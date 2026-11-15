Between Keswick And Blackpool Is A Charming Coastal Village With Local Eateries, Historic Gems, And Park Beauty

For visitors interested in chasing down historic sites, Bolton-le-Sands has a handful of small but deep-rooted landmarks that easily fit into a day of walking. Start at Holy Trinity Church, which has stood on the site in some form since at least 1094, according to its website. Its oldest surviving features, however, are the late 15th-century tower and north arcade. Inside, you can see some more ancient fragments, including Viking-age burial stones recovered locally. The building is still an active parish but welcomes visitors.

From the church, you can walk to the 18th-century Lancaster Canal and follow its towpath for just over a mile up to the Lancaster Canal Barker's Bridge. The bridge is made up of large gritstone blocks with a single arch and prominent keystone, and it's Grade II-listed by the National Heritage List for England. Another Grade II remnant worth seeking out is known as the Pinfold. Once used as an enclosure for holding livestock in the 1600s, it survives as a rubble wall beside Main Road.

Bolton-le-Sands' history carries over into its dining establishments. The past is firmly in view at The Blue Anchor, which Holgates reputes as the oldest pub in town, dating to 1706 (though the current building is from the early 1800s). Today, the establishment has cask ales, games rooms, and a beer garden. Before visiting, a few unwritten rules to learn before visiting a British pub can help you feel less like a tourist here. For something different from usual pub fare, Trung's Restaurant has been run by the same family from rural Vietnam since 1997, as the restaurant's Tripadvisor page explains. Its menu combines Chinese-style dishes with Vietnamese options, offering chow mein and Vietnamese glass noodle dishes alike.