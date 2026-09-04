England's Postcard-Pretty Village With Historic Streets And Cozy Pubs Is A Perfect Day Trip From London

England is hallmarked by ancient cities and towns, laced with cobblestone streets, and dotted with castles, citadels, and intimate pubs storing centuries of stories within their walls. Rye, located in East Sussex in southeastern England, is a particularly picturesque example. Referred to as "England's Medieval Town of Smugglers and Mermaids," just under 80 miles from London, it had a front-row seat to some of England's most impactful events. Today, Rye's history is evident throughout its charming community: It boasts one of the most photographed streets in all of England and a destination-worthy array of architecture, art, legends, ghosts, drinking, dining, and views.

When William the Conqueror launched the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, nearby Rye was caught up in the turmoil, thanks in part to its large harbor, strategically positioned on the narrowest part of the English Channel. Rye became a notorious pirate hangout, even earning the nickname "the smuggling capital of England." The infamous Hawkhurst Gang often gathered at the Mermaid Inn, utilizing hidden passageways and rooms beneath. The tavern was rebuilt in 1420 and today the Mermaid Inn remains an iconic pub welcoming visitors for meals, pints, lodging, and even weddings.

Mermaid Street's cobblestone incline is lined with historic Tudor and Georgian homes boasting whimsical names, along with a number of classic pubs and quaint, independent shops. At the top end, you'll find Lamb House, built in 1723 and known best as the home of writer Henry James. Near the bottom of Mermaid Street, you'll find The Old Borough Arms, an 18th-century, family-run pub and guest house overlooking the River Rother.