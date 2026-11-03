Between London And Birmingham Is A Vibrant English Town With Quaint Shops, Art, And Medieval Beauty
All around England there are towns that hold surprising gems of interesting architecture and impressive history. Travelers might only pass them on the way to somewhere else or never hear about them to begin with. Behind high streets and ordinary-looking shopfronts, there might be a medieval church or market square that preserves the tastes of centuries past. Northampton, roughly midway between London and Birmingham, offers a mix of old and new, with some of its own architectural treasures. With roots reaching back to Anglo-Saxon times and once a royal center, it has a 12th-century church with an unusual round nave and a converted medieval abbey. On its more modern side, visitors can dip into shops, cafés, and performances in Northampton's Cultural Quarter.
While early settlement of Northampton dates to as early as 400 AD, according to the West Northamptonshire Council, it became a prominent center around the 10th century. It grew into a royal stronghold around Northampton Castle. By the early 12th century, the castle was hosting royal councils as well as the famous 1164 trial of Thomas Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury. Much of medieval Northampton was destroyed in the Great Fire of 1675, while the castle was dismantled to make way for a railway station. However, some traces of the town's early history remain: a pair of medieval churches, a market square, and one gate that survives from the castle.
During the Middle Ages, shoemaking took root in Northampton, helped by local access to leather-making materials. Visitors can see some of that legacy at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, home to one of the world's biggest shoe collections, and even in the market square, where sculptures inspired by traditional shoemaking techniques celebrate the trade.
Medieval stonework and churches in Northampton, England
Visitors interested in Northampton's medieval sites might start at the site of Northampton Castle — it's right next to the railway station that it was razed for. Travelers will arrive at this station if coming by rail from Birmingham or London, each about an hour's journey away (make sure to brush up on bizarre British train ticket rules ahead of the ride). The Postern Gate, now set into the boundary of the station, is the only recognizable remnant of the castle standing today.
From the Postern Gate, walk about five minutes onward to see St. Peter's Church. Around 900 years old, the Norman church stands in a grassy churchyard next to the ruins of a Saxon palace. It's open for visitors by appointment if you want to see the unique carvings of foliage, monsters, and scrolls inside. A 15-minute walk away is the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which you don't need an appointment to tour during open hours. Dating to around 1100, it's a rare surviving round church, with a circular nave.
If you're willing to travel a bit outside of Northampton's center (about 1.5 miles from the rail station), another gem dating to the medieval era is Delapré Abbey. The site was founded in the 12th century as a nunnery until its dissolution in 1538. The property was converted into a country house, and much of the surviving building dates from the 16th century onward, though the layout still reflects the original nunnery. Visitors can wander through historic rooms, stroll in a walled garden, and pause at the Orangery café. If you sit down for a cup of tea, keep in mind the innocent behaviors that are considered faux pas in England.
Art and shopping in Northampton, England
After exploring medieval churches, visitors can see a more contemporary, creative side of town concentrated in its Cultural Quarter. Here, you'll find the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery. Aside from its footwear, the museum holds a collection of fine artworks and archaeological finds, and admission is free. Another gallery, 78 Derngate, might be worth visiting for the building itself: a Grade II-listed terraced house remodeled by Scottish designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh, known for its interior geometric patterns. You'll need a ticket to tour the house, though the galleries and design shop are free to enter.
Royal & Derngate, just around the corner from the Northampton Museum, is the town's main theater complex. In 2025, it was named the UK's "most welcoming" theater at the UK Theatre Awards (according to the BBC). It hosts touring productions, music, comedy, and local performances that could be worth looking into for a little entertainment on your visit.
For travelers who want to take home something more distinctive than a high-street souvenir, Northampton's Cultural Quarter and surrounding streets are also a good place to shop. Vintage Guru is a treasure trove of vintage clothing, vinyls, comics, and manga. You can find a smaller gift just down the street at MOOCH, which gets good reviews for its gift card selection. For something more design-focused, 32 The Guild, near the Northampton Museum, stocks designers specializing in everything from knitwear to footwear. If you're still in the mood to rummage for vintage finds after, London's eclectic shops and funky fashion await when you continue the journey south.