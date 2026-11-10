Between Leeds And Blackpool Is A Lively Town With Craft Brews And A Newly Revitalized Market
Nestled in Northwest England, Colne is a lively town bursting with festive events year-round amidst a backdrop of age-old buildings. Now a town of approximately 18,000 residents, it has long been affectionately dubbed "Bonnie Colne Upon the Hill" for its picturesque landscapes and historically significant church built in the 1100s that remains operational today.
When not celebrating in the streets, there's plenty of entertainment found throughout historic Colne. A center of regional commerce since 1120, Colne has been considered a market town for centuries and continues that reputation to this day. With trade beginnings in agriculture and textiles, today curious consumers can head to the Colne Market Hall, recently given new life with food and drink vendors plus shops and artisans sharing wares in enclosed indoor stalls. A space with tables to commune, rest, or dine at is in the center. Outdoors, a monthly artisan market takes place on the second Saturday of each month.
Beyond shopping, sip on locally crafted ales at Unbound Brew Co., or sample beers from across Britain at Boyce's Barrel micro pub. If you're looking for a fun event to plan your trip around, the annual Colne Gala with musicians, food vendors, and fair rides is a great option, while the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in August is perfect for music lovers.
Where to get a classic British pint in Colne, England
The entire region of Lancashire is rich with history, but within Colne's own borders, visitors can traverse cobblestone streets and spot centuries-old buildings. Presiding over the township, St. Bartholomew's Parish Church dates back to 1122, although much of it was reconstructed in the 1500s. Dozens of other structures are listed on the National Heritage List for England, a compilation of the country's most significant historical sites.
One of Colne's most renowned residents was the bandmaster of the Titanic, Wallace Hartley, who played for guests until the ship sank into the sea. See his grave at Colne Cemetery, visit a monument erected in his honor in the center of town, or celebrate his life with a pint of craft ale at The Wallace Hartley, a pub set in a 1920s building just a short stroll from the memorial.
Speaking of pubs, "thirsty" is a rare sentiment when visiting Colne. Like neighboring Rossendale, a charming escape with quaint towns, craft beer, and dramatic views — you'll find a bevy of British brews beyond The Wallace Hartley's doors at places such as Boyce's Barrel. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Dry wit and quality banter is all I have ever experienced from the landlord, and his selection of quality real ales is flawless. Never had a bad pint in there." For IPAs, stouts, lagers, and more, head to the Unbound Brew Co., which crafts an array of cask ales. A Google Maps reviewer mentioned, "Tried most of these beers and find the [tastes] are exquisite!"
Things to do in Colne, England
Recently, over $6 million was put into updates to the Colne Market Hall to help boost the local economy and showcase local makers, producers, and food vendors. After working up a thirst, strolling through the stalls, craft brews can be found at The Trig Point. Pair one of its eight rotating beers with food from the market's eateries, like Greek cuisine from Agora, a smash burger from Jack's, or rolls at Panko and Sushi. Along with the restaurants, the Market Hall's indoor space is shared by shopkeepers offering books, tools, sweet treats, fresh produce, and more.
On Wednesdays and Saturdays, find even more vendors outside the Market Hall, including plants, homewares, records, and freshly caught seafood. On the second Saturday of the month, the Colne Artisan Market features 60 independent crafters, creators, and local businesses in and around the hall. Visitors can also take part in events hosted there throughout the year, ranging from live music performances to crafting workshops.
Colne is situated between Leeds, about 28 miles away, and Blackpool, a coastal town with fresh seafood and award-winning beaches, just 48 miles away. The nearest airport is Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA), around an hour away by car. The larger Manchester Airport (MAN) is about an hour's drive south. Overnight accommodations in Colne include bed and breakfasts, historic inns, and even farms. You can continue your adventures down the road in Nelson, a town with scenic parks, local eats, and witchy history.