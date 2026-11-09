Two Hours Away From Dartmoor National Park Is England's Scenic Village With Crystal-Clear Waters And Outdoor Fun

Tucked away on the southeastern side of Cornwall's Lizard Peninsula, the pretty fishing village of Coverack is one of the county's underrated coastal destinations. Once home to a thriving fishing port known for its pilchard industry, this rural village has retained its maritime charm and offers a peaceful escape for visitors looking for outdoor adventures and an authentic Cornish vacation. I'm a regular visitor to the Lizard Peninsula — it's my favorite part of Cornwall — and love stopping in Coverack for a swim in the clear water and a stroll through the pretty village. It makes a great base for exploring the area and avoiding the crowds in the county's better-known locations.

Whitewashed cottages, some with traditional thatched roofs, line the narrow streets of Coverack, while down in the historic harbor, you'll see the colorful fishing boats anchored after hauling in the day's catch. Fishing continues here today, just at a lesser scale than before. The scenic village is a hit with Tripadvisor users, who praise the "beautiful soft sand" at the beach and the "lovely traditional harbor with beautiful views." Other visitors agree, saying Coverack is "idyllic," with "not so many people, lovely weather and calm, crystal clear sea." If you're looking for that quintessential Cornish fishing village experience, Coverack doesn't disappoint.

Coverack is a bit of a secret foodie spot too, with a handful of independent eateries to satisfy your taste buds. Down on the harbor, The Lifeboat House is a charming restaurant in the old lifeboat station, serving seafood favorites like steamed mussels and chowder with a side of ocean views. I love the restaurant's fish and chip takeouts, which are best eaten on the harbor wall overlooking the beach. The Loft Café is another option down by the water and is known for its homemade cakes and toasted sandwiches. It's the perfect place to refuel before continuing your explorations.