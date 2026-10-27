England's Charming Town On The Cumbrian Coast Is A Historic Gem With Ocean Views And A Great Food Scene

Cumbria might not be the first place you think of when contemplating an English seaside break, but the attractive port town of Whitehaven has plenty to offer the culturally curious visitor. Sitting between Lake District National Park and the Irish Sea, this historical settlement is an unusual blend of industrial heritage and coastal charm. With a rich maritime legacy, scenic clifftop trails, and some tasty eateries, Whitehaven has lots to keep you occupied during your visit. As a Cumbrian local, I've visited Whitehaven many times and often come here for a break from the summer crowds in the national park. Here, I'll share my recommendations for the best things to experience in Whitehaven.

In the 18th century, Whitehaven was England's third-largest port and a shipping hub for rum, coal, and tobacco, with strong commercial links around the world. Whitehaven has some surprising connections to the U.S. too. Described by the Council for British Archaeology as an "architectural gem town," Whitehaven and its Georgian street grid design is said to have inspired the layout of New York City. This small Cumbrian town was also once home to President George Washington's grandmother, Mildred Gale.

Today, Whitehaven is a fascinating tourist destination, with museums and waterfront redevelopments that showcase the town's rich heritage. Per the News & Star, Whitehaven is known for its "charming character and historic maritime past," with the Georgian port being the focal point of the town. Wandering along the marina, you'll see fishing boats anchored alongside pontoons, with the sea stretching out beyond the harbor. It's a good place to start your explorations.