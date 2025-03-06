The UK's 'Nightlife Capital' Is A Coastal Resort Town With A Lively Scene (And It's Not London)
Brighton, England, has enjoyed a reputation as a party destination since George VI built his pleasure palace, the Royal Pavilion, in what was a seaside village in 1815. An hour-and-a-half south of London and with direct train service, Brighton is top of mind for Londoners and partiers from all over the U.K. Being near to a major transportation hub also makes it ideal for U.S. locals who've had their fill of America's best party city, Las Vegas. In a 2023 study from policy consultancy Public First, the city was named the "U.K.'s best place for a night out." The decision was based on the high number of bars, restaurants, and nightclubs per resident, earning Brighton a higher score of 24.6 on The Night Out index.
A city of near 300,000, Brighton is a coastal resort town full of energy. The piers and marina are packed with rides and entertainment, and a variety of pubs, clubs, and music venues attract crowds with different vibes. If you're looking for a trendy cocktail bar, a pulsating dance floor, or an indie rock show, you'll have multiple choices. This progressive and inclusive city, where one in 10 identifies as something other than heterosexual, is known as an LGBTQ+ hotspot with the U.K.'s biggest pride festival. Fun, creative, and walkable, Brighton is busiest in summer when temperatures average around 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Or, come in May for the Brighton Festival and Brighton Fringe, which present theater and comedy shows, art exhibits, and live music performances. If you do visit Brighton around August, it would also be the best time to visit London for another party atmosphere.
Nightlife and other fun in Brighton, England
Stylish with tons of adult amusements, Brighton earns its notoriety as a popular nightlife and party destination. For fans of sophisticated cocktails, The Plotting Parlour offers an intimate setting with expertly crafted drinks. Those seeking a livelier experience can find electronic music at Patterns nightclub; DJ club nights, theater, music, and dance performances at The Old Market; and three floors of sensory input, plus a rooftop terrace at the LGBTQ+ club Revenge.
On Brighton's famed seafront, the Victorian-era Brighton Palace Pier has arcade games, fairground rides, and classic seaside treats like cotton candy (or candy floss, as the Brits call it). For a unique experience, ride the world's oldest working electric railway, which winds along the promenade. Go for a strike at the Hollywood Bowl or try your luck at the Rendezvous Casino, which has slot machines and table games. The tall, skinny building is Brighton i360, a moving observation tower with fabulous views from 450 feet above the city.
You shouldn't come to Brighton without seeing the iconic Royal Pavilion with its Indo-Saracenic architectural flair and gorgeous gardens that inspired "Wicked's" set design. Nearby, the Brighton Museum & Art Gallery has an impressive collection of fine art, archaeology, and fashion. There's also an aquarium, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, zipline, kayak and paddleboard lessons, power boat trips, and both kinds of pool: the table game and swimming.
Where to eat, shop, and stay in Brighton, England
Being on the water in England almost necessitates a fish and chips lunch. Try this iconic meal at Lucky Beach Cafe or branch out into Cornish mussels and wild sea bass at high-end Furna. The waterfront Shelter Hall is a food hall with more than seven kitchens serving options like souvlaki and burgers.
Shoppers can lose themselves for hours in Brighton. A maze of narrow, winding streets, The Lanes is a historic and picturesque area with shops selling unique jewelry, art, and antiques just a five-minute walk from the Brighton Palace Pier. In the bohemian and colorful North Laine section, adjacent to The Lanes, an eclectic range of shops sells vintage fashion and artisan goods like Papersmiths, which specializes in stylish stationery. Featuring 100 stalls, Snoopers Paradise flea market is a North Laine favorite while Brighton Kemptown Flea Market is another spot across town great for hunting for antiques and collectibles.
Brighton accommodations range from luxurious waterfront hotels to cozy boutique stays. The Victorian-styled Grand Brighton Hotel is an iconic property with stunning seafront views, perfect for a posh getaway in the $260 range. For something more intimate, Artist Residence offers cozy rooms with hand-painted murals, exposed brick, and fireplaces in the $360 range. For around $235 you could stay at Malmaison Brighton, overlooking the marina.