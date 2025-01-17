England's Largest Waterfall Is An Impressive Natural Phenomenon Surrounded By Unmatched Scenery
Nothing screams "force of nature" louder than a waterfall crashing down into a river. Flowing through lush forests and sceneries that change throughout the seasons, England's largest waterfall is an awe-inspiring sight to see. The High Force Waterfall, located in upper Teesdale County near Durham, draws photographers, locals, and tourists alike to its beauty.
While you can chase waterfalls and stroll through enchanting woodland areas in England's Peak District, the High Force Waterfall is a spectacular destination. Even though High Force isn't the tallest waterfall in England, these cascading waters flow with an unmatched volume. The falls measure an impressive 70 feet tall and are surrounded by mystic woodlands, open moors, and meadows filled with flowers. High Force harnesses a raw power, turning it into a once-in-a-lifetime destination worthy of admiration. The surrounding hiking trails make this natural wonder family-friendly, and there's also a hotel located just a few miles away.
What you need to know about the High Force Waterfall
The rocky formations around the High Force Waterfall originated around 295 to 330 million years ago, while the water that flows below the cascade, known as the River Tees, and its encompassing gorge were created from the melting waters of the Earth's last Ice Age. Its name comes from the Nordic word foss, which (very fittingly) means waterfall.
The trail guiding visitors to and around the falls is only 0.9 miles long. You may run into other people while exploring, as this site is a popular tourist attraction. The trail is suitable for all fitness levels and ages, although there are some steps along the way, making it not entirely accessible for those using a wheelchair. The waterfalls can also be reached by following a 5-mile trail from Bowlees Visitor Centre or another longer route from Middleton-in-Teesdale.
The best time to hike these paths is from January to May, but the waterfall is open year-round (except for holidays). Besides walking and hiking the trails, visitors can engage in activities such as fishing, kayaking on the river, cycling, and even taking a guided tour. Dogs are welcome at High Force as long as they're on a leash, so the whole family can experience the spectacular beauty of England's most forceful waterfall.
Moving around the High Force Waterfall
Like many streams and creeks in England, the River Tees has a lot of folklore surrounding its existence. At the upper part of the river, the High Green ghost is said to drown visitors who get too close to the water's edge, so you better watch your step when walking. Other spirits are said to wander the areas around the falls, yet regardless of these stories, the High Force Waterfall still continues to attract quite a crowd.
The town of Forest-in-Teesdale is where you'll find the striking natural wonder and the High Force Hotel, where you'll be able to enjoy a luxurious stay after adventuring through the falls and the surrounding area. Conveniently enough, you'll also find a parking area next to the hotel, and don't worry, the ghosts don't seem to come close to the hotel's grounds.
A rainbow is also commonly seen at the waterfalls, adding to the mysticism and magnificence of local landscapes. While early and late summer are the best times to visit England, the High Force Waterfall provides visitors with striking scenery worthy of snapping a photo or two, even during the frosty winter. As an added bonus, while on your U.K. trip, you can also adventure through the enchanting Puzzlewood Forest, which has inspired many films.