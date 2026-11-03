Between London And Birmingham Is A Vibrant English Town With Quaint Shops, Art, And Medieval Beauty

All around England there are towns that hold surprising gems of interesting architecture and impressive history. Travelers might only pass them on the way to somewhere else or never hear about them to begin with. Behind high streets and ordinary-looking shopfronts, there might be a medieval church or market square that preserves the tastes of centuries past. Northampton, roughly midway between London and Birmingham, offers a mix of old and new, with some of its own architectural treasures. With roots reaching back to Anglo-Saxon times and once a royal center, it has a 12th-century church with an unusual round nave and a converted medieval abbey. On its more modern side, visitors can dip into shops, cafés, and performances in Northampton's Cultural Quarter.

While early settlement of Northampton dates to as early as 400 AD, according to the West Northamptonshire Council, it became a prominent center around the 10th century. It grew into a royal stronghold around Northampton Castle. By the early 12th century, the castle was hosting royal councils as well as the famous 1164 trial of Thomas Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury. Much of medieval Northampton was destroyed in the Great Fire of 1675, while the castle was dismantled to make way for a railway station. However, some traces of the town's early history remain: a pair of medieval churches, a market square, and one gate that survives from the castle.

During the Middle Ages, shoemaking took root in Northampton, helped by local access to leather-making materials. Visitors can see some of that legacy at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, home to one of the world's biggest shoe collections, and even in the market square, where sculptures inspired by traditional shoemaking techniques celebrate the trade.