Situated Between Chelmsford And Ipswich Is England's Oldest City Rich With History And Scenic Trails

The oldest town in England is only about an hour northeast of London by train, but it's often overshadowed by England's flashier cities. After all, London — named the world's most lovable city in 2025 — is England's main attraction and a hard act to follow. But if you want a break from the smog and the crowds, Colchester is the perfect place to slow down and discover something older, off the beaten path, and deeply English.

Colchester was England's first capital, called "Camulodunum" by the Romans who conquered the island around 43 A.D. Today, it's steeped in history, legend, and countryside charm; an ideal city to explore on foot, with a network of walking trails ranging from short and scenic to long and historic. Some even come with audio guides available online, courtesy of Visit Colchester. Try the Colchester Orbital, a 15-mile trail encircling the city, or the Wivenhoe Pub Trail, which traces history through two dozen antiquated bars. Wandering around, you'll spot many timber-framed Tudor-style buildings, but what you can't always see are the Roman ruins buried beneath. Colchester now enforces strict zoning laws, requiring professional archaeological investigations before any renovation begins. One modern discovery, a Roman "circus" — or chariot racing track — was unearthed in the year 2000 and carefully excavated.

For fans of folklore, Colchester also lays claim to the ancient wall where Humpty Dumpty (yes, that nursery rhyme egg) supposedly fell, and the birthplace of the lyrics to "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star." To get to Colchester from London, the most direct train is the Greater Anglia line that runs from Liverpool Station. Tickets start at around about $17 USD (£13 GBP) one-way. Colchester's also within easy reach of Cambridge, one of the prettiest cities in England, and home to one of Europe's most picturesque universities.