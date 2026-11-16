The Hidden Gem Of The Peak District Is A Charming Town With Craft Brews, Walkable Streets, And Scenic Trails

The sweeping slopes and rural villages of the Peak District in England have long been beloved. City-dwellers often escape the crowds to walk the countryside paths, while poets and writers like William Wordsworth and Charlotte Brontë have drawn inspiration from the windswept scenery. While Peak District destinations like Bakewell and Buxton are better known, there is one market town in particular that still calls itself "the hidden gem of the Peak" — Wirksworth. Tucked just beyond the borders of the Peak District amid the gentle slopes of the Derbyshire Dales landscape, Wirksworth offers scenic trails to trek and local breweries for a refreshing sip after the day's adventures.

Anyone driving into town should leave the car behind and explore on foot. The sloping thoroughfare weaving through Wirksworth is lined with sandy-colored stone houses and red-brick storefronts. Follow the curve of the street to explore the local boutiques or browse the bookshop. While it might seem like a rural hamlet, Wirksworth bustles with activity. A local farmers' market sets up stalls of fresh produce every month, continuing its heritage as a market town since the early 14th century. A short walk from the main street is the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, where train fiends can take a ride on heritage steam locomotives.

Meanwhile, outdoor enthusiasts can explore the surrounding countryside. Walking trails that are easily accessed from town lead through rustling forests and sweeping moorlands. Head back into Wirksworth at the end of the day to enjoy a hearty meal and sip craft brews at one of the local eateries. Locals down in Derby are less than an hour away from Wirksworth by car or bus, while Londoners looking for a weekend getaway can reach town in roughly three hours by driving or taking public transport.