This Crowd-Free Wisconsin City Is A Great Lakes Getaway With Fishing Spots, Canoeing, And Hiking Trails

Crowds often chase Wisconsin's beautiful Door County wineries and Green Bay's football fame, but Kewaunee sits quietly between them, tucked against Lake Michigan's western shore. Kewaunee's lakefront doesn't just frame pretty views. It also tells a story of wartime service. During World War II, the Kewaunee Shipbuilding and Engineering Company employed more than 400 people and turned out 80 vessels for the U.S. military. Tugboats and cargo ships slid down into the harbor, and one Army cargo ship built here, FS-344, went on to Cold War notoriety as the USS Pueblo, captured off North Korea in 1968. You can visit the Kewaunee Public Library, which preserves images of launches, christenings, and the shipyard community during World War II.

That maritime heritage is marked by the Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse, established in 1931 when a light tower and lantern were placed on the town's 1909 fog signal building. It marks the entry to Kewaunee Harbor and continues to serve as a navigational beacon. The tower includes the original two-story fog signal building, living quarters formerly used by keepers, and a fifth-order Fresnel lens that still signals a flashing white light.

Getting here is simple: one turn off the highway, and you're trading traffic for the quiet rhythm of the lake. Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay is the closest hub, about 35 miles away. From there, it's less than an hour's drive, with Lake Michigan waiting at the end.