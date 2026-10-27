Alabama's Pretty Whitewater Hub Is A Lively City With Scenic Nature, Shops, And Local Eats
Alabama, often referred to as the Yellowhammer State, frequently welcomes visitors to Birmingham and Montgomery. However, just an hour and a half east of the state's capital is Phenix City, a lively whitewater hub offering recreational fun, historic landmarks, public art, and plenty of thriving small businesses. Phenix City is located along the banks of the Chattahoochee River and is the seat of Russell County, serving as home to around 38,000 people, per U.S. Census Bureau data.
Just a mile away from Columbus, Georgia, visitors can enjoy views across state lines and proximity to the Dillingham Street Bridge and 14th Street Pedestrian Bridge, which connect the two cities. Phenix City proudly highlights attractions like Lakewood Golf Course, "an 18-hole golf course with tees for all skills, a practice facility with target greens, and an area for chipping and pitching as well as bunker play," and its riverside amphitheater, which seats around 3,000 people. Those looking to fully experience Phenix City can build an itinerary around its scenic natural attractions, unique shops, and local eats.
From ziplining to nature walks, Phenix City offers scenic outdoor fun
If you're a lover of picturesque landscapes and whitewater views, Phenix City has much to offer. Among the area's many places to connect with nature are several community spaces. The Crawford Park Walking Trail winds through what was once a pecan orchard. The park also received an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for its role in the community.
For thrill seekers, RushSouth Whitewater Park offers a variety of rafting trips and is home to a zip line connecting two states. Blue Heron Adventure Zip Line riders can enjoy aerial views of the Chattahoochee River and Phenix City's oak trees. Additionally, the Blue Heron Aerial Course offers a unique opportunity to experience the Phenix City Riverwalk from the trees as visitors "crawl through high-altitude tunnels, balance on floating beams, walk across a wobbly bridge, swing from high-hanging ropes, and climb across a rope spider web." As they complete the course, they'll simultaneously take in views of the paved trails, greenery, wooden boardwalks, riverbanks, and iron bridges that make up the Phenix City Riverwalk.
For a calmer, less expensive experience, visit Idle Hour Park, where you can stroll along a 1-mile nature trail through the woods and a walking path with views of Moon Lake. This park is also great for birding, as ducks, songbirds, herons, and purple martins reportedly frequent the area (per Alabama Birding Trails).
Shop and eat your way through Phenix City
Whether you're a foodie or a shopaholic, Phenix City offers a variety of shops and dining options to satisfy locals and tourists alike. Similar to Texas' "Miracle City" of Conroe, Phenix City has plenty of tasty local eats. If you're craving surf and turf, J's Catch Market and Grill offers seafood dinners, steaks, burgers, and more. One Yelp reviewer highlighted the "absolutely amazing and flavorful" food and great customer service, noting that a staff member checked on their table twice despite a busy Saturday.
For a taste of Southern barbecue, 13th Street Bar-Be-Que's menu features smoky meats like brisket and hearty comfort food like a fried pork chop sandwich. For those craving something different, visit German Food Gifts and More/Schnitzel Lot, where authentic German cuisine includes sauerbraten, rouladen, giant pretzels with beer cheese, and apple strudel. While you're there, explore the gift shop and grab a unique souvenir for a loved one back home.
Alternatively, SunCatchers Boutique and Spa also has gift options tourists may love. The shop invites customers to "experience a destination where beauty, wellness, and style come together." Browse dresses, purses, shoes, and quirky gifts like coffee mugs and Western-style earrings, or pick up cozy outerwear, including fleece sherpas and corduroy shackets, during the colder months. Visitors can also treat themselves to a tanning session before continuing their shopping adventures.
Like the Southern city of Henderson near the Louisiana border, the area also has various thrift stores, with Trackside Thrift Mall and Barnyard Antiques and Thrift among the highly rated options. If you're up for a road trip in August, explore the Michigan-to-Alabama stretch that makes up "The World's Longest Yard Sale" for some antiquing fun.