Situated Between Chelmsford And Ipswich Is England's Oldest City Rich With History And Scenic Trails
The oldest town in England is only about an hour northeast of London by train, but it's often overshadowed by England's flashier cities. After all, London — named the world's most lovable city in 2025 — is England's main attraction and a hard act to follow. But if you want a break from the smog and the crowds, Colchester is the perfect place to slow down and discover something older, off the beaten path, and deeply English.
Colchester was England's first capital, called "Camulodunum" by the Romans who conquered the island around 43 A.D. Today, it's steeped in history, legend, and countryside charm; an ideal city to explore on foot, with a network of walking trails ranging from short and scenic to long and historic. Some even come with audio guides available online, courtesy of Visit Colchester. Try the Colchester Orbital, a 15-mile trail encircling the city, or the Wivenhoe Pub Trail, which traces history through two dozen antiquated bars. Wandering around, you'll spot many timber-framed Tudor-style buildings, but what you can't always see are the Roman ruins buried beneath. Colchester now enforces strict zoning laws, requiring professional archaeological investigations before any renovation begins. One modern discovery, a Roman "circus" — or chariot racing track — was unearthed in the year 2000 and carefully excavated.
For fans of folklore, Colchester also lays claim to the ancient wall where Humpty Dumpty (yes, that nursery rhyme egg) supposedly fell, and the birthplace of the lyrics to "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star." To get to Colchester from London, the most direct train is the Greater Anglia line that runs from Liverpool Station. Tickets start at around about $17 USD (£13 GBP) one-way. Colchester's also within easy reach of Cambridge, one of the prettiest cities in England, and home to one of Europe's most picturesque universities.
Historic buildings, relics, and museums abound
Start your visit at the Colchester Castle, Europe's largest Norman "keep," aka the tower gives a castle its proper fairytale silhouette. The castle is just a 10-minute walk from Colchester Town and 25 minutes from the train station. Colchester Castle was built in 1076 A.D., constructed on a Roman temple dedicated to Emperor Claudius to assert the dominance of William the Conqueror, and it served as a fortress through centuries of bloody history. For about $18 USD (£13.50) as of this writing, you can go inside and tour the Roman vaults beneath, then stroll the grounds of Castle Park with a picnic and maybe a brolly (an umbrella), just in case. Parts of the ancient Roman Wall still wind through the city. Walk 10-minutes west to find Balkerne Gate, the oldest surviving Roman gate in Britain, and Hole-in-the-Wall Pub, a cheeky nod to Humpty himself.
Within the Castle Park area, you'll find Hollytrees Museum — a 1718 Georgian-style house filled with toys, clocks, and creepy dolls. It offers a glimpse into daily life of Colchester centuries ago. Admission is between $6 and $7 USD (£5). Just three minutes away is Firstsite, known locally as the "Golden Banana," thanks to its curving, gold-plated structure. Inside you'll find art exhibits, film screenings, and other arts-driven events, many of them free. Another local gem is the Natural History Museum of Colchester, with an impressive collection of taxidermy and local wildlife history. It's temporarily closed for repairs as of this writing, but worth keeping on your radar.
Afterwards, enjoy a full English breakfast served all day at the Honey + Harvey cafe. Next door, locals and travelers alike love the Belgium beers and live music at Queen Street Brewhouse, where you can whet your whistle before you continue exploring.
Don't miss out on Colchester high tea and a trip to Mersea
Wander down Trinity Street and the High Street, bustling with boutiques, bookstores, tea rooms, and the Dutch Quarter, Have a jacket potato at Small Talk, or high tea at The Gorge, an elegant, Victorian-inspired tearoom. One unique tea time experience can be found a 10-minute drive from Colchester among the strawberry fields at Tiptree, the same Tiptree that makes jam favored by royals and that you've likely seen on supermarket shelves. The jam factory itself isn't open to the public, but there's a small museum, and the tea room is an idyllic place to spend an afternoon.
When in Colchester, you must explore Mersea Island, a windswept stretch of coastline just 10 miles south and 35 minutes by bus. Known for oysters and pastel beach huts, Mersea is shaped like an oyster itself: roughly 5 miles long and 2 miles wide, with only about 700 year-round residents. It's connected to the mainland via "The Strood," a half-mile-long causeway that floods during high tide, so motorists must take care when crossing from Essex. Once across, you'll find yourself in West Mersea, the main village. Stroll or e-bike past fishing boats, go kayaking, or fish for crabs off the marsh docks. Seafood is the main attraction on Mersea. Company Shed is a no-frills legend where, if you want to be a true local, you can BYOBB — bring your own bread AND beverage — to slurp with your fresh oysters.
After walking all over Colchester's ruins and storied past and stuffing yourself with seafood in Mersea, you still might crave more cobblestones and cathedrals. If so, head south to Canterbury, another historic city with fantastic architecture perfect for a day trip from London and just 94 miles from Colchester.