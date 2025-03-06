The UK's 'Nightlife Capital' Is A Coastal Resort Town With A Lively Scene (And It's Not London)

Brighton, England, has enjoyed a reputation as a party destination since George VI built his pleasure palace, the Royal Pavilion, in what was a seaside village in 1815. An hour-and-a-half south of London and with direct train service, Brighton is top of mind for Londoners and partiers from all over the U.K. Being near to a major transportation hub also makes it ideal for U.S. locals who've had their fill of America's best party city, Las Vegas. In a 2023 study from policy consultancy Public First, the city was named the "U.K.'s best place for a night out." The decision was based on the high number of bars, restaurants, and nightclubs per resident, earning Brighton a higher score of 24.6 on The Night Out index.

A city of near 300,000, Brighton is a coastal resort town full of energy. The piers and marina are packed with rides and entertainment, and a variety of pubs, clubs, and music venues attract crowds with different vibes. If you're looking for a trendy cocktail bar, a pulsating dance floor, or an indie rock show, you'll have multiple choices. This progressive and inclusive city, where one in 10 identifies as something other than heterosexual, is known as an LGBTQ+ hotspot with the U.K.'s biggest pride festival. Fun, creative, and walkable, Brighton is busiest in summer when temperatures average around 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Or, come in May for the Brighton Festival and Brighton Fringe, which present theater and comedy shows, art exhibits, and live music performances. If you do visit Brighton around August, it would also be the best time to visit London for another party atmosphere.