Two Hours Away From Dartmoor National Park Is England's Scenic Village With Crystal-Clear Waters And Outdoor Fun
Tucked away on the southeastern side of Cornwall's Lizard Peninsula, the pretty fishing village of Coverack is one of the county's underrated coastal destinations. Once home to a thriving fishing port known for its pilchard industry, this rural village has retained its maritime charm and offers a peaceful escape for visitors looking for outdoor adventures and an authentic Cornish vacation. I'm a regular visitor to the Lizard Peninsula — it's my favorite part of Cornwall — and love stopping in Coverack for a swim in the clear water and a stroll through the pretty village. It makes a great base for exploring the area and avoiding the crowds in the county's better-known locations.
Whitewashed cottages, some with traditional thatched roofs, line the narrow streets of Coverack, while down in the historic harbor, you'll see the colorful fishing boats anchored after hauling in the day's catch. Fishing continues here today, just at a lesser scale than before. The scenic village is a hit with Tripadvisor users, who praise the "beautiful soft sand" at the beach and the "lovely traditional harbor with beautiful views." Other visitors agree, saying Coverack is "idyllic," with "not so many people, lovely weather and calm, crystal clear sea." If you're looking for that quintessential Cornish fishing village experience, Coverack doesn't disappoint.
Coverack is a bit of a secret foodie spot too, with a handful of independent eateries to satisfy your taste buds. Down on the harbor, The Lifeboat House is a charming restaurant in the old lifeboat station, serving seafood favorites like steamed mussels and chowder with a side of ocean views. I love the restaurant's fish and chip takeouts, which are best eaten on the harbor wall overlooking the beach. The Loft Café is another option down by the water and is known for its homemade cakes and toasted sandwiches. It's the perfect place to refuel before continuing your explorations.
A sandy beach with crystal-clear water and activities
One of Coverack's stand-out features is its crescent-shaped sand and pebble beach, which runs all the way down to the harbor. It's quite a narrow beach with the sand only revealed at low tide, so if you're coming with buckets and spades for some castle-building fun, it's best to check the tide times to help plan your visit.
The turquoise ocean is typical of many Cornish seascapes, with Coverack being known for its "crystal-clear waters" and excellent visibility, according to Great British Life magazine. This makes it an idyllic spot for swimmers and snorkelers, with ground-dwelling crabs and darting fish shoals often seen from the surface. Just be aware there's no lifeguard here. To the north of Coverack, divers will enjoy exploring shipwrecks at The Manacles reef, where visibility reaches nearly 100 feet in some areas. There's a vibrant marine community here, with the rocky crevices home to species like dogfish, cuttlefish, and jewel anemones. You'll need to arrange a dive boat to access the site.
Coverack Bay is sheltered from the Atlantic Ocean, making it a popular place for other water sports besides swimming and diving. Local providers like Coverack Windsurfing Centre offer windsurfing lessons for visitors who want to have fun whizzing across the cove with the pretty village as a backdrop. The center also rents out paddle boards and sit-on-top kayaks so you can explore at your own leisure, right from the beach. Take a picnic and make a day of it.
A peaceful village with scenic costal hikes
Cornwall is famous for its fishing communities, with popular destinations like the pretty village of Mousehole and picturesque Mevagissey often stealing all the attention. Yet Coverack has a charm all of its own, and being located down on the rural Lizard Peninsula means it's much more peaceful than its counterparts along the coast. The trails are quieter, the café queues are shorter, and it's easy to find your own little patch of paradise without having to share.
As a keen hiker, I love exploring the trails on the Lizard Peninsula, and in particular the scenic area around Coverack. The South West Coast Path runs through the village, with dramatic headlands and secluded beaches found all along this stretch of coast. One of my favorite local walks is a 5.7-mile circular route that takes in the rocky coastline to the north of Coverack and the historic village of St. Keverne. You can treat yourself to some delicious homemade ice cream from Roskilly's farm along the way — I recommend trying the blackcurrant cheesecake or Cornish cream tea flavors.
Despite its remote location, Coverack is relatively easy to reach by road, being just an hour-and-a-half from the inland Cornish town of Bodmin and a couple of hours from Dartmoor National Park. The best way to get to Coverack is by car, and there's a parking lot just as you enter the village, close to the beach and public restrooms. If you're basing yourself in Coverack, there are several vacation rentals and hotels in the village, including the Bay Hotel, which has great views of the ocean. There's plenty to keep you occupied on the wider Lizard Peninsula, so I recommend you focus your stay on this area, rather than trying to road-trip the entire county. After all, Cornwall's single-track roads take far longer to drive along than you might think.