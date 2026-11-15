Between Newcastle Upon Tyne And Keswick Is A High-Elevation Gem With Mine Tours, Hiking, And Nearby Waterfalls
Surrounded by wild heather moorlands and hidden valleys, Nenthead is a former mining settlement in the heart of the North Pennines. This remote village lies within the North Pennines National Landscape — a protected area of natural beauty and cultural significance that's also been designated a UNESCO Global Geopark. At around 1,500 feet in altitude, Nenthead is one of England's highest villages and experiences heavy snow during winter. If you're traveling from the west, you'll likely drive over the Hartside Pass summit which, at 1,900 feet, is so high that you can see all the way to Scotland on a clear day.
Nenthead village was built by the Quaker London Lead Company in the early 19th century to house local miners and their families. Today, the well-preserved Nenthead Mines are a Scheduled Ancient Monument with many of the old zinc and lead mine workings still visible on the surrounding hillsides. Carrs Mine was one of the largest in the area, operating from the late 17th century until the 1940s.
The site is now owned by the Nenthead Mines Conservation Society and is the only mine allowing underground visitor access with tours on certain days of the year. Tripadvisor users recommend the excursion, praising the knowledgeable guides that show guests around this "unexpected heritage gem." Other explorers report that the experience is "completely safe, but a bit of an adventure at the same time in a breath-taking environment." Check the society's Facebook page for updates on the latest open days. When the tours aren't running, you can still explore the site above ground using the trails that cross this 200-acre mining landscape. You'll see a replica waterwheel, a smelting mill, mine shaft entrances, and the old spoil heaps as well as several buildings like the former miners' houses.
Hiking around Nenthead's mining landscapes
The best way to appreciate the heritage and scale of the Nenthead mining site is on foot. If it's your first visit, the perfect place to start is the 1.7-mile circular trail that begins in the village and climbs up to the old mine works. You'll pass England's highest parish church and hike along the River Nent as well as have the opportunity to explore the aboveground mine workings at leisure. It can get muddy after rain, so sturdy footwear is advisable. Allow about an hour for this route, or longer if you plan on spending a while exploring the mine ruins. After your hike, check out the Nenthead Model Village, which was created by a retired local miner. These miniature buildings are mirror images of their real-life equivalents, so see if you can spot the originals while walking around Nenthead.
Isaac's Tea Trail is another popular local hike in the North Pennines, charting the journey of a 19th-century local tea seller. Highlights of this 36-mile route include remote moors, tranquil valleys, and Alston, which is the highest town in England. The trail passes through Nenthead, so you can choose to do the 5.7-mile section from Nenthead to Alston if you don't fancy undertaking the full route. It takes around three hours and passes through the old mine workings around Nenthead.
With the village being so remote, the best way to reach Nenthead is by car. It's about an hour's drive from both Newcastle upon Tyne and the Cumbrian border city of Carlisle. In Nenthead, there's a free parking lot just down the road from the mine with nearby public restrooms making it a convenient base for a hike. If you're planning on taking a picnic, you can stock up on tasty treats from the local community store before you set out.
Dramatic waterfalls on the doorstep
Sitting near the Cumbrian border near Northumberland and County Durham, Nenthead is perfectly positioned for exploring the local area. As well as the market town of Barnard Castle and The Bowes Museum art gallery, the North Pennines area is home to several spectacular waterfalls. Many are accessed by short, scenic trails and make a great half-day trip from Nenthead.
Just 16 miles from Nenthead, High Force is England's largest waterfall, with a powerful 70-foot cascade that's particularly impressive after a bit of rain. A circular woodland trail leads from the parking lot by the High Force Hotel to the waterfall, taking around an hour to complete. As part of the Raby Estate in Upper Teesdale, access to High Force is chargeable, and you can buy tickets at the kiosk in the car park. Visit in fall when the woodland colors are at their best or go in winter to see the cascade in full flow — after heavy rain, a second, smaller waterfall can also sometimes be seen. It's a popular place in summer, so arrive early to find a parking spot.
Away from the crowds and around 3 miles south of Nenthead, Ashgill Force is a lesser-known but spectacular waterfall, hidden beneath an old stone bridge near the village of Garrigill. A scenic 2-mile there-and-back trail leads from the village, following the river through woodlands and passing several smaller cascades along the way. The main waterfall is a dramatic 50-foot spout of water, plunging over a rocky ledge into a pool at the base of a natural amphitheater. You can walk along the shelf behind the waterfall for unique photos but be prepared to get wet from the spray. There's free roadside parking by the village green in Garrigill.