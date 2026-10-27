Outside Belfast Is Northern Ireland's Destination For Scenic Camping, Mountain Trails, And Fairytale Beauty

Rural Northern Ireland is marked by cattle-filled pastures, rolling sand dunes, and an aggressively beautiful North Atlantic coastline. But before farmland covered the landscape, it was also rich in native forests, where rainfall was full and frequent, and lichen and mosses clung to every surface; a place to inspire folktales of faeries, crones, screeching banshees, and shapeshifting tricksters. Though most of this native woodland is no more, Tollymore Forest Park is one of the few stretches of countryside that gives an impression of Northern Ireland in millennia past.

Tollymore isn't a traditional Irish forest; it's a mix of native woodland and imported species, with monkey puzzles, Himalayan cedars, Monterey pines, and giant redwoods congregating near the banks of the River Shimna. As The Irish Times once put it, the forest was "planted over centuries by green-fingered noblemen," and "looks like it has sprung from the pages of a European fairy tale." From the early 1700s, aristocratic owners took the already scenic landscape, a wooded hill at the base of the Mourne Mountains, and crafted it to fit their desires. They constructed pretty stone bridges, added a brooding barbican gate, and planted hundreds of thousands of trees, including lots of larch, a deciduous conifer native to the European mainland. Much later, in 1955, Tollymore Forest was opened as Northern Ireland's first state forest park, allowing the public to avail of the aristocrats' creation too.

Four waymarked trails navigate the forest, some connecting to the Mourne Mountains, including Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland's tallest summit at 2,789 feet. The forest park also offers year-round camping, though the town on its doorstep, Newcastle, a seaside resort with a beach and world-class golf, has some nice hotels. If you're staying in Belfast, Northern Ireland's capital, Tollymore is only an hour's drive away.