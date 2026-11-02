Between Ipswich And Clacton-On-Sea Is A Charming Coastal Resort Town With A Clean Sandy Beach And Top-Notch Eats
Just 30 miles south of Ipswich, the town of Frinton-on-Sea is known as one of the more upmarket towns on the south Essex coast. Visitors come here for a day at the beach, and to enjoy the tea rooms, restaurants, and independent boutiques on the town's traditional main street. A fashionable resort in the 1930s, Frinton-on-Sea was once popular with celebrity visitors like Winston Churchill and Edward, Prince of Wales. The town has long resisted modern developments like fast food chains, arcades, and pubs, enabling it to retain its sophisticated feel.
Today, Frinton-on-Sea is a seaside resort town with a 1920s to 1930s vibe and a pristine beach, per Visit Essex. The wide, tree-lined avenues and well-preserved Art Deco villas set Frinton apart from other coastal resorts in the county, while the clifftop lawn known as the Greensward is perfect for picnics and genteel strolls. It's a unique beach destination that appeals to modern-day explorers looking for a classic English seaside experience.
I have family near Frinton-on-Sea and have visited regularly for over 20 years. It never feels busy, and it's one of my favorite places for a day out in Essex, starting with a beach stroll and finishing with a delicious dinner in town. Below, I'll share my tips to help you plan your own trip to Frinton.
Clean sand and colorful beach huts
The main reason for visiting Frinton-on-Sea is the "gently shelving sandy beach" which is "noted for its cleanliness and gentility," per Visit Essex. It's a Blue Flag Beach, making it the ideal place for a day out at the coast, whether you want to dig, walk the dog, or go for swim. As Tripadvisor users report, "the sand was just the right texture" for children to build sandcastles, and the beach felt "clean, safe, and not overly crowded" in summer. It's about a mile long, so there's plenty of space to roam or relax on the sand.
I recommend parking on the Esplanade, which runs along the clifftops above the beach in Frinton. From there, several short paths lead down to the sand. If the tide is out, you can stroll along the beach, jumping over the wooden groynes and paddling in the sea. Alternatively, when the tide is in and the waves are crashing on the sea wall, you can walk along the scenic promenade instead, which is lined with rows of colorful beach huts. These Victorian-style beach huts are hot property, and many have been owned by local families for generations. Others are used by visitors for picnics, as a place to change, and to shelter from passing rain showers.
Beyond the beach huts at the northern end of the sand is Walton-on-the-Naze — a busier seaside town that's home to England's second longest pier. On Walton Pier, you'll find traditional fairground rides and an arcade with old-fashioned 2-pence slot machines, bowling, and a café. Take some cash if you want to have a go on the games. The pier is a popular place for fishing too, and you'll often see locals settled in for the day with their rods and flasks of coffee. It takes around half an hour to walk here from Frinton, depending on where you've parked.
Top-notch restaurants and bars in Frinton-on-Sea
In 2026, the Which? consumer organization named Frinton-on-Sea one of the best seaside towns in Britain, alongside popular destinations like the scenic village of Bamburgh in Northumberland, and Tenby in Pembrokeshire. This accolade was due in part to the quality of Frinton's eateries. There's plenty of choice when it comes to dining out here, with highly-rated restaurants and cozy bars in the center of town. Most spots are handily located along Connaught Avenue, which runs down to the Esplanade and is known as the "Bond Street of the East Coast," in reference to London's swanky shopping street.
For an upmarket British dining experience in elegant surroundings, head to Arnies Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, where menu highlights include traditional Sunday roast dinners and seafood platters. For international cuisine, I enjoy eating at The Hungry Bedouin, which serves up delicious North African and Mediterranean tapas dishes. I recommend the herby flatbread chicken and sausage shakshuka, both belly-warming choices after a windswept walk on the beach. "I was very pleasantly surprised by the quality of the food," one diner wrote on Tripadvisor, who ordered the patatas bravas and several sides, including halloumi fries and hummus. "All the food was fresh and cooked perfectly." Meanwhile, Mangiare Ristorante offers authentic Italian cuisine, from fresh tagliatelle to homemade calzones. With stylish interiors and options to build your own pizza, it's a popular choice, with a 4.8-star rating on Google, at the time of writing.
Frinton-on-Sea is a 50-minute drive from Ipswich and just 40 minutes from Colchester, the oldest city in England. It's also just over 7 miles down the coast from the neighboring resort town of Clacton-on-Sea. While Frinton-on-Sea is easiest to reach by car, there's a train station here too, making it accessible by rail from London if you fancy a day trip from the capital.