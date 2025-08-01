Rick Steves Revealed The Best Time To Visit These Five Most Popular European Countries

Finally embarking on that much-awaited European vacation? After you've chosen the best place to visit in Europe based on your interests, it's now time for a follow-up question: When's the best time to book it? With decades of travels to Europe under his belt, we turn to the wisdom of travel guru Rick Steves, who explains in his blog "When to Go to Europe: Timing Your Trip" that timing is an important consideration when planning your adventures in Europe.

Steves describes three travel seasons on this blog — peak season, shoulder season, and off-season — each with their pros and cons. Peak season in Europe, which falls from May through September, brings bright sunny days that are perfect for outdoor activities. But Steves points out that you'll have to contend with higher numbers of fellow travelers: both foreign tourists as well as more locals on their annual vacations. During the off-season from November through March, cold and snowy weather in some areas will be both your friend and foe. Wintertime can be magical in certain cities as the Christmas holidays kick in, allowing you to experience Europe alongside locals. Yet it can also be downright dreary in January and February, that long stretch of time before warmer weather arrives. Travel can be cheap during winter, but some shops and tourist spots may be closed.

Then there's the shoulder season, which is a lovely compromise if your schedule allows it. Around April and October, temperatures tend to be mild, and tourist crowds are ebbing. However, during seasonal transition periods, the weather can be very unpredictable, and knowing what to pack can present a conundrum. Whatever your travel window, there's a destination in Europe that's ripe for exploration.