Near Branson Is Missouri's Lake Campground With A Beach, Boating, And Modern Campsite Comforts

While Branson, Missouri, is home to almost 13,000 people, you'll find nature in every direction. Busiek State Forest to the north, crystal caverns to the west, and the Ozark Mountains all around. However, Table Rock Lake is a favorite among Bransonites, and Old Highway 86 Campground is the perfect base to enjoy all the lake has to offer.

Situated just outside the town of Blue Eye, the campground is surrounded by hickory and oak forests, hugging the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake. This 43,000-acre man-made lake features approximately 800 miles of shoreline and was built in the 1950s to prevent flooding. Looking across the grassy expanse of shady campsites leading to the calm shore, it's easy to see why guests say there are no bad spots at Old Highway 86 Campground. The sites are ideal for campers who want to sit back and take in views of the water, with the option of swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, or enjoying all Branson has to offer. Plus, the nightly rate is very affordable at $25 for a standard electric site.

Old Highway 86 Campground is only 25 minutes from downtown Branson and about an hour from Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF), making it an easy weekend getaway for both city folk and visitors. The campground is open from April through October, but April and May are particularly desirable months. During this time of year, the dogwoods bloom, while temperatures hover around 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Bookings can be made up to six months in advance through recreation.gov.