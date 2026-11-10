Between Leeds And Blackpool Is A Lively Town With Craft Brews And A Newly Revitalized Market

Nestled in Northwest England, Colne is a lively town bursting with festive events year-round amidst a backdrop of age-old buildings. Now a town of approximately 18,000 residents, it has long been affectionately dubbed "Bonnie Colne Upon the Hill" for its picturesque landscapes and historically significant church built in the 1100s that remains operational today.

When not celebrating in the streets, there's plenty of entertainment found throughout historic Colne. A center of regional commerce since 1120, Colne has been considered a market town for centuries and continues that reputation to this day. With trade beginnings in agriculture and textiles, today curious consumers can head to the Colne Market Hall, recently given new life with food and drink vendors plus shops and artisans sharing wares in enclosed indoor stalls. A space with tables to commune, rest, or dine at is in the center. Outdoors, a monthly artisan market takes place on the second Saturday of each month.

Beyond shopping, sip on locally crafted ales at Unbound Brew Co., or sample beers from across Britain at Boyce's Barrel micro pub. If you're looking for a fun event to plan your trip around, the annual Colne Gala with musicians, food vendors, and fair rides is a great option, while the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in August is perfect for music lovers.