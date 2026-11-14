Between Green Bay And Lake Michigan Is A Scenic Nature Escape With Fishing, Boating, And Trails

Wisconsin set aside approximately six million acres — that's nearly 20 percent of the whole state — for public use. Its state park system, which includes 50 state parks and 15 state forests, sees more than 20 million visits each year. But they aren't the only spots open for people to enjoy. The Badger State has 260 state wildlife areas, as well. One of these, the C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area, is a much quieter spot to go hiking, fishing, and boating.

The Door Peninsula is an 80-mile-long limestone peninsula that lies between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Its beaches and cliffs, forests and wetlands certainly make it one of the most beautiful areas in Wisconsin. Kewaunee County sits on the southern end of that peninsula. Its namesake, the small city of Kewaunee, is a Great Lakes getaway with fishing spots, canoeing, and hiking trails. That made it the ideal spot to create the C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area in 1957.

The C.D. Besadny Fish and Wildlife Area was named after Carroll D. "Buzz" Besadny, a local man who became the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. This area, which spreads across more than 2,600 acres west of Kewaunee, was established to protect a large forest and wetlands, as well as the Kewaunee River and Little Scarboro Creek. The fish, birds, and animals that call this space home undoubtedly benefited from its creation. So did its visitors, who gained an outdoor playground to fish, hunt, kayak, and snowmobile.