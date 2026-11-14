Between Green Bay And Lake Michigan Is A Scenic Nature Escape With Fishing, Boating, And Trails
Wisconsin set aside approximately six million acres — that's nearly 20 percent of the whole state — for public use. Its state park system, which includes 50 state parks and 15 state forests, sees more than 20 million visits each year. But they aren't the only spots open for people to enjoy. The Badger State has 260 state wildlife areas, as well. One of these, the C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area, is a much quieter spot to go hiking, fishing, and boating.
The Door Peninsula is an 80-mile-long limestone peninsula that lies between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Its beaches and cliffs, forests and wetlands certainly make it one of the most beautiful areas in Wisconsin. Kewaunee County sits on the southern end of that peninsula. Its namesake, the small city of Kewaunee, is a Great Lakes getaway with fishing spots, canoeing, and hiking trails. That made it the ideal spot to create the C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area in 1957.
The C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area was named after Carroll D. "Buzz" Besadny, a local man who became the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. This area, which spreads across more than 2,600 acres west of Kewaunee, was established to protect a large forest and wetlands, as well as the Kewaunee River and Little Scarboro Creek. The fish, birds, and animals that call this space home undoubtedly benefited from its creation. So did its visitors, who gained an outdoor playground to fish, hunt, kayak, and snowmobile.
Go hiking in the C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area
Though there surprisingly aren't many trails in the C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area, the ones that pass through here are impressive. For a short hike, you can follow the Riverview Trail. It's a 1.2-mile loop that hugs the edge of the Kewaunee River and passes the C.D. "Buzz" Besadny Anadromous Fish Facility, an egg collection station where you can take a self-guided tour to learn about salmon and trout spawning. After a paved section near the facility, the all-season trail heads through a grassy field, into the woods, and over a wooden footbridge. You might see dogs, runners, and, during the winter, snowshoers along the way. Keep an eye out for winter wrens in the forest and alder flycatchers over the grasslands.
A section of the Ahnapee State Trail crosses this state wildlife area. This long rail trail connects Kewaunee with Sturgeon Bay to the north. The southern part of the 48-mile trail follows the northwest curves of the Kewaunee River before abruptly veering toward the northeast. It's a "great trail covered in fine gravel and well maintained," according to one AllTrails user. The trail is open to walkers, bikers, cross-country skiers, snowmobilers, and even horseback riders (from April 15 to November 15).
If that still isn't long enough, there's also the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, which covers roughly 1,200 miles, including 10 miles along the Ahnapee State Trail around Kewaunee and the C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area.
Go fishing on the river or creek
You can also go fishing since the Kewaunee River meets Little Scarboro Creek near the state wildlife area's northeastern tip. The warm-water river, which is nearly 30 miles long, is annually stocked with Chinook and coho salmon, plus brown and steelhead trout. Though its tributary is roughly 2.7 miles long, the cold-water creek is still a Class I brook trout stream. Both motorized and nonmotorized boats are allowed, but you may find it easier to paddle a canoe or kayak here. The upper part of the river has Class II rapids, while the lower section is known for its slow-moving water.
Unlike its state parks and forests, you don't need a vehicle admission pass to visit a state wildlife area in Wisconsin. But to go fishing in the C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area, adults (age 16 and older) must buy a fishing license from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. In addition, you'll need to obtain a Great Lakes salmon and trout stamp if you plan on fishing for either type of fish.
The C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area is easy to reach from Green Bay, a vibrant bayside Wisconsin city famous for entertainment. The drive from its Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB), which offers nonstop flights to several U.S. cities, is less than 35 miles. Along the way, you'll pass through Luxemburg, a quaint village day trip with local eateries, a park, and Midwestern history.