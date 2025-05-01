The Overlooked Region In Europe That Quietly Tops Most Lists For Happiness And Quality Of Life

When it comes to the happiest countries in the world, several countries routinely make the list. As a whole, the region of Scandinavia — Norway, Denmark, and Sweden — is consistently in the top 10 of the annual World Happiness Report (WHR). Iceland and Finland, which make up the Nordic region, also rank highly on the WHR, with Finland nabbing the top spot several years in a row.

So what is it about this area of Northern Europe that makes it so...happy? Not only are Scandinavian countries considered some of the happiest countries in the world, but they also rank high on the Global Citizen Solutions' Quality of Life Index and the Global Peace Index (GPI). They are also among the cleanest countries in the world, according to the Environmental Performance Index (EPI). So, not surprisingly, countries that have a high quality of life and are peaceful and environmentally friendly make for a happier populace. But what else contributes to their overall life satisfaction? And what can other countries learn from Scandinavia when it comes to happiness?