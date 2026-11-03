Between Worthing And Eastbourne Is A Charming Coastal Town With A Scenic Beach, Cozy Cafes, And Local Art

East Sussex's seaside grandeur extends past Brighton's retro charm. Seaford, located in South East England between Worthing and Eastbourne, is proof of this. Now a charming artsy town lined with galleries and snug cafes, Seaford emerged as a prominent port in the 13th century. Boasting a scenic beach and nearby natural wonders, Seaford later established itself as a healing haven. By the Victorian era, the Seaford Museum and Heritage Society states that the town was dotted with convalescent homes. It was once common for English doctors to recommend the "Sea Cure," a practice that involved sending patients to recuperate by the coast.

You too can experience the town's therapeutic beauty at Seaford Beach. Spanning about 2 miles, its pebbly shore meets the clear waters of the English Channel. Seaford Beach is known for Bonningstedt Promenade, lined with benches that allow for a tranquil moment of reflection. Adding to the already postcard-worthy views are an assortment of adorable beach huts that overlook the water, some of which can be booked in the summer. This is indeed a swimming beach, and there's an array of ocean adventures to be had.

In the spring and summer, visitors can book everything from a windsurfing lesson to a banana boat ride with Skipper Water Sports. The Esplanade is another prominent feature and connects to Splash Point, where visitors can delight in viewing the dramatic cliffs of Seaford Head Nature Reserve. In fact, they can continue on Seaford Esplanade to reach this destination. Here, they can traverse the top of these verdant cliffs, which notably look out towards the Seven Sisters cliffs. Note that you can hike from Seaford Head Nature Reserve to Cuckmere Haven, a famed beach on the Cuckmere River with even better views of the Seven Sisters.