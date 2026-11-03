Outside Manchester Lies England's Idyllic Nature Escape With Dramatic Red Cliffs, Trails, And Sweeping Views

Nothing evokes storybook vibes like the English countryside. Bursting with emerald woodlands, frothy wildflowers, and magical birdsong, this enchanting landscape is the epitome of beauty and peace. If this is the England you're craving, escape to Alderley Edge and Cheshire Countryside, a scenic area southeast of the town of Alderley Edge in Cheshire that's a 50-minute drive south of Manchester.

Europe's largest conservation charity, the National Trust, manages the 200-acre nature reserve, which is studded with pine and beech trees. A plethora of themed walking trails are filled with surprises. "Foraging in the wild and spotting different kinds of mushrooms all over the place made the experience even more special," shared one Google Maps reviewer, who gushed the site "looked like something straight out of a picture." Additionally, the National Trust estate boasts historical significance. Bronze Age man mined copper there, making it England's oldest metal-mining site, and Roman coins from the fourth century were found inside a first-century mineshaft. Meanwhile, a local 19th-century folk tale about a wizard protecting a sleeping Army is thought to have inspired the novelist Alan Garner to set "The Weirdstone of Brisingamen" in the area.

The Mother Nature idyll is etched with dramatic, red cliffs. An expansive, red, sandstone ridge known as "The Edge" is a highlight, as it promises sweeping views out to Manchester and the majestic Pennine Hills. The sandstone, which is 230 million years old, owes its rusty hue to oxidized iron in the sediment, which has been carried to the site over time by river and wind. Thanks to sandstone's imperviousness to erosion, thick layers of it have piled on top of each other over the years, resulting in "The Edge's" majestic rise over the Cheshire countryside.