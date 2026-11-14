Between Portsmouth And Eastbourne Is A Charming Market Town Near A National Park For Afternoon Tea And Fun Shops
Far too many travelers overlook the countryside when planning a trip to England. Whether you're a history fiend seeking out medieval charm or an outdoor enthusiast craving rural scenery, the pastoral English landscapes beyond the big cities are just waiting to be explored. Particularly scenic — and underrated — is a centuries-old market town called Steyning, which sits amidst the gentle green hills of West Sussex near England's south coast. Abutting the boundary of the South Downs National Park, Steyning serves as an ideal home base for adventures in nature, along with shopping and dining on the historic High Street.
Framed by brick cottages and half-timbered facades dating back to the Tudor era, the town's main thoroughfare is dotted with a bevy of local boutiques to pick out fun souvenirs. Shopping can be thirsty work, but luckily the town's cute cafes await with warm beverages and treats. The High Street merges into Church Street, where the sturdy stone turret of St Andrew and St Cuthman's Church peeks above the trees. History lovers can head inside for a glimpse of the impressive Norman arches and pillars, followed by a trip to the Steyning Museum just across the street.
From Portsmouth to the west and Eastbourne to the east, the drive to Steyning is just over an hour, or roughly two hours by train and bus. Those wanting to extend their stay in town have an array of lodging options to choose from. Right on the High Street is Springwells, a boutique hotel set within a stately Georgian-era manor, while Pepperscombe Farm on the outskirts of town offers upscale holiday cottages overlooking the countryside.
Wander around the local shops in Steyning
Dotted with independent boutiques, Steyning is a great destination to spend the day shopping. Standing on the High Street for more than 40 years is The Steyning Bookshop, tucked in a whitewashed cottage. Bookworms can step inside the cozy premises to browse the floor-to-ceiling shelves featuring non-fiction titles, historical texts, local guidebooks, novels, illustrated children's books, and more. "The kids love the bookshop, mini train book stand, and being allowed to roam," writes a previous customer. The bookshop also stocks an array of souvenirs like greeting cards, stationery, and plushies.
To feel like you've stepped into the Middle Ages, head to the Cobblestone Walk a little farther down the street. This self-contained shopping arcade features rustic storefronts clustered around a cobbled courtyard. Enter through the narrow doorway and follow the covered alley to reach the courtyard. Stop by Flicker Rose to pick out handmade knickknacks like jewelry and bath products, or head to Pot Luck Creations for whimsical ceramics. Shoppers with a sweet tooth should pop into The Little Sweet Shop to browse the colorful jars of fruity bonbons, flavored toffee, chewy gummies, and chocolate buttons. The candy shop is housed in a Grade II listed building from the 16th century, adding to the old-world atmosphere.
As a historic market town, Steyning still maintains this heritage even today. Stop by the High Street on the first Saturday of every month to attend the Farmers Market, where a maze of tents offer fresh local produce and handcrafted souvenirs. Enjoy some more retail therapy just 40 minutes away in Alfriston, a charming medieval village with antique shops and tasty eats.
Afternoon tea and tasty bites in Steyning
Take a break from your shopping spree to refuel with some afternoon tea at a local cafe. A quintessential English pastime, afternoon tea was actually popularized by Queen Victoria back in the 1840s. At the very heart of the Cobblestone Walk is The Cobblestone Tea House, where weary shoppers can dine in a delightfully medieval setting. Featuring a half-timbered facade, the rustic cottage dates back to the 15th century. For a proper afternoon tea experience, opt for the cream tea set, a pot of tea paired with freshly-baked scones, clotted cream, and jam. The tea house also serves breakfast dishes, sandwiches, and toasties with locally-sourced ingredients.
Just a short walk from the bookshop is Victoria's Sponge, another cozy tearoom with great ratings on Google and a Traveler's Choice Award on Tripadvisor. The menu offers various sandwiches and salads, along with sweet and savory cream teas and a selection of homemade cakes. "If they have the lemon and elderflower [cake,] you must try [it]," a previous visitor shared on Tripadvisor, adding that Victoria's Sponge is the "best tea shop in Steyning."
For a classic pub vibe, stop by the Chequer Inn, which has been welcoming travelers on the High Street since the 15th century. Tuck into cheeseburgers and cheesy nachos, or warm up with the soup of the day. Once you've had your fill of Steyning, drive just 35 minutes to Petworth, a pretty town with inviting shops and tasty restaurants. Not much farther away is Midhurst, a charming town with quaint shops and historic ruins.