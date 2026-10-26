Scotland's 'Queen Of The South' Is A Lovely Market Town With River Views, Nature Retreats, And Historic Charm

What do Robert the Bruce, the poet Robert Burns, and creator of "Peter Pan" J.M. Barrie all have in common? Aside from being Scotsmen, these three historic figures also spent some time in Dumfries, a little market town in Scotland not too far from the English border. With the bends of the River Nith forming picturesque backdrops all across town, it's no wonder Dumfries is known as the "Queen of the South." From exploring literary landmarks to strolling by the waterfront, both history buffs and nature fiends will no doubt have a good time here.

Upon arriving in town, the winding lanes and picturesque landmarks will entice visitors to spend the day ambling around. Looming over the rooftops is the soaring spire of the Greyfriars Church, a Victorian-era edifice built with red sandstone. A statue of Robert Burns stands in the cobblestone square in front of the church. From there, sightseers can wander down the High Street towards the Robert Burns House for a peek at the humble abode where the poet lived out his final years.

Meanwhile, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy the town's countryside scenery. Across the River Nith is Devorgilla's Bridge, which dates back to the medieval era. Head across the bridge to bask in panoramic views of the town alongside the river, or stroll amid swaying wildflowers and leafy trees at Castledykes Park. Travelers in Edinburgh can drive, or take a train and bus, to Dumfries in roughly two hours. Those down by the English border can drive to town in less than an hour. For visitors wanting to extend their stay, accommodation options range from posh resorts like The Cairndale Hotel & Spa to cozy bed-and-breakfast cottages.