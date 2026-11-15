Between Newcastle Upon Tyne And Keswick Is A High-Elevation Gem With Mine Tours, Hiking, And Nearby Waterfalls

Surrounded by wild heather moorlands and hidden valleys, Nenthead is a former mining settlement in the heart of the North Pennines. This remote village lies within the North Pennines National Landscape — a protected area of natural beauty and cultural significance that's also been designated a UNESCO Global Geopark. At around 1,500 feet in altitude, Nenthead is one of England's highest villages and experiences heavy snow during winter. If you're traveling from the west, you'll likely drive over the Hartside Pass summit which, at 1,900 feet, is so high that you can see all the way to Scotland on a clear day.

Nenthead village was built by the Quaker London Lead Company in the early 19th century to house local miners and their families. Today, the well-preserved Nenthead Mines are a Scheduled Ancient Monument with many of the old zinc and lead mine workings still visible on the surrounding hillsides. Carrs Mine was one of the largest in the area, operating from the late 17th century until the 1940s.

The site is now owned by the Nenthead Mines Conservation Society and is the only mine allowing underground visitor access with tours on certain days of the year. Tripadvisor users recommend the excursion, praising the knowledgeable guides that show guests around this "unexpected heritage gem." Other explorers report that the experience is "completely safe, but a bit of an adventure at the same time in a breath-taking environment." Check the society's Facebook page for updates on the latest open days. When the tours aren't running, you can still explore the site above ground using the trails that cross this 200-acre mining landscape. You'll see a replica waterwheel, a smelting mill, mine shaft entrances, and the old spoil heaps as well as several buildings like the former miners' houses.