Between Portsmouth And Crawley Is A Charming Town Inside A National Park With Quaint Shops And Historic Ruins

Jolly Old England is packed with delightful destinations to inspire a visit, gloomy weather or not. London is a bustling hub of museums and historic landmarks, and beyond the capital city there are countless more hidden gems awaiting tourists to explore. Only about two hours by train and bus to the southeast of London is a charming little town called Midhurst, where both history enthusiasts and casual sightseers will find plenty to enjoy.

Midhurst is tucked amidst the rolling wooded hills of the South Downs National Park, which extends all the way to the famous white chalk cliffs along England's southern coastline. This means more outdoorsy travelers can easily head out for pleasant countryside walks, while sightseers can explore the sights and sounds of Midhurst. Rows of half-timbered cottages and weathered brick storefronts greet visitors as they wander along Midhurst's maze of narrow lanes. The crenelated tower of the parish church rises above the market square, which is shaded by trees. Midhurst retains plenty of historic architecture, and the town's origins date back thousands of years to the Iron Age, when it was a simple hillfort.

Aficionados of English history can visit the remains of Cowdray House, a 16th-century Tudor mansion tucked along the River Rother. Meanwhile, a handful of independent boutiques dotted along the streets beckon shoppers for an afternoon of browsing, and a quaint local inn and a stylish spa hotel mean a Midhurst day trip can become a relaxing getaway. Travelers in the seaside city of Portsmouth can drive to Midhurst in just under 40 minutes, while anyone in the smaller town of Crawley can make the same journey in just short of an hour.