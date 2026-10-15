Under An Hour From Plymouth Is An Inland Town With Quiet Charm, Steam Train Rides, And Moorland Views

Often overlooked by visitors on their way to more well-known destinations in Cornwall, the inland town of Bodmin might just be one of the most underrated spots in the county. Bodmin traces its origins to the sixth century, making this historic town in the center of Cornwall one of the oldest in the county, with a strong mining legacy and a rich religious history. Less than an hour's drive from Plymouth, Bodmin has plenty to offer culturally curious visitors and outdoor enthusiasts, with heritage sites, steam train rides, and moorland walks all on the agenda. Surrounded by picturesque countryside, Bodmin is also a convenient base for exploring eastern Cornwall.

The town also has historic buildings like the old county courtroom at Shire Hall and the 15th-century St. Petroc's Church, described by Ideal Magazine as a "calm, characterful place." Even the historic Bodmin Jail has a certain charm, with part of the complex now redeveloped into a boutique hotel, where visitors can sleep peacefully in a former cell and dine in style in the old chapel.

Just out of town, heritage properties like Lanhydrock add another dimension to a visit to Bodmin. Set in colorful gardens with quiet riverside paths through the estate, this Victorian country manor makes a peaceful and beautiful half-day trip from Bodmin. Meanwhile, up on the wild Bodmin Moor, Jamaica Inn has its own legendary charm, with roaring log fires creating a cozy atmosphere amidst the windswept landscapes outside. Thanks to its remote location, this historic coaching inn was once a smuggling hotspot, with its story revealed in the onsite Smuggler's Museum.