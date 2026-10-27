Under 2 Hours Away From London Is A Pretty Town With Riverside Trails, Family Fun, And Historic Beauty
Having some of the world's most popular museums, the Thames Path, and an endless variety of things to see and do, London is a popular family getaway. However, the crowds of tourists and amount of options may leave you feeling overwhelmed about where to go. A change of scenery and the quiet charm of the green English countryside is just under two hours away from the city in Ware.
Ware is a small, historic market town in Hertfordshire on the River Lea, dating back thousands of years. According to archaeologist Robert Kiln on the town's website, "Ware is one of the oldest continuously occupied sites in Western Europe," dating back to the Middle Stone Age thousands of years ago as a crossing point on the River Lea. Over the past millennia, the town was a vital stop, used by Roman soldiers, travelers, and cargo moving across England. Active visitors and families can walk and explore these ancient paths on Ermine Street, along with other scenic riverside trails and historic museums in town where history comes alive.
Those in London can take advantage of one of Europe's best public transportation systems, as trains run between Liverpool Street Station and Ware throughout the day, arriving in less than an hour. Ware is an easy day trip from the center, and you can plan your trip on the National Rail website. For motorists, Ware is on the A10 motorway between London and Cambridge and about an hour away, depending on traffic.
Living history in Ware
After arriving in Ware, you'll want to get your camera ready as your family explores thousands of years of history in an open-air museum. To see some of the city's most well-known historic sites and take a walk along two of the town's self-guided trails. The nearly 6-mile Riverside Trail runs along the banks of the River Lea to the neighboring Hertford and passes several of the oldest historic sites in the area, including the Hartham Common and the King's Meads. Once used for jousts and grazing, the meadows are now nature reserves where you may see hundreds of species of wildflowers and birds. You'll also pass sculptures made by local children along the Chadwell Way Sculpture Trail. In town along the riverbanks, you'll spot "gazebos" built as far back as the 17th century, which stand as a lasting legacy to the town's heritage. Other key historic sites are marked on the Blue Plaque Trail, including your first stop in town, Ware Station, if you come by train.
Ware's historic beauty isn't only outdoors. The town is home to the highly regarded (and free) Ware Museum. It may not be as large or encompassing as the British Museum, travel expert Rick Steves' museum of choice in London; however, you'll find kind volunteers and unique exhibits, including information about local history, the Great Bed of Ware that spans 10 square feet, and a command center from World War II. Another hidden gem in town is Scott's Grotto, a network of shell-covered rooms and passages, constructed during the 18th century by John Scott, a local poet. If you plan to visit, bring a flashlight. Ware makes a great weekend day trip, as both are open on Saturdays. However, note that Scott's Grotto is only open from April through September.
A day of family fun in Ware
After exploring the city's museums and trails, there are plenty of other activities for a day of family fun in Ware, come rain or shine. Work together and bust your way out of the Ware Escape Rooms, or bounce a rainy day away at Inflata City. The inflatable park features an obstacle course, bouncy slides, and even a soccer field. If you'll be visiting during the summer months, the swimming pool at the Ware Priory Lido is heated to a comfortable 80.6 degrees Fahrenheit and is a popular place in town to spend a morning or an afternoon. There are also cold water sessions in the off-season. If swimming is on your list of things to do, it's recommended to purchase entry tickets in advance online, as the pool often sells out. The lido also has showers and changing facilities to get all cleaned up afterward.
After a day swimming or hiking, you'll be ready for a hearty meal. Ware has a handful of takeaway restaurants, including pizza, kebabs, and fried chicken if you're in a hurry. For travelers who have time to soak up the waterfront, the Waterside Inn has a range of traditional pub food, alongside kid favorites, including spaghetti, pizza, and fish fingers. You've also got a wide range of other cuisines in town, ranging from Spanish, Mexican, Greek, and even Thai. If you're looking for another family-friendly town outside of London to explore, check out Colchester, England's oldest city brimming with history and trails, located just an hour from Liverpool Street Station.