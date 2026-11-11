Between Portsmouth And Worthing Is A Medieval Village With Coastal Walks, Historic Charm, And Endless Beach Fun
Featuring over 50 miles of coastline, West Sussex is just as loved for its beaches as it is for its rolling countryside, lush forests, rich history, and quaint market towns. But while some of its lively seaside hubs like Worthing already draw attention during the summer months, there's another visit-worthy spot that remains undiscovered by the masses. Pagham might cover less than 0.3 square miles, but between its location along a scenic harbor that holds the same name and storied past dating back to Roman times, the village has a lot to offer visitors.
History buffs will get to explore a medieval Grade I listed church and a 13th-century barn. The rest of your time can be spent enjoying coastal walks with gorgeous, unspoilt views, or making the most of the shingly local beach by swimming (when the water conditions are calm enough) or windsurfing.
Despite its modest size, Pagham remains well-connected and easy to reach. The village is located between Portsmouth to the west and Worthing to the east, roughly 22 miles away from each. London is also easily reachable — whether you drive or decide to use the local public transportation system, the trip should take around two and a half hours. Fliers, however, might be happy to learn that they won't have to travel that much to find the nearest major entryway. Southampton Airport (SOU) takes less than an hour to reach by car and under two hours if you go the bus and train route. While Pagham itself is exceptionally compact and walkable, those who don't feel like figuring out several changes to get to and from most major points of interest might be better off using a rental to get there.
Exploring Pagham's medieval roots and historic attractions
Pagham's roots are traced all the way back to 46 AD, when Romans used its harbor as an entryway to southern England. That said, some of the earliest documentation treating the village as the unique settlement it is today belongs to the early Middle Ages, as a local church was first mentioned in the Domesday Book. This is also the era during which some of the oldest buildings and attractions you'll see today were constructed, which is why Pagham has a lot of medieval character. All that to say, while nearby Worthing draws travelers with its combination of coastal allure, gorgeous gardens, and Art Deco charm, Pagham offers a selection of landmarks that shouldn't be overlooked.
St Thomas à Becket Church is a must-see. Built around 1206, it's widely believed to have been constructed on the site of the original Domesday Book church. The listed building is known for its stained glass displays, while facilities include free parking, accessible restrooms, and baby changing areas. It's a Norman church that boasts a mix of Early English style choices and Saxon elements, including fragments of a cross and a burial urn. That said, the reconstructions carried out during the Victorian era added a choir vestry with a gallery and a sizeable rose window.
Becket's Barn is another visit-worthy gem. The 13th-century stone structure is characterized by a tiled roof and its association with the Archbishops of Canterbury. It's a Grade II listed building whose notable features include a two-light window, a segmental-headed doorway, and a rebuilt gabled east end. While there's no shortage of similarly dated attractions scattered around the village, this remains one of its most important medieval landmarks.
Coastal walks and fun beach days in Pagham
Thanks to its access to the natural Pagham Harbour, the village complements its historic interest with abundant coastal allure. One of the most relaxing ways to take it all in is to go on the West Sussex Walk along a 3-mile circular route. As you go, you'll see everything from amusement arcades and colorful inflatables to untouched natural landscapes comprised of lagoons, tidal mudflats, and saltmarshes. Depending on your experience level and how much time you have, you can pick between several routes, with the 1.75-mile Discovery Trail being among the most popular. Generally speaking, walks here are peaceful, quiet, and flat, while providing plenty of birdwatching opportunities.
And because Rick Steves has revealed that summer is the best time to visit the United Kingdom, it only makes sense to include a couple of sunbathing sessions in your itinerary. The local beach is known for its shingly surface and rows of old railway carriages that have been turned into beach houses. Its proximity to the Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve makes this a must-visit for nature enthusiasts, especially those eager to spot a brent goose or two.
This is also known as one of the sunniest places in the U.K., so water lovers have a lot to look forward to. The area isn't lifeguarded, but you can still enjoy kite surfing, diving, snorkeling, and fishing, on top of swimming. Nearby facilities include cafes, restaurants, shops and restrooms, and dogs are welcome, too. One visitor complimented the great atmosphere, which, while lively during peak season, doesn't get too overwhelming. From here, Bognor Regis is just a 5-mile trip. The walkable coastal town boasts beaches, shops, and nostalgic charm. Otherwise, consider stopping by Selsey, a sunny town with beaches, fresh seafood, and unique wildlife.