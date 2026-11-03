Between Worthing And Eastbourne Is A Charming Coastal Town With A Scenic Beach, Cozy Cafes, And Local Art
East Sussex's seaside grandeur extends past Brighton's retro charm. Seaford, located in South East England between Worthing and Eastbourne, is proof of this. Now a charming artsy town lined with galleries and snug cafes, Seaford emerged as a prominent port in the 13th century. Boasting a scenic beach and nearby natural wonders, Seaford later established itself as a healing haven. By the Victorian era, the Seaford Museum and Heritage Society states that the town was dotted with convalescent homes. It was once common for English doctors to recommend the "Sea Cure," a practice that involved sending patients to recuperate by the coast.
You too can experience the town's therapeutic beauty at Seaford Beach. Spanning about 2 miles, its pebbly shore meets the clear waters of the English Channel. Seaford Beach is known for Bonningstedt Promenade, lined with benches that allow for a tranquil moment of reflection. Adding to the already postcard-worthy views are an assortment of adorable beach huts that overlook the water, some of which can be booked in the summer. This is indeed a swimming beach, and there's an array of ocean adventures to be had.
In the spring and summer, visitors can book everything from a windsurfing lesson to a banana boat ride with Skipper Water Sports. The Esplanade is another prominent feature and connects to Splash Point, where visitors can delight in viewing the dramatic cliffs of Seaford Head Nature Reserve. In fact, they can continue on Seaford Esplanade to reach this destination. Here, they can traverse the top of these verdant cliffs, which notably look out towards the Seven Sisters cliffs. Note that you can hike from Seaford Head Nature Reserve to Cuckmere Haven, a famed beach on the Cuckmere River with even better views of the Seven Sisters.
Savor Seaford's local cafes
Frolicking on Seaford Beach and hiking around Seaford Head and beyond (if you're a nature enthusiast, you might want to consider visiting neighboring Newhaven, a coastal town with beaches and an idyllic nature reserve too) will have you working up a serious appetite. If you fancy a bite, there are, of course, plenty of pubs in town; this is England, after all. However, Seaford is brimming with inviting cafes where you can dine and unwind in an intimate setting. You can do so on the shore or in Seaford Town Centre, where in addition to eateries, you'll find parking, toilets, and other amenities. If hunger strikes while you're out and about on the Esplanade, check out Lola & Bonpa's Takeaway Cafe.
This compact space has a botanical-inspired aesthetic and serves cakes, breakfast sandwiches, and toasties. Indoor bistro tables and counter seating provide a cozy and casual experience. If you prefer, there are picnic tables and sling chairs outside that offer views of the English Channel. Breakfast and lunch are also on the menu at Pomegranate on Broad Street in Seaford Town Centre. The cafe has a traditional aesthetic, picture cake stands on counters and shelves lined with teapots. This provides a quaint atmosphere for a cup of tea or coffee and a comfort meal like a Welsh rarebit, delicious toast topped with cheese.
Featuring a 4.8-star rating on Google, reviewers say that they are continually impressed by the service at Pomegranate. Likewise, they note that it does get busy, so it might be a good idea to call and make a reservation. If Pomegranate is packed, Beth's Kitchen and Cakery is right around the corner. The cafe is filled with natural light and has a modern farmhouse-style look where you can enjoy homemade baked goods or a heartier English breakfast.
Discover Seaford's art scene
As demonstrated by the galleries nestled in Seaford Town Centre, the Sussex Coast's natural beauty fuels the local art scene. Run by Sussex Contemporary Illustrators & Printmakers (SCIP), the Crypt Gallery hosts a rotating lineup of exhibits. Artists typically hail from Sussex, with works primarily centering on the area's scenery and sea. Uniquely, the Crypt Gallery features a stone undercroft from the 13th century that is now used to display paintings and other artwork. Be sure to check the Crypt Gallery's website for its latest exhibits and events, which include concerts, workshops, and more.
If you want to take some Seaford-inspired art home, look no further than Sussex Art Prints Gallery, founded by two local artists, Amanda Lewis-Clements and Stefan Mucha. The space is hidden on Church Street, with every inch displaying their work. This includes giclée prints and greeting cards of local landmarks, including Cuckmere Haven. A reviewer on Google stated that Lewis-Clements provided them with a seamless shopping experience, writing, "She helped me work out the right dimensions for the space, guided me through frame options, and arranged a custom print." There's public art in Seaford too, including The Shoal at Splash Point. Created by two locals, Gabby Tofts and sculptor Christian Funnell, this lengthy fish-shaped bench channels this aquatic animal in motion.
You can reach Seaford by bus in under an hour from Eastbourne, a coastal town with a quaint pier and Victorian lodging, and Brighton, the UK's 'Nightlife Capital' with a lively scene. Additionally, Seaford is a two-hour train ride from London. A day trip is definitely doable, though if you want to plan a weekend holiday, The White Lion Hotel is one of the best lodging options in Seaford. Located near Seaford Town Centre and the beach, the pub has rooms with sea views and affordable rates starting at £60 (around $80) a night for a single room.