England's Charming Town On The Cumbrian Coast Is A Historic Gem With Ocean Views And A Great Food Scene
Cumbria might not be the first place you think of when contemplating an English seaside break, but the attractive port town of Whitehaven has plenty to offer the culturally curious visitor. Sitting between Lake District National Park and the Irish Sea, this historical settlement is an unusual blend of industrial heritage and coastal charm. With a rich maritime legacy, scenic clifftop trails, and some tasty eateries, Whitehaven has lots to keep you occupied during your visit. As a Cumbrian local, I've visited Whitehaven many times and often come here for a break from the summer crowds in the national park. Here, I'll share my recommendations for the best things to experience in Whitehaven.
In the 18th century, Whitehaven was England's third-largest port and a shipping hub for rum, coal, and tobacco, with strong commercial links around the world. Whitehaven has some surprising connections to the U.S. too. Described by the Council for British Archaeology as an "architectural gem town," Whitehaven and its Georgian street grid design is said to have inspired the layout of New York City. This small Cumbrian town was also once home to President George Washington's grandmother, Mildred Gale.
Today, Whitehaven is a fascinating tourist destination, with museums and waterfront redevelopments that showcase the town's rich heritage. Per the News & Star, Whitehaven is known for its "charming character and historic maritime past," with the Georgian port being the focal point of the town. Wandering along the marina, you'll see fishing boats anchored alongside pontoons, with the sea stretching out beyond the harbor. It's a good place to start your explorations.
Maritime heritage, coal mining, and clifftop trails
To learn more about Whitehaven's history, head to the Beacon Museum down by the harbor. With galleries covering everything from merchant shipping to smuggling, it reveals how Whitehaven grew from a backwater hamlet to a thriving seaport. Meanwhile, at The Rum Story in the town center, you'll learn about the Jefferson family's trade in rum, molasses, and sugar from plantations in the West Indies, along with their involvement in the transatlantic slave trade. You can check out the old warehouse and rum vaults too, and there's even a replica rainforest to explore.
Coal mining was another major source of the town's early prosperity, particularly during the 17th and 18th centuries. Groundbreaking new colliery practices put Whitehaven's mines firmly on the map, although they were also known for their disasters, with many miners killed in accidents here. You can still see some of the old mine workings up on the clifftops today, including Saltom Pit near the former Haig Colliery, which was in use until 1866.
Being on the coast, Whitehaven enjoys sweeping ocean vistas on its western side. Running through Whitehaven, the King Charles III England Coast Path rewards hikers with far-reaching panoramas across the Irish Sea — on clear days, you'll see the Isle of Man. You can walk along the clifftops for aerial views of the town, and to see relics of Whitehaven's industrial heritage. My favorite hike is from Whitehaven to St. Bees Head, which features dramatic coastal scenery and nesting seabirds in summer. It's a 6.5-mile linear route, but you can return by bus or train if you don't want to retrace your steps. For more hiking, Lake District National Park offers a change of landscape, from the picturesque village of Grasmere to the ghost town of Mardale Green.
Whitehaven's tasty West Cumbrian food scene
Less than 40 miles from the border city of Carlisle, Whitehaven can be enjoyed as a day trip by train, or used as a base for a longer stay. Either way, you're going to want to eat. The town has a thriving foodie scene, with everything from hearty pub classics to delicate pastries on the menu. I love treating myself to a fish and chip takeout and eating it beside the harbor. Frasers Fish & Chips is a popular choice, with locals recommending it on Google for the "freshly cooked, piping hot tasty food." If you prefer to eat in, The Vagabond is a convivial spot, with Tripadvisor visitors noting the "friendly West Cumbrian atmosphere" and the delicious langoustines.
For traditional English favorites like steak pie and curry with all the trimmings, the Zest harborside bistro offers casual dining with views across the water. It's a good place to try the famous Cumberland sausage too. This peppery, coiled sausage has been a Cumbrian specialty for centuries, and is now popular in restaurants and grocery stores across the country. Many of the spices originally used in this traditional recipe would have arrived on ships into Whitehaven, so it's fitting that visitors try this delicious treat here in town.
Whitehaven isn't short on places for light bites either. Café West is a not-for-profit venture, providing training opportunities for people with learning disabilities who make freshly baked cakes, soups, and scones. On Tripadvisor, diners say the staff are cheerful and efficient, with "delicious home-made food" that's remarkably good value. Alternatively, warm up with a mug of freshly roasted coffee and a sticky cinnamon bun at the Howling Wolf Artisan Bakery in The Beacon Museum. With cozy sofas and its own private library, the café is a fun place to relax after your coastal explorations.