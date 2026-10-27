Alabama's Pretty Whitewater Hub Is A Lively City With Scenic Nature, Shops, And Local Eats

If you're a lover of picturesque landscapes and whitewater views, Phenix City has much to offer. Among the area's many places to connect with nature are several community spaces. The Crawford Park Walking Trail winds through what was once a pecan orchard. The park also received an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for its role in the community.

For thrill seekers, RushSouth Whitewater Park offers a variety of rafting trips and is home to a zip line connecting two states. Blue Heron Adventure Zip Line riders can enjoy aerial views of the Chattahoochee River and Phenix City's oak trees. Additionally, the Blue Heron Aerial Course offers a unique opportunity to experience the Phenix City Riverwalk from the trees as visitors "crawl through high-altitude tunnels, balance on floating beams, walk across a wobbly bridge, swing from high-hanging ropes, and climb across a rope spider web." As they complete the course, they'll simultaneously take in views of the paved trails, greenery, wooden boardwalks, riverbanks, and iron bridges that make up the Phenix City Riverwalk.

For a calmer, less expensive experience, visit Idle Hour Park, where you can stroll along a 1-mile nature trail through the woods and a walking path with views of Moon Lake. This park is also great for birding, as ducks, songbirds, herons, and purple martins reportedly frequent the area (per Alabama Birding Trails).