Scotland's Underrated Road Trip Route Is A Perfect Alternative To The Popular North Coast 500 Without The Crowds

The 300-mile route weaves down Scotland's Southwestern coastline, taking in picturesque towns and villages, as well as breathtaking natural landmarks, before jutting inland around the Galloway Forest Park. Roads are well signposted and in good condition, and the United Kingdom's drivers are ranked as the friendliest in Europe, so you don't need to worry too much about logistics. There are countless cultural, adventurous, historical, and culinary stops along the way, but some must-see spots should operate as bookends and focal points.

Culzean Castle, a remarkable 18th-century home perched on the edge of a cliff, and its surrounding country park offer an excellent glimpse into the lives of Scotland's rich and famous during the period. Reaching further back, you'll find Dundonald Castle, Dunure Castle, and Caerlaverock Castle, each built almost 700 years ago and all begging to be explored. Each is etched into its surroundings, beckoning further exploration into areas like Galloway Forest Park, where you can climb The Merrick, the highest mountain in the Southern Uplands. Loch Trool, at its base, has countless hiking options around its perimeter, as well as camping sites. Galloway is also a Dark Sky Park, making it one of the best places in the world for stargazing. The country's most southerly points, the Mull of Galloway and its stunning lighthouse, are also a spectacular highlight of the trip.

You may not know it, but if you've ever sung Auld Lang Syne at New Year's, you know the work of Scotland's National Poet and the South West's most famous son, Robert Burns. The town of Ayr plays host to the Burns Birthplace Museum, as well as the impossibly beautiful Brig o'Doon and Auld Kirk — both used as settings in his famous poem Tam O'Shanter.