's a strong connection between happiness and connecting with nature, which makes visiting spots like Tange Lake a smart choice during a visit to Denmark. When the weather is warm, you can jump in for a swim — the best spot for that is at the Tange Sø Marina, which is in the town of Ans. There you'll find accessible wooden piers that make getting in and out of the water easy.
Another great way to experience Tange Lake is by solar-powered boat from May through September. You'll not only see plenty of the lake and the views of the landscape from the water, but you'll also see things like the Energimuseet, an interactive electricity museum housed next to the historic Tange power plant that uses the water to create hydroelectricity. The 45-minute boat ride starts at the bridge at Fiskeriet and takes you all the way to the bridge at Frisholtvej.
From there you can either stay on the boat to return or hop off and hike back along the peaceful trail that takes you through woods and green pastures. Along the way you can visit charming small towns, find idyllic spots for a picnic, and simply spend some time doing one of the things that makes the Scandinavian people of countries like Denmark so happy — enjoying Mother Nature at her best.