Between Portsmouth And Eastbourne Is A Charming Market Town Near A National Park For Afternoon Tea And Fun Shops

Far too many travelers overlook the countryside when planning a trip to England. Whether you're a history fiend seeking out medieval charm or an outdoor enthusiast craving rural scenery, the pastoral English landscapes beyond the big cities are just waiting to be explored. Particularly scenic — and underrated — is a centuries-old market town called Steyning, which sits amidst the gentle green hills of West Sussex near England's south coast. Abutting the boundary of the South Downs National Park, Steyning serves as an ideal home base for adventures in nature, along with shopping and dining on the historic High Street.

Framed by brick cottages and half-timbered facades dating back to the Tudor era, the town's main thoroughfare is dotted with a bevy of local boutiques to pick out fun souvenirs. Shopping can be thirsty work, but luckily the town's cute cafes await with warm beverages and treats. The High Street merges into Church Street, where the sturdy stone turret of St Andrew and St Cuthman's Church peeks above the trees. History lovers can head inside for a glimpse of the impressive Norman arches and pillars, followed by a trip to the Steyning Museum just across the street.

From Portsmouth to the west and Eastbourne to the east, the drive to Steyning is just over an hour, or roughly two hours by train and bus. Those wanting to extend their stay in town have an array of lodging options to choose from. Right on the High Street is Springwells, a boutique hotel set within a stately Georgian-era manor, while Pepperscombe Farm on the outskirts of town offers upscale holiday cottages overlooking the countryside.