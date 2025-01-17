England's Largest Waterfall Is An Impressive Natural Phenomenon Surrounded By Unmatched Scenery

The rocky formations around the High Force Waterfall originated around 295 to 330 million years ago, while the water that flows below the cascade, known as the River Tees, and its encompassing gorge were created from the melting waters of the Earth's last Ice Age. Its name comes from the Nordic word foss, which (very fittingly) means waterfall.

The trail guiding visitors to and around the falls is only 0.9 miles long. You may run into other people while exploring, as this site is a popular tourist attraction. The trail is suitable for all fitness levels and ages, although there are some steps along the way, making it not entirely accessible for those using a wheelchair. The waterfalls can also be reached by following a 5-mile trail ​​from Bowlees Visitor Centre or another longer route from Middleton-in-Teesdale.

The best time to hike these paths is from January to May, but the waterfall is open year-round (except for holidays). Besides walking and hiking the trails, visitors can engage in activities such as fishing, kayaking on the river, cycling, and even taking a guided tour. Dogs are welcome at High Force as long as they're on a leash, so the whole family can experience the spectacular beauty of England's most forceful waterfall.