Between Portsmouth And Worthing Is A Medieval Village With Coastal Walks, Historic Charm, And Endless Beach Fun

Featuring over 50 miles of coastline, West Sussex is just as loved for its beaches as it is for its rolling countryside, lush forests, rich history, and quaint market towns. But while some of its lively seaside hubs like Worthing already draw attention during the summer months, there's another visit-worthy spot that remains undiscovered by the masses. Pagham might cover less than 0.3 square miles, but between its location along a scenic harbor that holds the same name and storied past dating back to Roman times, the village has a lot to offer visitors.

History buffs will get to explore a medieval Grade I listed church and a 13th-century barn. The rest of your time can be spent enjoying coastal walks with gorgeous, unspoilt views, or making the most of the shingly local beach by swimming (when the water conditions are calm enough) or windsurfing.

Despite its modest size, Pagham remains well-connected and easy to reach. The village is located between Portsmouth to the west and Worthing to the east, roughly 22 miles away from each. London is also easily reachable — whether you drive or decide to use the local public transportation system, the trip should take around two and a half hours. Fliers, however, might be happy to learn that they won't have to travel that much to find the nearest major entryway. Southampton Airport (SOU) takes less than an hour to reach by car and under two hours if you go the bus and train route. While Pagham itself is exceptionally compact and walkable, those who don't feel like figuring out several changes to get to and from most major points of interest might be better off using a rental to get there.