Under An Hour From Bristol Is A Charming Town With Medieval Vibes, Shops, And Local Bites

Bradford-on-Avon has been many things over the years: an Iron Age fort, Roman villa district, Anglo-Saxon battlefield, bustling marketplace, and today, a quintessential West Country town. It grew around a broad ford on the Avon river — from which the town gets its name – and is built of oolitic limestone, giving its shops, homes, and churches a warm, honey-like hue. There are a couple of churches from the Saxon and Norman eras, respectively; a 14th-century property known as Tithe Barn which was used to store crops and produce in the feudal era; and a bridge dating to perhaps the 13th century, all of which ensure the town has retained its medieval character.

Though steeped in history, Bradford-on-Avon has much to entice the modern visitor. In the center of town, areas such as Market Street, Silver Street, the Shambles, and Lamb Yard host independent stores that sell everything from pre-loved apparel to handicrafts. It's also got some highly regarded restaurants cooking up British favorites, like homemade pies at Sweetpea Kitchen.

All of this is enhanced by a fine riverside setting and bucolic surroundings. But Bradford-on-Avon's location isn't just pretty; it's convenient, too. The town serves as a gateway to the Cotswolds, sitting right on the southern edge of the region, just inside Wiltshire county. It's also connected to Bath by a lovely canal path. The walk takes about 3.5 hours or more, if you stop for afternoon pints along the way. Bristol, a thriving, artsy city with an international airport, is less than an hour away by car.