Under 2 Hours Away From London Is A Pretty Town With Riverside Trails, Family Fun, And Historic Beauty

Having some of the world's most popular museums, the Thames Path, and an endless variety of things to see and do, London is a popular family getaway. However, the crowds of tourists and amount of options may leave you feeling overwhelmed about where to go. A change of scenery and the quiet charm of the green English countryside is just under two hours away from the city in Ware.

Ware is a small, historic market town in Hertfordshire on the River Lea, dating back thousands of years. According to archaeologist Robert Kiln on the town's website, "Ware is one of the oldest continuously occupied sites in Western Europe," dating back to the Middle Stone Age thousands of years ago as a crossing point on the River Lea. Over the past millennia, the town was a vital stop, used by Roman soldiers, travelers, and cargo moving across England. Active visitors and families can walk and explore these ancient paths on Ermine Street, along with other scenic riverside trails and historic museums in town where history comes alive.

Those in London can take advantage of one of Europe's best public transportation systems, as trains run between Liverpool Street Station and Ware throughout the day, arriving in less than an hour. Ware is an easy day trip from the center, and you can plan your trip on the National Rail website. For motorists, Ware is on the A10 motorway between London and Cambridge and about an hour away, depending on traffic.