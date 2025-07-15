Mathematics Has Determined The Most Architecturally Beautiful City In The UK Is This Gorgeous Roman Gem
If you've ever examined the internal structure of a nautilus shell or the astonishing, spiraled head of Romanesco broccoli, you've observed the golden ratio in nature — a mathematical phenomenon also known as phi, which has been studied since antiquity. It's closely related to a unique set of numbers known as the Fibonacci sequence, and both have been used by artists and scientists throughout the centuries to analyze proportions and describe what makes a particular composition so harmonious. But can it be applied to architecture? You bet. And one city has it in spades, according to a unique virtual study.
Online Mortgage Advisor used Google Street View to assemble a unique list of cities around the U.K. known for their beautiful architecture. Chester, a city of around 90,000 residents in northwestern England, topped their list with a "beauty score" of nearly 84%, which according to the project's algorithm, means that the majority of the historic city's most iconic buildings matched the golden ratio, on average, about 84% of the time. And while you probably don't need math to tell you that a centuries-old building with layers of architectural styles can knock your socks off, it can make it a bit more interesting. Whether you're looking for ancient ruins, Renaissance gems, or modern amenities, look no further than this Cheshire treasure.
Stroll through a historic gem in the heart of Cheshire
Chester is reachable by all forms of transportation. It is only about 40 minutes to an hour south of Liverpool and an hour southwest of Manchester by either car or train. Trains also arrive from London Euston just about every half hour on weekdays, and ride times top out at just over two hours. National Express, FlixBus, and Megabus all connect from London to Chester, too, with fares starting around $35 depending on the service, and trip times averaging a little more than five hours. Situated on the border of Wales, it's not only a worthy destination in its own right, but also a great stopover on your way to the neighboring country's underrated and breathtaking coastline or making the low-tide trek to a hidden gem known as the Island of Love.
Chester dates back to Roman times. It was founded in 79 A.D. and became a fort called Deva Victrix on the River Dee. Hundreds of years later, as the medieval period rolled around, the Vikings also thought the area was attractive for pillaging and settlement, sacking the city in the year 893. And during the tumultuous yet influential Tudor period in the 15th and 16th centuries, Chester enjoyed enormous growth thanks to its busy port and the emergence of some of its most well-known buildings. Showcasing dark, exposed wooden beams on a white background, these instantly recognizable half-timber structures are known as some of the best surviving examples of their kind in Britain.
Sample brews and enjoy open-air theater in Chester
There's no shortage of historic cities with unparalleled architecture in England, and for the design and history buffs among us, Chester is a treat. Stop by the Grade I-listed Bishop Lloyd's House on Watergate Street, featuring gorgeous wooden beams, elegant windows, and intricate carvings. Tudor fans will also love the historic city center, brimming with shops and restaurants.
Reserve a table at Michelin-rated Upstairs at the Grill for fan-favorite steaks and fine wine, or, if you're in the mood for a classic pub lunch, pop down to The Brewery Tap — a five-minute walk to Chester Castle's 12th-century tower gateway — where medieval tapestries complement modern brews. If you'd like to get out of the shopping district, peer toward the heavens in Chester Cathedral or stroll along the Chester City Walls, which comprise not only the oldest but also the longest and most complete of any fortified walls in Britain. Some sections are nearly 2,000 years old.
Beyond its astonishing architecture, Chester offers some phenomenal public green spaces, too. Wander through the Roman Garden or Grosvenor Park, the latter of which presents a spectacular series of open-air theater experiences throughout July and August. After the show, take your pick of fantastic places to stay, whether it's a budget-friendly option like Travelodge right in the center of town, something traditional like Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa, or The Boathouse, where you can wind down in the floating beer garden on the River Dee.