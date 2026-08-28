Between Portsmouth And Crawley Is A Charming Town Inside A National Park With Quaint Shops And Historic Ruins
Jolly Old England is packed with delightful destinations to inspire a visit, gloomy weather or not. London is a bustling hub of museums and historic landmarks, and beyond the capital city there are countless more hidden gems awaiting tourists to explore. Only about two hours by train and bus to the southeast of London is a charming little town called Midhurst, where both history enthusiasts and casual sightseers will find plenty to enjoy.
Midhurst is tucked amidst the rolling wooded hills of the South Downs National Park, which extends all the way to the famous white chalk cliffs along England's southern coastline. This means more outdoorsy travelers can easily head out for pleasant countryside walks, while sightseers can explore the sights and sounds of Midhurst. Rows of half-timbered cottages and weathered brick storefronts greet visitors as they wander along Midhurst's maze of narrow lanes. The crenelated tower of the parish church rises above the market square, which is shaded by trees. Midhurst retains plenty of historic architecture, and the town's origins date back thousands of years to the Iron Age, when it was a simple hillfort.
Aficionados of English history can visit the remains of Cowdray House, a 16th-century Tudor mansion tucked along the River Rother. Meanwhile, a handful of independent boutiques dotted along the streets beckon shoppers for an afternoon of browsing, and a quaint local inn and a stylish spa hotel mean a Midhurst day trip can become a relaxing getaway. Travelers in the seaside city of Portsmouth can drive to Midhurst in just under 40 minutes, while anyone in the smaller town of Crawley can make the same journey in just short of an hour.
Explore historic Tudor ruins in Midhurst, England
In the parkland beside the River Rother just east of Midhurst is the Cowdray Heritage Ruins, which are all that remain of the former Cowdray House. After a fire severely damaged much of the estate back in the 1790s, the ghostly stone ruins are a striking example of Tudor architecture. Particularly impressive is the entrance gate flanked by two round towers, one of the site's most striking features. "It's eerily beautiful," says a previous visitor on Google Maps. The surviving mullion windows, not to mention the weathered stone walls, only add to the historic atmosphere.
Originally known as "Coudreye" when it was first constructed in the 13th century, Cowdray House has witnessed numerous chapters of English history. When the country was plunged into the turmoil of the Civil Wars during the 17th century, Cowdray House was seized as a barracks by the anti-royalist Parliamentarians. Going back even further, some of the country's most famous monarchs have set foot within Cowdray's halls, from King Edward I to King Henry VIII and his daughter, Queen Elizabeth I. "You can feel the history," another visitor writes on Google Maps.
Make sure to check Cowdray's official website before visiting, since the ruins are only open for guided tours on select dates throughout the year. However, more outdoorsy visitors can set off on a countryside stroll along the gravel paths weaving through the vast estate surrounding the ruins. The Cowdray Farm Shop sells local produce and pastries to take home, and visitors can stay overnight in one of the estate's delightful holiday cottages. Continue your England adventures by planning a scenic drive through the South Downs National Park, considered one of Britain's best road trip routes.
Shopping in Midhurst
For more laid-back travelers who prefer to explore Midhurst's medieval lanes, an afternoon of shopping awaits. Start near the market square, where bookworms can browse for new reading material at Wheeler's Bookshop. A previous customer on Google Maps called it a "treasure house of an independent bookshop selling both new and second hand books." Its exposed-beam ceilings, cozy armchairs, and even an old stone fireplace repurposed into a nook for book displays all create a rustic atmosphere.
Meanwhile, thrifters can head down to Marmadukes Antiques Emporium just a short walk from the market square, where the shelves are packed with an assortment of vintage trinkets and unique gifts. From decorative figurines to apparel and toys, there is sure to be a fun souvenir for treasure hunters to take home. On the gently sloping street of Rumbolds Hill is Wizzbits Toys, tucked inside a charming, red-brick cottage. Families with children will find shelves dedicated to Jellycat plushies, along with other delights for the youngsters, such as dollhouses, grocery store playsets, and model trains.
After spending the day shopping, stop by some of Midhurst's quaint local eateries. Grab a cup of tea or some avocado toast at Garston's Coffee House on the market square, or stop for a pint at The Wheatsheaf Inn, which has served as Midhurst's local pub for more than 400 years. Find more adventures in the south of England at Amesbury, a quaint town next to Stonehenge with historic charm and scenic walks, and there's also Avebury, a charming hidden village with its own Neolithic monument.