Between Manchester And Birmingham Is England's Railway Town With Shops, Local Eats, And Victorian Charm

Cheshire is a rural county in Northwest England filled with history and scenic rolling hills. The towns and villages throughout Cheshire are full of unique history, and each offers a different look into England's past, from the Roman heritage of Chester to the market-town streets of Knutsford and beyond. But for a glimpse into Britain's industrial past, as well as a central location for exploring all that Cheshire has to offer, visit the railway town of Crewe.

Crewe was a small village in the heart of Cheshire until 1837, when the Grand Junction Railway opened a railway station there. The arrival of the railway transformed the small hamlet, which soon established itself as a hub for locomotive works, growing from a tiny village into a large industrial town in the late 19th century. While it housed a few other thriving industries throughout its history, Crewe's railway has become an integral part of the town's heritage. Today, Crewe remains a vital transportation hub with connections to major destinations such as London, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

Today, Crewe is a town of nearly 80,000 residents that prides itself on its past. The Crewe Heritage Centre highlights the town's locomotive history right on the site of the former railway station. However, Crewe has more to offer than just railway history; there are shops and eateries, as well as Victorian-era architecture that reflect the town's rapid growth. Plus, Crewe is about an hour from both Manchester and Birmingham (depending on traffic), making it an easy day trip for those exploring northwest England and the Midlands.