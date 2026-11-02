Between Ipswich And Clacton-On-Sea Is A Charming Coastal Resort Town With A Clean Sandy Beach And Top-Notch Eats

The main reason for visiting Frinton-on-Sea is the "gently shelving sandy beach" which is "noted for its cleanliness and gentility," per Visit Essex. It's a Blue Flag Beach, making it the ideal place for a day out at the coast, whether you want to dig, walk the dog, or go for swim. As Tripadvisor users report, "the sand was just the right texture" for children to build sandcastles, and the beach felt "clean, safe, and not overly crowded" in summer. It's about a mile long, so there's plenty of space to roam or relax on the sand.

I recommend parking on the Esplanade, which runs along the clifftops above the beach in Frinton. From there, several short paths lead down to the sand. If the tide is out, you can stroll along the beach, jumping over the wooden groynes and paddling in the sea. Alternatively, when the tide is in and the waves are crashing on the sea wall, you can walk along the scenic promenade instead, which is lined with rows of colorful beach huts. These Victorian-style beach huts are hot property, and many have been owned by local families for generations. Others are used by visitors for picnics, as a place to change, and to shelter from passing rain showers.

Beyond the beach huts at the northern end of the sand is Walton-on-the-Naze — a busier seaside town that's home to England's second longest pier. On Walton Pier, you'll find traditional fairground rides and an arcade with old-fashioned 2-pence slot machines, bowling, and a café. Take some cash if you want to have a go on the games. The pier is a popular place for fishing too, and you'll often see locals settled in for the day with their rods and flasks of coffee. It takes around half an hour to walk here from Frinton, depending on where you've parked.