Scotland's Underrated Road Trip Route Is A Perfect Alternative To The Popular North Coast 500 Without The Crowds
The North Coast 500, winding its way through charming villages, beaches, and mountains, is widely regarded as the ultimate Scotland road trip. It's not hard to see why — The NC500 unlocks corners of the British Isles' northernmost country otherwise unseen on a standard trip. Throw in the feeling of freedom that comes with hitting the open road, and you've got a recipe for adventure. But it's no longer a secret, and in peak season, the crowds flock through every bend of this well-worn trail. Thankfully, there's an underrated road trip route that serves as the perfect alternative to the North Coast 500 — without the crowds.
The South West Coastal 300, shortened to the SWC300, is a 300-mile route tracing the lesser-visited South West of Scotland. Passing through quiet fishing villages, national monuments, centuries-old castles, and some of the most underrated hiking areas in the country, it's the perfect itinerary for those hoping to steer far from the growing crowds. As with the NC500, the SWC300 can be tweaked and manipulated to match whatever you're interested in, how long you have, and how comfortable you are driving. Castle crazy? Double down on the ancient fortresses. Nature obsessed? Scout a hiking route each day. Generally, it's recommended to take a minimum of three days, but expanding the route to an epic seven-day trip can help make the most of this stunning part of Scotland.
Must-visit spots on the South West Coastal 300
The 300-mile route weaves down Scotland's Southwestern coastline, taking in picturesque towns and villages, as well as breathtaking natural landmarks, before jutting inland around the Galloway Forest Park. Roads are well signposted and in good condition, and the United Kingdom's drivers are ranked as the friendliest in Europe, so you don't need to worry too much about logistics. There are countless cultural, adventurous, historical, and culinary stops along the way, but some must-see spots should operate as bookends and focal points.
Culzean Castle, a remarkable 18th-century home perched on the edge of a cliff, and its surrounding country park offer an excellent glimpse into the lives of Scotland's rich and famous during the period. Reaching further back, you'll find Dundonald Castle, Dunure Castle, and Caerlaverock Castle, each built almost 700 years ago and all begging to be explored. Each is etched into its surroundings, beckoning further exploration into areas like Galloway Forest Park, where you can climb The Merrick, the highest mountain in the Southern Uplands. Loch Trool, at its base, has countless hiking options around its perimeter, as well as camping sites. Galloway is also a Dark Sky Park, making it one of the best places in the world for stargazing. The country's most southerly points, the Mull of Galloway and its stunning lighthouse, are also a spectacular highlight of the trip.
You may not know it, but if you've ever sung Auld Lang Syne at New Year's, you know the work of Scotland's National Poet and the South West's most famous son, Robert Burns. The town of Ayr plays host to the Burns Birthplace Museum, as well as the impossibly beautiful Brig o'Doon and Auld Kirk — both used as settings in his famous poem Tam O'Shanter.
How to plan your SWC300 trip
Scotland's roadways are excellent, so getting to the Southwest should be no problem. Thankfully, you won't have to touch down in Barra, one of the world's scariest airports to land. Glasgow International Airport is the nearest major hub to the region and is about 40 minutes from the closest point in the route. Glasgow Prestwick Airport is technically closer but is limited to Ryanair flights, so it won't be much use unless you're arriving from elsewhere in the UK or Europe. Edinburgh is the most connected airport in the country, and is still only a 90-minute drive if you're picking up the car there. If you're picking up the rental car in the Southwest, it's easiest to grab a train from Glasgow to Ayr, which takes around 55 minutes.
Accommodation options on the route are varied in price and experience. It's possible to stay in epic castle homes like Glenapp, but be prepared to pay a premium for the experience. Otherwise, you'll find plenty of accommodations in the major towns and cities along the way, like Troon, Ayr, Dumfries, and Girvan. If you opt to do a bit of camping or use a camper van, there are a growing number of sites for both, especially in the Galloway Hills area.
When it comes to food, you'll be able to make the most of every destination. Fresh-caught fish and chips is a must while on the coast, as well as local mussels, while a stop off at one of the area's distilleries to sample Scottish whisky or gin (and maybe bring a bottle or two home) is a great idea, too.