When in London, let the city be your starting point and gateway to exploration. London is surrounded by places that are steeped in heritage and history, like Woking in Surrey. The town is widely associated with author H.G. Wells, who briefly lived and wrote some of his most celebrated works here in the late 1800s. Over a century later, Woking is dominated by high-rise buildings and has transformed into a family-friendly destination that features a flourishing creative scene. Not to mention that it's an easy option for a London day trip. Woking is located about a 90-minute drive away from this metropolis or about a 30-minute train ride via the South Western Railway.

Cultural and artistic experiences await Woking visitors. The town is home to Shah Jahan Mosque, an ornate structure that dates back to 1889. Recognizable for its distinct white and green color palette, this is the first mosque in Britain, and yes, it is open to the public. "Although the mosque itself is small, the architecture is striking and the acoustics inside are remarkable," wrote a previous visitor on Google. The Peace Garden, a manicured green space that honors Muslim soldiers who died in World War I and World War II, is nearby as well.

While London has the West End, Woking is known for Woking Theatre, a venue hosting concerts, comedy shows, and musicals (tickets can be purchased online). Established in 1992, Woking Theatre is part of Victoria Place, a 500,000-square-foot shopping center. In addition to retail and fast food chains, Victoria Place has an area dubbed Market Walk with global eats. This includes Shin's Bibimbap, a stall serving Korean fare (such as curry and noodle soups), and Yellow Stone, with Halal bites like chicken biryani and shawarma wraps.