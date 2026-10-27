Near Branson Is Missouri's Lake Campground With A Beach, Boating, And Modern Campsite Comforts
While Branson, Missouri, is home to almost 13,000 people, you'll find nature in every direction. Busiek State Forest to the north, crystal caverns to the west, and the Ozark Mountains all around. However, Table Rock Lake is a favorite among Bransonites, and Old Highway 86 Campground is the perfect base to enjoy all the lake has to offer.
Situated just outside the town of Blue Eye, the campground is surrounded by hickory and oak forests, hugging the White River Arm of Table Rock Lake. This 43,000-acre man-made lake features approximately 800 miles of shoreline and was built in the 1950s to prevent flooding. Looking across the grassy expanse of shady campsites leading to the calm shore, it's easy to see why guests say there are no bad spots at Old Highway 86 Campground. The sites are ideal for campers who want to sit back and take in views of the water, with the option of swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, or enjoying all Branson has to offer. Plus, the nightly rate is very affordable at $25 for a standard electric site.
Old Highway 86 Campground is only 25 minutes from downtown Branson and about an hour from Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF), making it an easy weekend getaway for both city folk and visitors. The campground is open from April through October, but April and May are particularly desirable months. During this time of year, the dogwoods bloom, while temperatures hover around 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Bookings can be made up to six months in advance through recreation.gov.
Amenities and sites at Old Highway 86 Campground
Visitors to Old Highway 86 can choose from 71 campsites, including lakefront spots and options with water and electric hookups. Amenities like hot showers, drinking water, and bathrooms that guests consider very clean ensure a comfortable stay. If you forget anything, head up to Branson or Indian Point, Missouri's underrated Ozark lake village. However, it's the upgrades that make Old Highway 86 more modern than many other Table Rock Lake campgrounds managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
In 2012, the entire campground underwent a $1.25 million revamp after a devastating flood destroyed much of the grounds. This included adding new restrooms, picnic areas, and paving, as well as converting 30-amp sites to 50-amp service with added water hookups. "The campsites are designed so much better for today's modern camping equipment facilities," operations project manager Jim Sandberg shared with Branson Tri-Lakes News. "A lot of things that we built in the 1970s were designed for pickup campers and tents and today we see more of the larger RV units and travel trailers as well as still get a lot of tent camping."
Sites 19 to 24 are at the very end of the peninsula, showcasing wide open vistas of the water. However, you can check the views from each campsite before booking via the reservation portal. Above all else, visitors praise the serene scenery. "There's always a way to angle your camp chairs toward the water so nature fills your view," shared a camper on Only in Your State. The campground also boasts traditional facilities like a volleyball court and playground.
Lake fun at Old Highway 86 Campground
While simply taking in waterfront views and salmon-pink sunsets is enough for a lot of campers, Table Rock Lake is a watersports wonderland with hidden beaches and clear water. From the campground, guests can take a dip at the designated swimming beach and experience Table Rock's exceptional water clarity. During the summer months, you can easily see to the bottom in the shallow coves, and water temperatures are typically between 80 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The beach itself is a bit rocky, so campers recommend packing water shoes to help you navigate the shoreline.
The campground has its own boat launch, a two-lane ramp made of concrete, next to a floating dock. If being near the launch is a priority, you'll want to choose from sites 1 through 8. There's room for 20 vehicles in the boat launch parking lot, but campers must store all boats and trailers at their campsites. For boat rentals — pontoons, fishing boats, and even jet skis — as well as fishing guides and other services, you'll need to go to Long Creek Marina.
Situated about 10 minutes from camp, this marina also has a Bass Pros Shops where anglers can purchase anything thing they need for catching black bass, largemouth bass, spotted bass, bluegill, and more. For another prime spot along the water, visit Table Rock Lake State Park, a scenic outdoor escape for camping, trails, and fishing.