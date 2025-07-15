Mathematics Has Determined The Most Architecturally Beautiful City In The UK Is This Gorgeous Roman Gem

If you've ever examined the internal structure of a nautilus shell or the astonishing, spiraled head of Romanesco broccoli, you've observed the golden ratio in nature — a mathematical phenomenon also known as phi, which has been studied since antiquity. It's closely related to a unique set of numbers known as the Fibonacci sequence, and both have been used by artists and scientists throughout the centuries to analyze proportions and describe what makes a particular composition so harmonious. But can it be applied to architecture? You bet. And one city has it in spades, according to a unique virtual study.

Online Mortgage Advisor used Google Street View to assemble a unique list of cities around the U.K. known for their beautiful architecture. Chester, a city of around 90,000 residents in northwestern England, topped their list with a "beauty score" of nearly 84%, which according to the project's algorithm, means that the majority of the historic city's most iconic buildings matched the golden ratio, on average, about 84% of the time. And while you probably don't need math to tell you that a centuries-old building with layers of architectural styles can knock your socks off, it can make it a bit more interesting. Whether you're looking for ancient ruins, Renaissance gems, or modern amenities, look no further than this Cheshire treasure.