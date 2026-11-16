The Hidden Gem Of The Peak District Is A Charming Town With Craft Brews, Walkable Streets, And Scenic Trails
The sweeping slopes and rural villages of the Peak District in England have long been beloved. City-dwellers often escape the crowds to walk the countryside paths, while poets and writers like William Wordsworth and Charlotte Brontë have drawn inspiration from the windswept scenery. While Peak District destinations like Bakewell and Buxton are better known, there is one market town in particular that still calls itself "the hidden gem of the Peak" — Wirksworth. Tucked just beyond the borders of the Peak District amid the gentle slopes of the Derbyshire Dales landscape, Wirksworth offers scenic trails to trek and local breweries for a refreshing sip after the day's adventures.
Anyone driving into town should leave the car behind and explore on foot. The sloping thoroughfare weaving through Wirksworth is lined with sandy-colored stone houses and red-brick storefronts. Follow the curve of the street to explore the local boutiques or browse the bookshop. While it might seem like a rural hamlet, Wirksworth bustles with activity. A local farmers' market sets up stalls of fresh produce every month, continuing its heritage as a market town since the early 14th century. A short walk from the main street is the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, where train fiends can take a ride on heritage steam locomotives.
Meanwhile, outdoor enthusiasts can explore the surrounding countryside. Walking trails that are easily accessed from town lead through rustling forests and sweeping moorlands. Head back into Wirksworth at the end of the day to enjoy a hearty meal and sip craft brews at one of the local eateries. Locals down in Derby are less than an hour away from Wirksworth by car or bus, while Londoners looking for a weekend getaway can reach town in roughly three hours by driving or taking public transport.
Explore the streets of Wirksworth to find craft brews
Starting at the end of St. John's Street, the town's main thoroughfare, visitors can easily explore on foot. History fiends can veer off onto St. Mary's Gate, a narrow alleyway that leads to St. Mary's Church. Head inside for a peek at the stained-glass windows and 13th-century architecture, or wander the grounds for a glimpse of the bell tower rising above the treetops. Back on St. John's Street, the sloping pavement leads gently uphill past impressive stone facades. At the crest of the slope is the Market Place, where the pointed clock tower of the town council building dominates the view. From here, sightseers can turn onto Coldwell Street, which leads to the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway.
Once you've worked up a thirst, the town's pubs await. On the slope at the corner of the Market Place is the Hope and Anchor pub, tucked within a towering stone edifice. Grab a comfortable armchair by the fireplace and sip local ale, which is "served at the perfect temperature," according to one customer. Also on the menu are lagers like Staropramen and Madri, along with classic pub grub like scampi with chips or sausage and mash.
For more craft brews, head to The Feather Star inside The Red Lion Hotel, also on the Market Place. "There's lots of good real ales to choose from," says one customer. There is also a chalkboard menu listing the variety of craft beers available, which continuously changes. Options range from unique IPAs to oyster stouts, with ciders and even kombucha also available. After you've had your fill of Wirksworth, drive up into the Peak District to explore Bakewell, a charming town with shops and tasty restaurants.
Hike the scenic trails around Wirksworth
Surrounded on all sides by the Derbyshire Dales landscape, outdoor fiends can venture onto the walking trails to explore. Passing through town is the High Peak Trail, a walking path that follows a former 19th-century railway line. The trail is easily accessed from the entrance to the Black Rocks, a rugged escarpment rising up above the hills to the north of town. Hikers can ascend the slope for panoramic views from the top before veering off onto the High Peak Trail, following the signpost pointing the way to the High Peak Junction. Bordered by a mossy stone wall, the wide gravel path weaves through groves of trees forming a leafy canopy overhead, with glimpses of the steep valley between the trunks.
A roughly 40-minute trek leads to High Peak Junction, which was once a railway station but now serves as a visitor center. A canal cuts through the landscape, with picnic tables along the grassy banks offering a spot to pause and admire the views. From there, hikers can continue along the High Peak Trail, which eventually circles back into Wirksworth — this route takes roughly three hours.
Also nearby is the Middleton Moor Circular, a 1.7-mile loop that weaves through sprawling open fields. Take a 12-minute bus ride from the town center to the Middleton Top Visitor Center to access the start of the footpath. This easy walk takes roughly an hour and passes through swaying meadows with views of rugged hills in the distance. For more Peak District adventures, make your way to Chapel-en-le-Frith, known as the "capital of the Peak." Not much further away is Castleton, a quaint village with unique caves, nature walks, and a scenic castle.